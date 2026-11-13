SNAP cards in Hawaii and Ohio are due to stop paying for soda April 1, 2027, under waivers USDA approved, and Nevada’s limits on candy and sugary drinks start Feb. 1, 2028. Those are the three latest start dates on USDA’s list of food purchase restrictions. They fall about five months to 14 months from now.

Each date comes from a waiver that changes what counts as food for SNAP purchases in that state. Two of the three have already moved once, and what each state covers differs.

What comes off the list in Hawaii and Ohio

Hawaii’s waiver restricts soft drinks, according to USDA’s Hawaii page. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins signed the approval letter Dec. 10, 2025, for two years, with a first start date of Aug. 1, 2026. The state asked May 27, 2026 to move the start to April 1, 2027, and USDA approved that change June 15.

Ohio’s waiver is broader. USDA’s waiver table, updated Nov. 3, says it restricts sugar-sweetened beverages and all fountain drinks. The state first asked for an Oct. 1, 2026 start, and USDA approved the initial request March 4, 2026, according to a Sept. 15 notice that also describes a June 12 change adding fountain drinks.

For SNAP households in the two states, the question is what to arrange before April 1. Anyone who buys soda or fountain drinks with benefits will need to pay for them another way once the limit starts, if the date holds. That leaves about four and a half months, and the table is the place USDA would show a change to the date before then.

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Notices asked for public comment

USDA published matching notices Sept. 15 for Hawaii, Ohio and Nevada and took written comments through Oct. 15. The Hawaii notice says the agency “will take appropriate action as necessary in response to comments,” and the Ohio and Nevada notices use the same words. Comments have closed, and USDA has not posted a decision on any of them.

The notices explain why a start date is a target until the first day arrives. Ohio’s Oct. 1 date passed while the comment period was still open. Hawaii’s date moved by eight months on the state’s own request.

One gap matters to shoppers who buy diet or zero-sugar drinks. Neither USDA’s Hawaii page nor its Sept. 15 notice defines “soft drinks” or says whether diet drinks count, so the answer for Hawaii has not been published in the pages USDA posted.

Nevada’s limits come last

Nevada’s approval is the furthest out. USDA’s Nevada page says the approval letter is dated March 4, 2026 and runs for two years, effective Feb. 1, 2028. The state asked to exclude candy and sugar-sweetened beverages, and USDA approved a change to the restricted food and beverage definition April 22, 2026.

Nevada moved fast. The state formally asked Feb. 6, 2026, and USDA approved March 4, the same day it approved Ohio’s initial request. The April 22 change followed an April 13 request from the state to clarify the definition of candy “to reflect current retailer understanding and remove specific brand names,” according to USDA’s Nevada notice. The approval is subject to terms and conditions, and the letter asks the state to send a signed written acceptance. The page was last updated Sept. 22.

How firm the later dates are

The three lists are not the same. Hawaii names soft drinks only, and Ohio names sugar-sweetened beverages and fountain drinks, so candy is not on either list. Nevada is the only one of the three that names candy.

Twelve states already have limits on their USDA dates: Indiana and Utah on Jan. 1, Idaho and Oklahoma on Feb. 15, Louisiana on Feb. 18, Texas on April 1, Florida on April 20, Arkansas on July 1, and Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia on Nov. 1, according to USDA’s table. Nebraska, Wyoming, Kansas and Missouri have later dates, from Dec. 1 to Feb. 15, though Nebraska still needs a new USDA approval. Hawaii, Ohio and Nevada come after them.

USDA’s table lists 23 states, with 19 carrying an implementation date and four, Colorado, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia, vacated by a June 22, 2026 court order. Hawaii, Ohio and Nevada are not among the four, and none of their three USDA pages shows a reversal, and the table’s Nov. 3 update still lists the dates in the headline. Nebraska’s approval was also vacated, and that state has since asked USDA for a new one.

That history is the reason the later dates deserve a second look closer to the day. A start date more than a year out leaves room for changes, and the approval letters run two years from the effective date they name. Households in all three states can read the table’s update date at the top of the page to see whether anything moved.

Will April 1 hold in Hawaii and Ohio?

A soda limit is the part of a waiver that shoppers notice at the register. The part that costs money is a missed date, because a SNAP household that lets a recertification or reporting deadline pass can lose the benefit whatever the item list says.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer includes 51 state packs and a renewal and reporting calendar, so a household can set its own state’s dates beside the day a limit begins. It also explains the SNAP work-rule time limit and who is exempt.

Get a renewal calendar and Hawaii, Ohio and Nevada state packs in one organizer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.