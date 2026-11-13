The House has passed a veterans package of more than 60 bills that includes the Major Richard Star Act, which would let eligible combat-injured military retirees collect their full retired pay and VA disability compensation at the same time. The package is H.R. 9237, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, and it now goes to the Senate. It is not law, and no one’s pay changes unless the Senate passes it and it is signed.

Today, military retirees who also draw VA disability pay generally see their retirement check cut dollar for dollar by the amount of the VA payment. The Star Act is aimed at one group caught in that offset: veterans who were medically retired before finishing 20 years of service because of a combat injury.

What the Star Act would change

Rep. Jen Kiggans, of Virginia’s 2nd District, a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and an original co-sponsor, said in a Nov. 12 release that the package ends the “wounded veteran tax” for eligible combat-injured veterans. In her words, they would receive their full military retirement pay alongside VA disability compensation. The House passed the bill by voice vote, so there is no recorded tally of who voted how.

Kiggans’ release does not spell out the full eligibility rules, and the other coverage found so far does not either. What is on the record is the group: retirees who left service early with a combat injury and who now see VA disability pay reduce their retired pay. Anyone in that group can look at a retired pay statement to see whether a VA deduction appears, because the amount of that deduction is what the bill is about.

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Where the package stalled in July, and the sleep apnea fight

The package is not new. House Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mike Bost and Senate Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Jerry Moran introduced it, and the American Legion and 22 other groups urged its passage, WMAR 2 News reported in July. The Military Officers Association of America says the Star Act alone has more than 300 House cosponsors, the most of any military-related bill.

The House began debating the package July 16, rejected a motion to send it back to committee, and then postponed the final vote. MOAA wrote on July 21 that House leaders had pulled it before a final vote and that both the Star Act and the Love Lives On Act had stalled. The voice vote ends that wait on the House side.

Veterans’ groups did not all agree on the package. The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America opposed it as drafted in July, though WMAR reported that many of them back the Star Act itself. Their objection was Section 108, which would change how VA rates sleep apnea and tinnitus for claims filed after the bill becomes law.

Under that section, sleep apnea would be rated 0, 10, 50 or 100 percent depending on treatment response and end-organ damage, and the separate tinnitus rating would mostly go away. The VFW cited a VA analysis estimating about $57 billion less in disability payments over 10 years, affecting up to 1.5 million veterans. Those are payments future claimants might have received under current rules, not cuts to checks already in effect. Kiggans’ release does not say whether the version that passed keeps Section 108.

What else is in the package

Kiggans’ release lists several other measures. The pieces she named include:

more benefits for catastrophically disabled veterans, survivors and Gold Star families, plus wider VA home loan eligibility for some Guard and Reserve members, under the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act;

more community care access and health care transparency, under the Veterans’ Access Act;

better traumatic brain injury care, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy;

an expansion of the VET TEC program for veterans entering technology fields;

continued funding for a suicide prevention grant program named for Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox.

What happens in the Senate

Several details are still open. Kiggans’ release gives no effective date for the Star Act, no cost estimate and no national count of retirees who would be covered. WMAR cited Wounded Warrior Project’s estimate that roughly 750 veterans in Maryland alone could benefit, which is an advocacy group’s figure and not an official count.

A Senate companion, S. 4744, was on the Senate calendar as of July, according to WMAR. Kiggans said she is proud to stand with servicemembers and “urge my colleagues in the Senate to support it.” Her release reports no Senate action yet, and the Senate has not announced when it might take the package up.

MOAA says it is working with lawmakers in both chambers to move the bill’s main provisions before the 119th Congress ends. Until a Senate vote and a signature, the offset stays in place and there is no application to file. Retirees who lose retired pay to the VA deduction now have one body to watch, the Senate’s, and one open question: whether Section 108 stays in the bill that reaches the president.

Retired early after a combat injury?

The Star Act is about retired pay sitting next to VA disability pay, and it has not passed the Senate. A veteran waiting on it can still miss money that exists today, such as a VA pension for wartime veterans with limited income, because those rules come with filing steps and dollar limits.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit is a 75-page guide that covers that nearby job. It lays out the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, and it includes a warning-signs section on paid helpers who charge veterans for work they can do themselves.

Get the VA pension levels and claim tracker for veterans retired after combat injuries →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.