A Treasury check, whether it carries a Social Security payment or a tax refund, is good for one year from the day it was issued, and banks are told not to take it after that. A check dated in November 2025 is reaching that limit now, and anything dated earlier is already past it. The money is not gone, but it takes a request to the agency that issued the check to get it paid again.

The rule comes from the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which prints and tracks federal payments. The checks it covers come from many agencies, so what to do next depends on who sent the payment.

What Treasury tells banks about old checks

The Fiscal Service’s payment integrity FAQ is written for banks and agencies. Its answer on timing is short: Treasury checks are valid for one year from the issue date, and banks should not accept one that is older than that, the page says.

The date that counts is the issue date, not the day the check reached a mailbox. A check that took weeks to arrive, or sat in a drawer for months, uses up the same year.

That is a rule for the counter, not a bill for the payee. A person holding an older check is not in trouble. The check simply cannot be cashed, and the next step is getting the agency to replace it.

Banks can look up any Treasury check through the Treasury Check Verification System, using the routing number, the check number and the dollar amount, and the public verification site is open to anyone. When a check has not been cashed, the system can return the payee’s name to a bank that has registered for its free interface.

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What happens to the money after a year

Treasury’s page says credits for checks not cashed after one year are issued monthly, a process it calls Limited Payability Cancellation. In plain terms, the money goes back to the agency that wrote the check.

Social Security’s staff manual describes the same cycle. After 12 months, a check is void and cannot be negotiated, the manual says. If Treasury has no record of the check being cashed, it returns the funds to Social Security in the 13th month. The manual also says a claim that a check never arrived must be filed within 12 months of its issue date.

The Social Security manual section lays out what staff do when someone brings in an old, uncashed check: they check the person’s record for a returned payment and, if one exists and has not been reissued, they process it. The section does not describe a request form, so a beneficiary with an old check should expect to contact Social Security directly.

Treasury’s FAQ gives the same one-year window for a check that never arrived. A non-receipt claim has to be submitted within one year of the issue date, and a stop payment must be placed on the check. If the check is never cashed, the agency gets credit for it through what Treasury calls an Unavailable Check Cancellation.

Getting a replacement for an old tax refund check

The IRS has a notice for exactly this case. Its CP32A page says the agency sends the notice because a refund check was not cashed and it expired. The fix is a phone call to the number printed on the notice to ask for a new check, the IRS page says.

The IRS says it will send the new check within 30 days after the call. A taxpayer who still has the old check should destroy it, the page says, because the replacement is the one that will clear.

The IRS also points to a hard limit on refund claims, the Refund Statute Expiration Date. There is only a limited amount of time to claim a refund, and the agency does not give a single date on that page because it depends on the return. A refund check that is already more than a year old is a reason to call sooner rather than later.

Who to call first

For a check that carried a federal benefit, the first call goes to the agency that issued the payment, not to the bank and not to Treasury’s bank-facing line. The Fiscal Service FAQ lists its Customer Engagement Center at 855-868-0151, option 1, but that number is given there for bank questions about reclamations and the user guide, not for a person with an expired check.

The FAQ says agencies can find a check’s symbol or serial number in Treasury’s check information system by searching the payee ID and issue date. That is the lookup an agency uses to trace a check, which is why the payee should have the check date, the amount and the check number ready when calling.

Two points are not spelled out on Treasury’s page. The FAQ does not describe a separate process for expired checks, and it does not address reissue requests at all. Those steps sit with each agency, and Treasury has not published one form that works for all of them.

Sitting on an old Treasury check?

A Treasury check that is more than a year old cannot be cashed, and the agency that sent it has no reason to chase the payee. Money from an old Social Security payment or a refund sits with the agency until someone asks for it to be reissued.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System includes how to get an expired or uncashed settlement check reissued, with the offices to call and the details to have ready. Its claim log and payment tracker, built around the official places money sits, show what is waiting and what has been requested.

Get the expired-check reissue guide and money-owed tracker →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.