Social Security says the federal SSI payment will rise to $1,029 a month for an individual and $1,544 a month for a couple in 2027, as part of a 3.6 percent cost-of-living increase. The agency says increased payments to about 7.3 million SSI recipients begin on Dec. 31, 2026. Today’s maximums are $994 and $1,491.

Those are federal ceilings, not a promise of what every check will say. A recipient’s own payment can be lower when income counts against it, and some states add their own money on top.

What the 3.6 percent adds to an SSI check

For an individual, the move from $994 to $1,029 is $35 more a month. For a couple, the move from $1,491 to $1,544 is $53 more a month, and Social Security’s 2027 SSI payment table says the couple’s amount is divided equally between the two spouses, which works out to $772 each. The old couple’s rate split to $745.50 each. The same table lists $516 for an essential person and says the increase becomes effective in January 2027.

The increase is the same 3.6 percent that applies to Social Security retirement and disability benefits. The agency’s COLA page says that raise begins with benefits payable to nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2027, while the SSI payments start earlier, on Dec. 31.

The question most recipients will ask is what they will actually get, and when. Anyone who now receives the full $994 as an individual or $1,491 as a couple is in line for the new maximum starting with the Dec. 31 payment. Anyone who receives less because of wages, a pension or other income has a check equal to the federal rate minus whatever Social Security counts, so a $35 higher federal rate does not automatically mean a $35 higher check.

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Why Dec. 31 and not January

Social Security’s COLA page says increased payments to SSI recipients “will begin on December 31, 2026.” The agency’s payment table says the higher amounts are effective in January 2027. Jan. 1, 2027, is a federal holiday, and Dec. 31 is the last business day of 2026.

Social Security announced the increase on Oct. 14. Its press release says retirement benefits will go up by $75 a month on average and that some people receive both Social Security and SSI. The release also says the 2027 Medicare premium amount will be available through the my Social Security Message Center starting in late November.

The agency has not published a payment schedule for individual SSI recipients, and no average dollar change for SSI appears on its COLA pages. The $75 figure is for retirement benefits, not for SSI. Anyone who receives both will see the SSI increase on Dec. 31 and the Social Security increase in January.

Work and earnings figures that moved with the raise

Social Security’s 2027 COLA fact sheet lists the other numbers that shift each year. Substantial gainful activity, the monthly earnings line used in the disability test, rises from $1,690 to $1,770 for people who are not blind. For people who are blind, it rises from $2,830 to $2,950.

The trial work period amount goes from $1,210 to $1,270 a month. The maximum earnings subject to Social Security tax rises from $184,500 to $192,300, and the amount of earnings needed for one quarter of coverage goes from $1,890 to $1,970.

Those figures govern the disability test and the Social Security payroll tax. They do not change the $1,029 and $1,544 SSI maximums, which come from the separate payment table.

What can shrink the check below the maximum

SSI is a needs-based program, so the check responds to money coming in and to what a recipient owns. Social Security’s reporting rules for SSI require recipients to report changes in income, resources, living arrangements, marital status and address. The deadline is no later than 10 days after the end of the month in which the change occurred.

The same page says Social Security may apply a penalty that reduces the payment by $25 to $100 each time a recipient fails to report a change. The agency’s handbook sets the steps at $25 for a first failure, $50 for a second and $100 after that. A raise that lifts the federal rate by $35 can be wiped out by one late report, and a $100 penalty is nearly three times the monthly increase for an individual.

Social Security’s payment table also notes that some states supplement the federal payment. That money is set by each state and is separate from the 3.6 percent increase. Recipients in states that add a supplement should look to their state or to Social Security to learn whether that portion changes. A recipient who gets only the federal payment will see exactly the amounts in the table, up to $1,029 or $1,544.

Social Security has published the federal amounts, the 3.6 percent rate and the Dec. 31 start date. It has not published what any one recipient’s check will be, because that depends on income, resources and living arrangements on file.

What will an SSI check be after Dec. 31?

A higher federal rate only helps if the record behind the check is current. A change reported late can cost $25 to $100 from a payment that is rising by $35 for an individual or $53 for a couple, and a recipient near the income or savings limit can lose more than that.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit is a 74-page guide that lays out the 2026 SSI income and resource limits and the review and reporting steps, with Part 5 covering reviews, reporting and overpayments. It comes from RetireShield and is not a Social Security product, and the 2027 amounts stay on Social Security’s own pages.

Get the SSI limits guide and reporting steps to pair with the Dec. 31 raise →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.