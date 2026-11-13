Medicare Advantage members who have UnitedHealthcare plans are set to lose two large health systems on Jan. 1, 2027: Lee Health in Fort Myers, Florida, and M Health Fairview in Minnesota. People in those plans who want to keep seeing the same hospitals and doctors have until Dec. 7 to move to a plan that includes them. The two cases are not the same, and one of them is still open to a deal.

Who has to decide by Dec. 7

Anyone on a UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan who uses Lee Health hospitals and doctors in Lee County, or a Fairview hospital or clinic in Minnesota, now faces a choice. Keep the plan and lose that provider, or switch to a plan that still covers it. The first step is to ask each doctor’s office which Medicare Advantage plans it will take in 2027, then compare those plans’ premiums and drug costs.

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Medicare.gov says the yearly enrollment period lets people join, drop or switch Medicare Advantage plans from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and coverage starts Jan. 1 only if the plan receives the request by Dec. 7. A separate Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment runs Jan. 1 to March 31 for people already in a Medicare Advantage plan, but a change made then starts the first of the following month. Medicare.gov’s list of special enrollment situations does not name a network change, so people who miss Dec. 7 should call 1-800-MEDICARE before counting on a second chance.

Lee Health says it is leaving, and UnitedHealthcare says its offer is on the table

UnitedHealthcare says Lee Health told it in late August that it intends to leave the insurer’s commercial and Medicare Advantage networks beginning Jan. 1, 2027. The insurer’s Lee Health page, updated Nov. 3, says members keep network access through Dec. 31, 2026. It also says UnitedHealthcare delivered a proposal on Oct. 30 that would maintain long-term network access.

Lee Health has given its own reasons. In an open letter to patients, reported by Becker’s Hospital Review, the system said it and UnitedHealthcare have “fundamentally different priorities.” Lee Health said about one-third of its medical-necessity denials are tied to UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans, and it alleges the insurer owes it more than $100 million in disputed and underpaid claims.

Lee Health is the dominant hospital and clinic system in Lee County, according to WGCU in Fort Myers. In its public statement, the system said it “did not make this decision lightly” and recognizes that patients have choices of providers and health plans. The statement quoted no individual official.

A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson, who was not named, told Becker’s that those issues had not been raised with the insurer before and that no contract negotiations were underway. The spokesperson said the company remained committed to good-faith negotiation. UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Supplement plans are not affected, and those members keep access to all Lee Health hospitals and physicians.

As of UnitedHealthcare’s Nov. 3 update, no deal and no extension had been announced. That leaves Lee Health members in a plan they cannot count on keeping the system in.

Fairview has told UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage patients it will stop scheduling them

Fairview has taken a firmer line. Its Medicare open enrollment page says Fairview will not be in network for patients with UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage beginning Jan. 1, 2027, and will stop scheduling them. The system points to coverage changes, claim denials and payment problems with those plans that it says make timely care hard to get.

Fairview also tells patients to look for the Annual Notice of Change letter that insurers had to send by the end of September. Anyone who never received it can contact the plan directly for a copy, because coverage can change even for people who keep the same plan.

Fairview also warns that some UnitedHealthcare materials still show it as in network and calls that information incorrect. UnitedHealthcare commercial coverage is not affected, and those patients stay in network in 2027.

For 2027, Fairview lists Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, HealthPartners and Medica as insurers it participates with. It also accepts Original Medicare, Medicare Cost Plans, Medicare Supplement plans and Medicare plans offered through an employer. Patients should confirm their own care team is in network before enrolling, and should check for changes even if they keep the same plan.

Patients in the middle of treatment

Patients partway through treatment have a second question beyond which plan to pick. UnitedHealthcare says members can apply for continuity of care at any time from now through 30 days after a provider has left its network, but they must apply and be approved, and the page does not list the criteria. Members are told to call the number on their health plan ID card, and the insurer says a dedicated advocate team will help.

Fairview tells patients in active care at the end of 2026 to ask their care team about continuity of care. It adds that out-of-network clinics and hospitals cannot schedule visits on or after Jan. 1, 2027.

Fairview’s page lists free one-on-one Medicare counseling at (855) 797-3811 and Minnesota Aging Pathways at 1-800-333-2433. Lee Health has told patients with questions to call 239-320-1234, and 1-800-MEDICARE is open at 1-800-633-4227 around the clock. For Lee Health patients, the open question is whether UnitedHealthcare and the system reach a deal before Dec. 7, and no one has said they will.

Which plan keeps the Lee Health or Fairview doctor in 2027?

A doctor who leaves the network on Jan. 1 becomes an out-of-network bill, and the yearly window to change Medicare Advantage plans closes Dec. 7.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit includes a cost calculator spreadsheet that compares plans on cost, drugs and doctors, so a Lee Health or Fairview doctor can be weighed against each plan’s premium and drug costs. The 55-page kit also has a provider call script for confirming a doctor’s network status and the Open Enrollment calendar.

Get the plan-comparison spreadsheet and doctor call script for Lee Health and Fairview patients →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.