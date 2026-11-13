A new federal law signed Nov. 10 replaces the two separate debt limits that decide who can file Chapter 13 bankruptcy with one combined cap. The old limits were $526,700 in unsecured debt and $1,580,125 in secured debt. The new single cap is $2,750,000, and it covers an individual with regular income or a married couple filing together.

What the law signed Nov. 10 does

The White House listed the bill, H.R. 7730, the Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment Act, among four measures signed into law on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Its notice of the signing says the act permanently raises the debt limits for small business Chapter 11 cases and for consumer Chapter 13 cases.

The bill text in the House Judiciary Committee’s version, posted on govinfo.gov, rewrites the Chapter 13 eligibility section of the Bankruptcy Code. It lets an individual with regular income file if noncontingent, liquidated debts total less than $2,750,000 on the day of filing. The same figure applies to an individual and spouse filing together.

Law firms that tracked the bill describe it the same way. ArentFox Schiff, in a client alert, says the act replaces the $526,700 unsecured and $1,580,125 secured limits with one combined cap. The firm Saul Ewing described the bill as restoring the Chapter 13 debt cap to $2.75 million.

Who gets more room to file

Chapter 13 is the repayment-plan chapter for individuals with regular income. Under the old rules, a household that owed more than either separate limit was shut out of it, even if its total debt was modest by the standards of a large mortgage. A single cap of $2,750,000 means a household’s total debt is what counts, not how it is split between secured and unsecured.

The question for anyone near the old lines is whether total debt on the filing day now falls under the new cap. The debts that count are those that are noncontingent and liquidated, the two terms the bill text uses. A bankruptcy lawyer or the court clerk’s office can say which of a household’s debts count, since the law’s wording does not list them.

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The numbers show how big the shift is. Add the two old limits together and the most a household could owe across both categories came to $2,106,825, and only if it hit both ceilings at once. The new cap sits $643,175 above that sum. It also removes the situation where a household with a small unsecured balance but a large mortgage was over the secured line and out of reach.

For a reader with a mortgage of about $1.6 million, the change is concrete. That balance alone is over the old $1,580,125 secured limit. Under the combined cap, the same household can still file as long as everything it owes, secured and unsecured together, stays under $2,750,000.

When the change starts and how the bill got here

The bill says the amendments apply to any case commenced on or after the date of enactment. That makes Nov. 10 the first day a filing can use the new cap. ArentFox Schiff notes the act is not retroactive and says some published summaries wrongly described it as reaching back to June 21, 2024.

The bill text contains no sunset, so the higher limit does not expire on a set date. The White House describes the increase as permanent.

A case filed before Nov. 10 stays under the earlier limits. A new case, filed on or after that date, is what gets the combined cap.

The measure moved through Congress this fall. Saul Ewing’s alert, published Sept. 17, said the House had passed the legislation and that it was heading to the president’s desk. ArentFox Schiff’s alert is dated Oct. 1. The White House notice puts the signing on Nov. 10, nearly two months after the alert saying the House had passed the bill. The bill text itself sets no sunset and no phase-in dates. Both law firm alerts describe the same combined cap, with the cap applying to new cases once the bill became law.

What else the act changes

Two other bills signed the same day had nothing to do with bankruptcy. The White House listed H.R. 997, which lets the National Taxpayer Advocate appoint its own legal counsel, and H.R. 1703, which changes Medicare payment rules for certain wheelchairs. A fourth, H.R. 1945, names the Churchill museum in Fulton, Missouri, a National Historic Landmark.

The act is also aimed at small businesses. ArentFox Schiff says it raises the Subchapter V eligibility ceiling permanently from $3,424,000 to $7,500,000, with debts owed to affiliates and insiders left out and at least half the debt required to come from business activity. Subchapter V is the streamlined version of Chapter 11 for small business debtors.

For households, the Chapter 13 change is the one that counts. It does not erase any debt. It widens the door to a court-supervised repayment plan, and each household still has to decide whether that route fits its situation.

Collector calling before any bankruptcy filing?

A higher Chapter 13 cap matters to a small slice of households with very large debts. For everyone else, the money at risk is nearer: a collector’s call, an old debt and a bank account that gets frozen if a response is late or wrong.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit is a 75-page guide that includes the debt-validation steps for making a collector prove a debt, plus a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker. Part 4 covers what to do when a collector calls. It does not give legal advice or decide whether bankruptcy fits a household.

Get the collector-call debt-validation steps and debt tracker →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.