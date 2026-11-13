Adults 19 to 64 on Medicaid in Washington and New Mexico will have to renew their coverage every six months instead of every 12 starting Jan. 1, 2027, under the 2025 federal law President Trump signed. Washington’s Health Care Authority says Apple Health for Adults coverage periods change that day. New Mexico’s Health Care Authority says Adult Medicaid members must renew every six months from the same date.

The change does not add a new test of who qualifies. It doubles how often each state checks, so a person who once faced one renewal a year will face two.

What each state says

Washington’s June 2026 fact sheet defines Apple Health for Adults as people 19 to 64 without Medicare, with income under 138 percent of the federal poverty level, who meet citizenship and immigration rules. It says the change applies at a person’s first renewal in 2027. The renewal process itself is not changing: the system still tries an automatic renewal before it sends a notice asking the person to act.

New Mexico’s one-page notice covers adults 19 to 64 in the Adult Medicaid category and says renewals come every six months instead of every 12 starting Jan. 1, 2027. If the state cannot verify a member’s hours automatically, it sends a “Help Us Make a Decision” letter, and the member has to answer with proof of hours or an exemption.

For anyone in that group, what to do now and by when comes down to the notice. The first renewal in 2027 is where the new schedule begins, Washington says. Members should keep proof of each month’s work hours, New Mexico says, and answer any letter by the date it gives.

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What the federal law and CMS require

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services spelled out the rule in a March 6, 2026 letter to state Medicaid directors, signed by Deputy Administrator Dan Brillman. It says section 71107 of the law requires states to “complete eligibility redeterminations once every six months” for most people in the adult expansion group. The requirement applies beginning with renewals scheduled on or after Jan. 1, 2027, so a person’s own renewal month, not the calendar, sets when the first six-month period begins.

CMS calls the law Public Law 119-21, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and says Trump signed it July 4, 2025. A footnote describes the six-month rule as covering certain non-pregnant adults 19 through 64. Washington’s sheet names the law H.R. 1, the bill number it carried in Congress.

The six-month schedule reaches people even when they are excused from the work rule. The CMS letter says all individuals in the adult expansion group are subject to six-month renewals, whether or not they face community engagement requirements. Certain American Indians and Alaska Natives are outside the six-month requirement, and Washington’s sheet says the same.

How the work rule fits in

Both states pair the new renewals with a work or activity rule that starts the same day. Either state counts monthly income of at least $580, or 80 hours a month of work, community service, a work program or school, alone or combined. Seasonal workers can meet the income test with an average of $580 over six months.

The timing differs a little. Washington says the rule must be met in the month before applying or in any of the six months before renewing. New Mexico says 80 hours in any one month of the renewal period, or the month before applying, will do. Washington lists exemptions that include people entitled to Medicare Part A or B, SNAP or TANF household members, parents of children under 14, medically frail people and 100 percent disabled veterans. It also lists pregnant people and those in the 12-month postpartum period, foster youth and former foster youth under 26, people in treatment for alcohol or substance use disorder, and people in short-term hardship.

People 60 to 64 are the oldest in the group. Washington’s sheet defines Apple Health for Adults as covering people 19 to 64 without Medicare, and it lists anyone entitled to Medicare Part A or B as exempt from the work rule. Both states’ pages stop the group at age 64, so a person who reaches 65 is outside the age range both states describe.

New Mexico’s page does not list its exemptions and tells members who qualify for one to notify the Health Care Authority. Its help line is 1-800-283-4465, and its page for the change is at HCA.NM.GOV/KeepYourBenefitsNM. Anyone unsure which category applies can start with that help line or with the Washington pages listed below. Retroactive coverage for a first application is limited to one month, the same page says. Washington’s sheet sends members to its Apple Health for Adults page, a “Changes coming to Apple Health” page and an information-update page, and lists the HCA Apple Health Eligibility Policy unit as its contact.

When does the first six-month renewal come due?

A renewal that arrives twice a year is twice as easy to miss. In Washington the state tries an automatic renewal first and sends a notice only when it needs the person to act to keep coverage, and in New Mexico a missing-proof letter has to be answered with documents.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer includes 51 state packs and a renewal document checklist, so the papers for each renewal can be gathered before a notice arrives. It also explains the 90-day window after coverage is dropped.

Get the Medicaid renewal document checklist and Washington and New Mexico state packs in one organizer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.