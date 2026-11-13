Older homeowners in four states have different property tax rules to sort out before 2027 bills arrive. Ohio’s senior homestead exemption has to be filed by Dec. 31, Indiana and Washington have set new income limits, and Florida’s exemption grows to as much as $150,000 of assessed value on non-school taxes.

The first question is which state’s rule covers the home. Ohio and Washington require an application, and Ohio’s is due in seven weeks. Indiana and Washington decide eligibility by income, so anyone near the line should look at the new numbers. Florida’s change takes effect for every homestead on Jan. 1, 2027, and the state’s bulletin describes it as a homestead increase, not an age-based benefit.

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Ohio’s Dec. 31 homestead deadline

Ohio homeowners must be 65 by Dec. 31 of the year they apply, and must own and live in the home as their main residence as of Jan. 1. The Franklin County Auditor says applications for real property must be filed “on or before December 31.” The form is the DTE 105A, and it can be filed online, requested by phone or picked up in person.

The income limit for 2026 applications is $41,000, counted as the applicant’s and spouse’s total income for 2025. That is up from $40,000 for late 2025 filings. Total income means Ohio adjusted gross income plus any business income deduction. Owners who got the exemption for tax year 2013 are grandfathered and skip the income test, the auditor says.

The Ashtabula County Auditor says the standard exemption shields $29,000 of a home’s value from tax. It also says homeowners “must apply in 2026 for savings on 2027 tax bills.” Veterans with a 100% service-connected disability get a $58,000 exemption with no income limit, the same office says. Manufactured homes follow a different clock, with applications due Dec. 31 of the year before. Permanently disabled homeowners also qualify, the same office says.

Indiana’s over-65 credit gets new income limits

Indiana’s Department of Local Government Finance has set the income limits for the over-65 circuit breaker credit on pay-2027 tax bills. Commissioner Jason Cockerill’s April 20 memo to county auditors tells them to use $61,680 for single filers and $71,960 for married couples.

Those figures come from the 2026 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment of 2.8% applied to base limits of $60,000 and $70,000. The memo says the 2025 legislature raised the base limits from $30,000 and $40,000, and that the 2023 session added the cost-of-living adjustment to the credit’s income calculation. Homeowners who were over the old limits may now fall under the new ones, so a county auditor’s office is the place to ask. A single homeowner with $61,000 of income is under the line. One with $62,000 is over it.

Washington’s county income tiers for 2027 through 2029

Washington’s Department of Revenue has posted new income thresholds for tax years 2027 through 2029. They vary by county. King County’s three tiers top out at $101,000, and its deferral threshold is $113,512. Spokane County’s top tier is $74,000, and Okanogan County’s is $49,000.

The Puget Sound counties sit well above the rural ones. The top tier is $93,000 in Kitsap County, $91,000 in Snohomish County and $85,000 in both Pierce and Clark counties. The state’s page lists three income tiers and a separate deferral threshold for each of the 39 counties but does not say what each tier pays. The county assessor can say which tier a household falls into.

The state’s exemption page says applicants must be at least 61 by Dec. 31 of the year before taxes are due, and the benefit is a reduction in property taxes. People retired because of a disability can also apply, as can veterans with a VA rating of 80% or higher.

The deferral program is open at 60. It lets a homeowner postpone the tax bill, and the deferred amount accrues 5% simple interest until repayment is due, including when the home is sold. Both programs go through the county assessor, require a Combined Disposable Income Worksheet, and apply only to a primary residence. The exemption must be renewed at least once every six years.

Florida’s exemption reaches $150,000 in 2027

The Florida Department of Revenue’s Nov. 5 bulletin says the amendment increases the homestead exemption for all non-school taxes. It exempts assessed value up to $150,000 in 2027 and up to $250,000 in 2028, with inflation adjustments after that. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2027, and first applies to the 2027 tax roll.

The same bulletin lowers the cap on yearly assessment increases for non-homestead property from 10% to 5%. School taxes are not covered by the larger exemption. The dollar savings depend on a county’s non-school tax rates, which the bulletin does not list, so the $150,000 figure is a ceiling on exempt value and not a payout.

The bulletin also covers newcomers. People who were not Florida residents as of Dec. 31, 2026, receive a $25,000 school-tax exemption and an exemption of up to $50,000 for non-school taxes once they qualify. The increased exemption is available to them starting in the fifth year, and the bulletin does not detail other requirements.

Which of these four states’ rules covers the home?

Ohio’s date is the closest, and the only one of the four that needs paperwork in the next seven weeks.

A missed Ohio filing means another year at the full tax bill, and each state keeps its own forms, income tests and dates. Homeowners who also hold a Washington exemption have a renewal to track at least every six years.

The Senior Property Tax & Home-Cost Relief Kit is a 64-page guide that covers the 5 kinds of property-tax relief and the circuit-breaker credit that includes renters. Its application log and renewal calendar give each filing date and each renewal a place on one page.

Get the property tax relief kit with an Ohio Dec. 31 filing log →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.