Taxpayers 65 and older get an extra $2,100 added to the 2027 standard deduction if they are unmarried, and $1,700 each if they are married, the IRS says. The amounts come on top of the basic 2027 standard deduction, which is $16,600 for single filers and $33,200 for married couples filing jointly. They apply to tax year 2027, so the first returns to use them are filed in early 2028.

The 2027 standard deduction numbers

The figures are in Revenue Procedure 2026-35, the IRS notice that sets next year’s inflation adjustments. The agency released it Nov. 5 with a news release, IR-2026-133, which quotes IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano saying that taxpayers “will continue to benefit” from the 2025 tax law.

The notice sets the basic 2027 standard deduction at $16,600 for single filers and for married people filing separately, $24,925 for heads of household and $33,200 for married couples filing jointly. The IRS says the joint amount is $1,000 more than the 2026 amount.

The age-65 add-on is a separate line. The notice says the extra amount for an aged or blind taxpayer is $1,700, and it “is increased to $2,100 if the individual is also unmarried and not a surviving spouse.” Unmarried filers who are not surviving spouses include heads of household as well as single filers.

That makes a few totals easy to work out. A single filer who is 65 or older has a 2027 standard deduction of $18,700. A head of household who is 65 or older has $27,025. A married couple filing jointly with one spouse 65 or older has $34,900, and a couple with both spouses 65 or older has $36,600.

The people who should check these numbers first are retirees who will not itemize and who file on their own or as a pair in 2028 for tax year 2027. Taxpayers who are 65 or older now should not use the 2027 amounts on the return due this spring. That return uses the 2026 numbers, and the 2027 schedule applies only to tax years that begin in 2027.

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Who gets $2,100 and who gets $1,700

The split follows marital status, not income. Anyone unmarried who is 65 or older by the end of the year, and who is not a surviving spouse, gets the larger $2,100. A married person gets $1,700, and a married couple gets it once for each spouse who qualifies.

The same notice gives the add-on to taxpayers who are blind, and it uses the identical $1,700 and $2,100 amounts. So a filer who is unmarried and either 65 or older or blind starts from $2,100 on top of the $16,600 basic amount. The reader who matters here is the retiree who files alone: for that person the add-on is worth $2,100 of income that is not taxed, before the senior deduction is counted.

Surviving spouses are not in the $2,100 group, and the notice leaves them at the $1,700 amount. The notice’s phrase for the $2,100 amount is “unmarried and not a surviving spouse,” so a surviving spouse is not in that group.

The senior deduction is a separate break

Two different tax breaks for older filers are often mixed up. The extra standard deduction above is part of regular tax law, and the IRS adjusts it for inflation each year. The $6,000 senior deduction from the 2025 tax law is separate. The IRS says it is available from 2025 through 2028, for people 65 or older by the last day of the tax year, and it phases out for modified adjusted gross income over $75,000, or $150,000 on a joint return.

Because the senior deduction runs through 2028, a retiree 65 or older in 2027 can in principle count both: the standard deduction with its $2,100 or $1,700 add-on, and the senior deduction for anyone whose income is under the limits. The IRS says the senior deduction is available whether or not the filer itemizes.

The IRS news release does not give an amount for the senior deduction in 2027. It mentions the break only as one of the tax cuts the 2025 law created, and the $6,000 figure comes from the IRS’s own page on the law’s individual provisions.

The 2027 date to watch

Nothing needs to be filed to receive the 2027 add-on. It applies automatically when a return is prepared for tax year 2027, and the IRS notice says it covers taxable years beginning in 2027. The practical timing is the tax year itself: the amounts count for the year that starts Jan. 1, 2027 and ends Dec. 31, 2027.

Married people who file separately start from the $16,600 basic amount, the same as a single filer, but the add-on for a married spouse is the lower $1,700. The IRS notice lists those two amounts side by side, and a couple choosing between joint and separate returns will see the difference in the totals above.

For a retiree, the larger standard deduction lowers taxable income, and taxable income is what sets the bracket and how much of Social Security is taxed. The IRS notice supplies the standard deduction figures but does not say how the change lands on any one household’s tax bill.

Will the 2027 age-65 add-on change a retiree’s tax bill?

A retiree who reads only the headline numbers can miss how the standard deduction, the $6,000 senior deduction and the income limits fit together. The 2027 tax year starts Jan. 1, and the amounts that apply are set by what is true on Dec. 31.

Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves is a 14-page guide that covers the new $6,000 senior deduction ($12,000 for a couple) for 2025 through 2028 and the regular senior add-on that stacks on top of it. It lists the 2026 numbers on one page, with the forms to use for each move.

Get the 12-move guide that stacks the 2027 age-65 standard deduction with the senior deduction →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.