Renters whose building is on the RealPage settlement’s property list have until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 29, 2027 to file a claim, and the claim is the only way to be paid. The class covers rent paid from Oct. 18, 2018 through Nov. 21, 2025. The settlements total $359,925,000, but no money is going out yet.

The lawsuits accuse RealPage and property management companies of conspiring to fix and inflate rents through shared pricing software, Top Class Actions reports. Plaintiffs say renters were overcharged and had fewer places to rent as a result. The 42 landlord and management companies that settled deny all wrongdoing, and the court has not decided who is right.

Whether a building is on the list

Having rented from a big landlord is not enough. The class covers people and businesses in the U.S. and its territories who paid rent directly to an owner, manager or owner-operator of a property licensed to use RealPage’s revenue management software. The settlement site names the products as LRO, YieldStar and AIRM.

The settling companies include Greystar Management Services, Equity Residential, Camden Property Trust, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Lincoln Property Co., Related Management, Windsor Property Management and WinnCompanies, along with 34 others on the settlement website. A renter whose landlord appears there still has to confirm that the specific building was licensed for the software.

The site has a property lookup for that check. Renters who lived in more than one building during the seven-year window can run each address, because eligibility is decided property by property.

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What the claim asks for

Claims go in online at the site’s claim page or by mail, and they must be received by the Jan. 29 deadline. The site says filing costs nothing and that no one needs to pay anyone to file.

For each property, a claim needs documentation for at least one month showing that rent was paid directly to the owner, manager or operator, according to Open Class Actions. A lease, a rent ledger, a canceled check or a bank statement all qualify.

The deadline to opt out and the deadline to object both passed on Sept. 22, 2026. Renters who stayed in the class, which is the default, now have only the claim to file.

Claims are made under penalty of perjury, Top Class Actions notes, so a renter who is not sure a building qualifies should check the lookup before filing. The settlement administrator’s phone line, 888-995-4213, is listed for claim-status questions.

The site spells out why the filing matters: submitting a claim is the only way to be eligible to receive payment from the settlements. A renter who lived at several covered properties needs documentation for each one, because the proof requirement applies per property.

How the money will be split

No fixed amount per renter has been announced. After taxes, administration costs, attorneys’ fees and any service awards come out of the $359.9 million, the remainder is divided pro rata according to the rent each claimant paid during the class period, Open Class Actions reports, under a plan of allocation. Top Class Actions puts it plainly: class members who paid the highest amounts in rent will receive the highest payments. A renter who paid more rent, in a covered building, for more months, gets a larger share than one who paid less.

That makes the size of a payment depend on two things nobody can know yet: how much rent all valid claimants paid, and how many people file. Neither the site nor the court has published a claim count.

Class counsel in the case include Patrick J. Coughlin of Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law, Stacey Slaughter of Robins Kaplan and Swathi Bojedla of Hausfeld, Top Class Actions lists. Attorneys’ fees, taxes, administration costs and any service awards come out of the fund before renters are paid, so the amount left for claimants is smaller than the $359.9 million total. The settlement site has not said how large those deductions will be, and it has not posted a date for the first payments.

What happens after Jan. 29

The court held its fairness hearing on Oct. 15, and the settlement site says final approval has been entered. The site’s own wording on payments is short: there will be no payments at this time, and money will be distributed at a later date. Open Class Actions adds that payments depend on the claims process and on any appeals.

The settlements cover only the 42 companies that agreed to pay. The case, In re RealPage, Inc., Rental Software Antitrust Litigation (No. II), is in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in Nashville, under case number 3:23-md-03071. The fund pays only for the settlements with the listed companies.

For a renter, that leaves one date and one open question. The date is Jan. 29, 2027, for the claim. The open question is when the court-approved fund starts paying, which the administrator has not said.

Is the building on the RealPage property list?

A renter who waits past Jan. 29, 2027 to file loses the claim, even though the $359.9 million fund has final approval. The claim asks for rent proof from each building, and a lease or ledger from 2019 can be hard to find.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System walks through the four-date rule for reading a settlement notice and a step-by-step filing walkthrough. Its claim log and payment tracker keep each building, each filing date and each payment in one spreadsheet.

Get the RealPage rent-claim filing walkthrough and payment tracker →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.