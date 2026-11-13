People with AARP UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans in the Kansas City area have been out of network at North Kansas City Hospital since Oct. 1, and the way to change that is to switch plans by Dec. 7. The hospital, which goes by NKC Health, says it will accept Original Medicare, Humana Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans in 2027. What an AARP plan member owes there today depends on the type of plan.

Which AARP UnitedHealthcare members are affected

The group that has to decide is anyone in an AARP- or Optum-branded UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan who uses North Kansas City Hospital or an NKC Health clinic. They can stay in the plan and accept higher costs or a full bill, or they can pick a plan the hospital takes for 2027. Dec. 7 is the last day to make that change for coverage that starts Jan. 1.

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NKC Health says on its UnitedHealthcare coverage update page that beginning Oct. 1, 2026, it is out of network with UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans, and that includes the AARP and Optum plans. The page was last updated in August. It also says emergency care “will always be available” regardless of the hospital’s payer contract status.

Three dates frame the decision. Oct. 1 is when the out-of-network status began, Dec. 7 is the last day to switch for coverage that starts Jan. 1, and Jan. 1 is when a new plan takes over. The out-of-network rules have applied since Oct. 1 and keep applying until a new plan starts.

What each kind of plan owes at the hospital now

NKC Health breaks the cost down by plan type, and the differences are large:

Group Medicare Advantage: patients may continue to be seen after Oct. 1, but should ask UnitedHealthcare about out-of-pocket differences.

PPO: out-of-network benefits may exist, but cost sharing is often higher and prior authorization may be required.

HMO-POS: these plans typically have no out-of-network benefits, so patients may be responsible for the full bill after Oct. 1.

UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete: the plan will not be scheduled at NKC Health after Oct. 1.

Members in a group Medicare Advantage plan are the one category NKC Health says may still be seen, and even they are told to ask UnitedHealthcare what changes in out-of-pocket costs. The other three categories carry no such exception on the hospital’s page.

Anyone unsure which type of plan is on the member card can ask UnitedHealthcare. NKC Health lists (816) 691-1340 for questions about the UnitedHealthcare change and (816) 691-2000 as the main hospital line.

The plans NKC Health says it takes in 2027

For 2027, NKC Health lists Medicare, Humana Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. The hospital’s FAQ lists the same three choices for 2026, so Humana is not a new addition. The hospital names the insurer, not a specific plan, so a Humana plan sold at a given address still has to be found and priced in Medicare’s plan comparison tool. The hospital says plan changes made during the Medicare annual enrollment period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Medicare.gov says the yearly enrollment period lets people join, drop or switch Medicare Advantage plans, and the plan must receive the request by Dec. 7. People already in a Medicare Advantage plan also get a separate Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment from Jan. 1 to March 31, when they can switch to another Medicare Advantage plan or return to Original Medicare. Coverage in that period generally starts the first of the month after the request.

Medicare.gov’s page on special enrollment periods does not name a hospital leaving a network as a qualifying event. That makes Dec. 7 the safer date to plan around for anyone who wants NKC Health in the plan’s network.

Continuity of care, and the hospital’s earlier exit from Aetna

NKC Health tells patients with a qualifying condition to consider submitting a continuity-of-care request to UnitedHealthcare, which may allow 90 days of treatment at in-network benefits. All of those requests go to UnitedHealthcare, which alone decides whether to approve them.

This is not the first Medicare Advantage insurer the hospital has dropped. In a Sept. 30, 2024 announcement, North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health said they ended participation with Aetna Medicare Advantage effective Oct. 1, 2024. Amy Crawford, the hospital’s vice president of revenue cycle and managed care, said the decision followed several years of seeking contractual commitments from Aetna to cover members’ basic Medicare benefits.

The 2024 announcement told Aetna patients they could keep scheduling at the hospital and at Meritas physician clinics through December 2024, and urged them to compare Medicare plans before open enrollment.

Aetna is not on the hospital’s 2027 list either. For a Kansas City-area member shopping for a plan, that leaves Humana, a Medicare Supplement policy or Original Medicare as the paths NKC Health names, and the question still open is which of them fits the doctors, drugs and budget of the person choosing.

Is North Kansas City Hospital worth switching an AARP plan for?

An HMO-POS member who keeps using North Kansas City Hospital after Oct. 1 may be responsible for the full bill, and the window to change Medicare Advantage plans for Jan. 1 closes Dec. 7.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit includes a cost calculator spreadsheet that compares plans on cost, drugs and doctors, plus a prescription-by-plan comparison. The 55-page kit also has a provider call script and the Open Enrollment calendar.

Get the plan-comparison spreadsheet and call script for North Kansas City Hospital patients →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.