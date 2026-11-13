Taxpayers who receive a CP53E notice from the IRS have 30 days from the date printed on it to add a bank account in their online IRS account. If they do nothing, the agency says it will mail a paper refund check after six weeks. The notice goes out when a refund could not be deposited the way the return asked.

Who gets a CP53E notice

The IRS says the notice reaches two kinds of filers. One is a person whose return shows a refund but whose bank information is missing, invalid or rejected. The other is a person whose return showed a balance due until the IRS corrected it, for example after unreported estimated payments or a math error, and the fix turned it into a refund.

The IRS ties the notice to Executive Order 14247, which it says calls for electronic payment of federal disbursements, tax refunds included. Its CP53E page, last updated May 11, 2026, says the notice exists so filers can give the agency a new or corrected account for the refund.

Anyone holding a CP53E now has one job and one date. They have to sign in to an IRS online account and add a bank account within 30 days of the notice date. The clock runs from the date on the letter, not from the day it landed in the mailbox, so a notice that sat in a pile may already be partway through its window.

Stay ahead of IRS refund news: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our IRS Refund Delay Tracker as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the refund tracker →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

How the one online try works

The steps run through the IRS online account for individuals. A filer signs in or creates the account, opens Notifications on the Account Home page and picks the Add bank account notification. That notification appears only after a CP53E has been issued. The prompts take it from there, and the IRS says the refund status can take two to five business days to update afterward.

The IRS is blunt about the limits. Filers get one opportunity to add or update an account this way, and a mistake cannot be corrected afterward. The account must be in the filer’s own name or be a joint account the filer shares, so a child’s, friend’s or neighbor’s account will not work.

It cannot be done by phone either. The page says bank information cannot be updated over the phone and that IRS employees cannot enter it for a caller. A toll-free number is printed on the notice for people who cannot find what they need online.

The IRS also warns filers to check any link or QR code before using it. A real IRS web address starts with https:// and includes .gov. Anyone unsure about a letter can call the toll-free number on the notice or go to IRS.gov directly.

What happens if the 30 days pass

A filer who never responds is not cut off from the refund. The IRS says it will issue a paper check after six weeks. The same thing happens if the bank rejects the deposit or the IRS cannot validate the account, in which case the agency also falls back to a check.

The refund can still shrink. The IRS says it may be reduced, or offset, if the filer has other outstanding liabilities. Where’s My Refund on the IRS refund page is where status shows up, and that page lists a replacement for a lost or stolen paper check as arriving within four weeks of the date the IRS issues it.

The IRS gives no faster timing for a filer who misses the window. Six weeks is the only fallback it names, and it starts from the notice, so a filer who waits several weeks before acting has little reason to expect the check to be any closer.

Another IRS letter, the CP53, sounds close but works differently. On its CP53 page, the IRS says a refund could not be direct deposited and a check is already being mailed. That notice asks for no action and puts the check about four weeks after the notice date. The code printed on the letter tells a filer which of the two applies.

No bank account to add?

People without a bank account are the hardest hit by the change. The IRS says on its modern payments page, updated Sept. 25, 2026, that certain mobile apps and prepaid debit cards can take a refund if they have a routing and account number, and the provider can confirm which numbers to use. The page also suggests opening a bank or credit union account.

For people with no digital option, the IRS says Treasury-sponsored alternatives may be available and that more details will come as the rollout continues. It also says paper refund checks are being phased out, starting Sept. 30, 2025, to the extent the law allows. The CP53E page adds that limited exceptions to get a paper check can be requested through the online account, and the IRS has not listed what those exceptions are.

Holding a CP53E with the clock running?

The risk with a CP53E is a quiet one. The 30 days start on the notice date, the online try cannot be redone, and a refund left to the six-week fallback arrives later than one deposited directly.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit is a 20-page guide that includes a notice decoder, which Part 4 lays out, and a refund status tracker spreadsheet for logging the notice date, the day the account was added and the day the refund shows as sent. It does not file anything for the reader. The free official route stays the IRS online account.

Get the CP53E notice decoder and refund status tracker spreadsheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.