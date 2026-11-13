Amazon shoppers who sent something back and never got the right refund have two paths in the return-refund settlement, and only one of them takes paperwork. People in Subclass B must file a claim form by Dec. 1, 2026 to be paid, while people in Subclass A are paid automatically. Both groups draw from a $309.5 million fund that Amazon agreed to pay in In re Amazon Return Policy Litigation, a federal case in Seattle.

Amazon denies any wrongdoing, and the court has not found that it did anything wrong. Nothing is paid until the judge approves the deal and it becomes final. The final approval hearing is set for March 16, 2027, at 10 a.m. Pacific, and the settlement website says the date could change.

Which group a shopper lands in

The class covers anyone who started a return or asked for a refund on a physical product bought and received in the U.S. through Amazon.com between Sept. 5, 2017, and Feb. 12, 2026. Either the refund never came, it came late or came in the wrong amount, or it was paid and Amazon later charged the shopper for the item anyway, according to the long-form court notice.

Subclass A is made up of transactions Amazon itself flagged as involving potentially unpaid refunds, such as a refund that failed because of a payment-processing problem, or one where Amazon lacked enough confirmation that the right item came back, Top Class Actions reports. Subclass B is everyone else with a transaction in the class.

That split decides what a shopper has to do. Someone whose old return fell into Amazon’s own flagged group does not file a claim form. Someone whose problem Amazon never flagged has to raise a hand, and the claims administrator, Angeion Group, says the deadline for that is Dec. 1.

Anyone unsure which group applies can start with the settlement site’s answer on who is part of the settlement. Shoppers who got a notice by email or mail can check it for the same information.

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Why the pool splits 92.7% and 7.3%

After attorneys’ fees, costs, service awards and administration expenses come out, what remains is the Net Settlement Fund. Subclass A gets 92.7% of it. Subclass B gets 7.3%. Class lawyers may ask for up to $100 million in fees and up to $1 million in costs, and the court can award less, the notice says.

The payout is not a flat check. Subclass A payments are the unpaid transaction amounts plus a proportional share of potential prejudgment interest. Subclass B money is divided among approved claimants in proportion to their unpaid amounts plus that same interest share. No one has published a per-person figure, so the size of a payment depends on how much was left unpaid and how many valid claims arrive.

Shoppers who sit in both groups, with one flagged transaction and one that was not, can receive money from both pools in a single combined payment. Amazon will also try to finish certain unpaid refunds outside the fund, the notice says.

What a Subclass B claim has to show

A Subclass B claim can be filed online at the settlement site’s claim page or by mail, with a postmark on or before Dec. 1, 2026. The claimant has to show it is more likely than not that the transaction belongs in Subclass B and that money is owed. The notice tells claimants to include supporting documentation but does not list which records count.

Order emails, return confirmations and card statements showing a charge after a return are the kind of records that back up a claim. Claims with inadequate support can be rejected, and the settlement site has FAQ pages on claim review and appeals.

The same Dec. 1 date applies to two other choices. That is the last day to ask to be excluded from the settlement, which keeps the right to sue Amazon separately, and the last day to object to the terms. People who exclude themselves cannot collect from the fund.

What happens to people who do nothing

Subclass A members who do nothing about a claim form are still paid, but the notice asks them to pick a payment method on the settlement website within 105 days after final approval. They also give up the right to sue over the claims the settlement releases. Subclass B members who file nothing get no payment and give up the same rights.

Amazon has also agreed to change how it handles returns, according to the notice. For 18 months it will monitor that returns are processed on time, troubleshoot payment problems that block refunds, and reprocess refunds still unfinished after 30 days. For 24 months it will tell customers when a refund is approved or denied.

The open questions are when payments go out and in what amounts. Amazon and the court have not announced either, and the March 16 hearing is when the judge decides on final approval. Subclass B filers have until Dec. 1 to be counted before that hearing, and the official settlement site is where it says to check for updates.

Was an Amazon return refund never paid in full?

A Subclass B claim that misses Dec. 1 gets no payment at all, even if an Amazon return from 2019 never produced the right refund. The notice asks for supporting documentation, and old order emails and card statements are easy to lose track of.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System gives a plain-language guide to reading a settlement notice, including the four-date rule for reading a settlement notice, and a step-by-step filing walkthrough. Inside is a claim log and payment tracker, so the Dec. 1 filing and the later payment date sit in one place.

Get the Amazon return-refund claim walkthrough and filing-date tracker →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.