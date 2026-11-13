Lee Health patients with UnitedHealthcare coverage who are partway through treatment do not have to wait until January to ask for extra time with their doctors. UnitedHealthcare says they can apply for continuity of care now, and it will take applications through 30 days after Lee Health leaves its network. If the planned Jan. 1 exit goes ahead, that window runs to Jan. 31, 2027, and approval is not automatic.

What a patient with ongoing care needs to do now

A patient on a UnitedHealthcare commercial or Medicare Advantage plan whose treatment plan runs past Jan. 1 has a task that cannot wait for the exit to happen. That means calling UnitedHealthcare at the number printed on the health plan ID card, asking for a continuity-of-care request, and applying while Lee Health is still in network. The insurer decides on each request, so applying early leaves time for an answer and for a second call if one is needed.

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UnitedHealthcare’s Lee Health page, updated Nov. 3, says Lee Health told the insurer in late August that it intends to leave the commercial and Medicare Advantage networks beginning Jan. 1, 2027. Members keep network access through Dec. 31, 2026. The page says people can apply at any time from now through 30 days after a provider has left the network.

Because members keep network access through Dec. 31, 2026, the request is about care that runs into the new year: appointments, procedures or therapy scheduled for January and after. Lee Health, which told WGCU that patients can check network status at LeeHealth.org, lists a patient line at 239-320-1234.

What UnitedHealthcare says about approval

Members must apply and be approved. The page does not list who qualifies or how long approved care would last, so those answers come from the insurer when a member calls. UnitedHealthcare says a dedicated advocate team will help members through the process.

The questions worth putting to UnitedHealthcare on the call are how long approved care would run, which Lee Health doctors and facilities the approval covers, and whether the decision will arrive in writing.

The insurer also says it delivered a proposal to Lee Health on Oct. 30 that would maintain long-term network access. If the two sides reach a deal, the exit and the need for these requests could change. UnitedHealthcare says it will keep members informed as talks progress, and its Nov. 3 update lists no extension.

UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Supplement plans are not affected by the Lee Health exit, according to the same page. Those members keep access to Lee Health hospitals, facilities and physicians. The continuity-of-care window matters for the commercial and Medicare Advantage members.

A Missouri hospital shows how the process works elsewhere

Another hospital that is out of network with UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage spells out the same process. NKC Health in North Kansas City, Missouri, says on its UnitedHealthcare coverage update page that patients with a qualifying condition should consider submitting a continuity-of-care request, which may allow 90 days of treatment at in-network benefits.

NKC Health also says every request goes to UnitedHealthcare, which alone decides whether to approve it. That is a different hospital, and UnitedHealthcare’s Lee Health page gives no length of coverage, so the 90-day figure is not a promise for Lee Health patients. It does show that the answer comes from the insurer, not the hospital.

Fairview in Minnesota, which also leaves UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage on Jan. 1, tells patients in active care at the end of 2026 to ask their care team about continuity of care. The same advice applies in Fort Myers: the treating doctor’s office usually knows the dates and the details of the treatment plan.

Why the Dec. 7 plan choice still matters

A continuity-of-care approval does not replace the plan decision. Medicare.gov says people can join, drop or switch Medicare Advantage plans from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, with coverage starting Jan. 1 if the plan receives the request by Dec. 7. A Medicare Advantage member who wants a plan that keeps Lee Health after Jan. 1 has to make that move in this window.

Medicare Advantage members also get a second chance of sorts. Medicare.gov describes a separate Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment from Jan. 1 to March 31 for people already in a Medicare Advantage plan, who can switch to another plan or go back to Original Medicare, with coverage generally starting the first of the month after the request. A network exit is not named on Medicare.gov as a reason for a special enrollment period, which is why Dec. 7 is the date to plan around.

Lee Health has its own reasons for the dispute. In an open letter reported by Becker’s Hospital Review, the system said about one-third of its medical-necessity denials are tied to UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans and alleged the insurer owes it more than $100 million in disputed and underpaid claims. A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson told Becker’s that no contract negotiations were underway at that point.

For a patient in the middle of treatment, the open question is how many weeks UnitedHealthcare would approve past Jan. 1, and the insurer has not published that number for Lee Health.

Is a Lee Health treatment plan running past Jan. 1?

A treatment plan that crosses Jan. 1 can turn into out-of-network bills if the continuity-of-care request is late or denied, and the Dec. 7 window to change Medicare Advantage plans does not reopen for the same reason.

The Medicare Money Bundle holds all 8 Medicare guides in one download, including Open Enrollment in an Afternoon: Plan Finder in one sitting, and a keep-or-switch answer. It also includes Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage: your Medigap rights, state rules, and both paths priced.

Get the Lee Health keep-or-switch guide bundle with the Medigap rights guide →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.