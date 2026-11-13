Social Security says people who still get their benefit by paper check need to move to direct deposit or a Direct Express prepaid debit card. The agency says it plans to finish the switch to electronic payments for all beneficiaries this year, and it urges anyone still on paper to change as soon as possible.

The change follows a federal order. Treasury says that starting Sept. 30, 2025, the government stopped issuing paper checks for most federal payments. A small group of beneficiaries can still ask for a waiver.

Why the paper check is on its way out

Social Security’s June 2 blog post says federal law and Executive Order 14247 require federal benefits to be paid electronically, and that Treasury is phasing out paper checks. The agency gives two reasons: paper checks are 16 times more likely to be lost, stolen, altered or returned undeliverable than electronic payments, and a printed check costs about 20 times more than an automated one.

Treasury’s paper checks notice, last updated Feb. 27, 2026, says no action is needed for people who already receive federal benefits or tax refunds electronically. It tells everyone else to follow instructions from the agency that pays them and to expect advance notice of any new requirements.

What a paper-check recipient has to do now

People still on paper should act now. Social Security has not published a firm cutoff date, only a plan to finish this year, and less than seven weeks of 2026 remain. Anyone who gets a check in the mail should pick direct deposit or the Direct Express card and make the change before the agency does it for them.

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Two ways to switch

For direct deposit, Social Security’s June post lays out two routes. The first has two steps:

Create or sign in to a personal my Social Security account. Add the bank account information there to receive payments by direct deposit.

The second route skips the website. A beneficiary can ask a bank or credit union to send the deposit information to Social Security electronically. Either way, the money moves to the account instead of arriving in the mail.

For people without a bank account, Social Security says to enroll in Direct Express, a prepaid debit card that receives monthly benefits. Treasury’s Go Direct site handles sign-ups, and Treasury lists 800-967-6857 as the Electronic Payment Solution Center line, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern. Social Security’s post gives the same number for Direct Express.

Social Security’s Sept. 19, 2025 notice added that SSI recipients can call 1-800-772-1213 to set up direct deposit. That notice also said temporary checks are no longer available for initial claims.

Some people on paper checks have no bank account at all. Treasury’s notice points them to FDIC.gov/GetBanked and MyCreditUnion.gov to find an account. The same notice says people without an account can use Direct Express instead, and that Direct Express can be arranged by phone or through the agency that pays the benefit.

Treasury’s direct deposit page says a person who gets federal benefit payments by check can enroll at Godirect.gov or by phone. It lists (877) 874-6347 for the Treasury Electronic Payment Solution Center, for both direct deposit and the Direct Express card, and says direct deposit is “safe, secure, efficient, and less expensive than payment by paper check.”

That is the same 1-877-874-6347 number Social Security gives for waiver requests, so one call to Treasury covers an enrollment question or a waiver request. Treasury’s paper-checks notice separately lists 800-967-6857 for Direct Express.

Who can ask to keep a paper check

Social Security says beneficiaries who face challenges, such as mental health concerns or living in a remote area with no access to a financial institution, may request a waiver through Treasury. The post gives 1-877-874-6347 for waiver requests. The September 2025 notice gives the same number and says paper checks continue for people with no other way to receive payments.

Treasury’s notice says the government stopped paper checks for “most” federal payments, which means some are excluded. It does not list them, and it does not mention a waiver. The waiver route comes from Social Security’s own posts.

The timeline has been gradual. Treasury’s order took effect Sept. 30, 2025, and Social Security’s September 2025 notice put that date in front of beneficiaries. Months later, the June 2026 post still describes a transition the agency “plans to complete” this year, which means paper checks are still reaching some mailboxes. Anyone in that group is the person the agency is addressing.

Neither agency names a date when a remaining paper check will be the last one. Social Security says only that the full transition is planned “this year,” and its June post does not say what happens to a beneficiary who has not switched by then. Beneficiaries who are unsure whether their payment is already electronic can check their my Social Security account or call the agency.

Still waiting on a paper check in the mail?

A paper check is the payment most likely to go missing, and the switch to electronic payments leaves a beneficiary with no firm date to plan around. A deposit set up late, or to the wrong account, can leave a month of income without a clear next step.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit is a 75-page guide that includes a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment, and its Part 4 covers late, short or wrong payments. Part 3, Locking the Check Down, covers securing the payment itself. It comes from RetireShield and is not a Social Security or Treasury product.

Get the paper-check switch plan and late-payment guide in the Social Security Check Protection Kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.