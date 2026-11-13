A married couple gets $6,000, not $12,000, from the new senior tax deduction if only one spouse turns 65 by Dec. 31, the IRS says. The deduction is figured person by person, and a couple has to file a joint return to take it on 2026 taxes. The break covers tax years 2025 through 2028.

One spouse’s birthday decides half the deduction

The IRS describes the deduction as an additional $6,000 for each person age 65 or older, on top of the regular standard deduction. For a married couple, the agency says the total is $12,000 only if both spouses qualify.

The age test is set by the calendar. A person must be 65 on or before the last day of the tax year, which is Dec. 31, 2026 for returns filed next spring. A spouse who turns 65 in 2027 does not count on the 2026 return.

Take a husband who is 67 and a wife who is 63. The husband’s $6,000 is allowed. The wife’s is not, so the couple’s senior deduction is $6,000 on the 2026 return. The same couple can add the wife’s $6,000 on the 2027 return, the year she turns 65, as long as their income stays under the limits.

That is the answer for people asking whether the deduction applies to them. A married couple with one spouse under 65 on Dec. 31 should expect $6,000. A couple with both spouses 65 or older should expect $12,000, before any income phase-out. A single or widowed filer who is 65 or older gets $6,000, subject to the same income limits.

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Married couples have to file together

Marriage adds a filing rule. The IRS tells married taxpayers to file jointly to claim the deduction. A couple that files as married filing separately gives it up.

The same IRS fact sheet says the return has to list the Social Security number of each qualifying person. A spouse with no valid number on the return does not count toward the total.

The deduction is claimed on Schedule 1-A, the new IRS form for the 2025 law’s added deductions. The IRS fact sheet says it goes in Part V of that schedule and carries to line 13b of Form 1040 or 1040-SR.

Itemizers are not shut out. The IRS says the deduction is open to people who itemize and people who take the standard deduction. A retiree who writes off mortgage interest and medical bills still gets the $6,000, and a couple that itemizes still needs both spouses at 65 for the full $12,000. It does not replace the regular extra standard deduction for people 65 and older, and the two stack.

Where the $75,000 and $150,000 lines fall

The deduction shrinks as income rises. The IRS says it phases out for taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income over $75,000, or $150,000 for joint filers. Modified adjusted gross income is adjusted gross income with a few items added back. For most retirees it is close to the bottom line of page one of Form 1040.

The thresholds matter more than the age rule for some households. A couple with both spouses past 65 and $160,000 of income would see the $12,000 reduced. A couple with one spouse past 65 and the same income would see the $6,000 reduced. The IRS pages do not give a dollar-per-dollar rate, so the exact reduction comes from the Schedule 1-A worksheet.

The deduction also reaches back one year. The IRS says it is available starting in 2025, so a couple with a spouse already past 65 last year could claim it on the 2025 return as well. The window runs through the 2028 tax year.

What a couple can check before filing season

Three details settle the number. Each spouse’s date of birth shows who is 65 by Dec. 31. The couple’s filing status has to be married filing jointly. Their expected modified adjusted gross income shows whether the $75,000 or $150,000 line comes into play.

A spouse who turns 65 in early 2027 may want to know that the break does not disappear after one year. The IRS says it applies through 2028, so that spouse is in line for $6,000 on the 2027 and 2028 returns. The IRS lists the 2025 through 2028 window and no extension beyond it.

Couples sometimes assume the second $6,000 follows automatically from the first. The IRS wording says otherwise. Its $12,000 figure is described as the amount for a married couple “if both spouses qualify,” and a spouse who does not meet the age test adds nothing. Anyone unsure about a birth date or a Social Security number should settle it before the return is filed, because the IRS page names both as conditions of the deduction.

The IRS’s own list of individual provisions in the 2025 law, updated Aug. 27, 2026, is the free place to read the rule directly. It sits on the same page that sets the $6,000 amount, the age test and the joint-filing rule.

Is only one spouse 65 this year?

A couple that counts on the full $12,000 and has one spouse still 64 on Dec. 31 finds half of it missing once the return is done. The gap shows up as a larger tax bill in April, after the spring planning window has passed.

Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves is a 14-page guide that covers the new $6,000 senior deduction ($12,000 for a couple) for 2025 through 2028 and the regular senior add-on that stacks on top of it. It also puts the 2026 numbers on one page and has a large-print edition.

Get the 12-move guide with the one-spouse-65 senior deduction numbers →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.