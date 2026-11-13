Nebraska food stamp shoppers could lose soda, soft drinks and energy drinks on SNAP cards Dec. 1, but only if USDA signs off on the state’s new request, which the agency says it is still considering. Wyoming, Kansas and Missouri are further along. Each has a waiver USDA approved, with purchase limits that start in February 2027.

Nebraska’s first approval is gone. A federal court in Washington vacated it June 22, 2026, in a case called Aragon v. Rollins, along with approvals for four other states. Nebraska filed a fresh request Sept. 1.

Nebraska’s request is still pending

The Food and Nutrition Administration, the USDA agency that runs SNAP, published a notice Oct. 2 saying it is considering whether to approve Nebraska’s project. Comments were due Nov. 2. The notice says any approval would be issued at least ten days before the start date, which for Dec. 1 points to a decision by about Nov. 21.

USDA’s Nebraska waiver page, last updated Oct. 2, says only that the agency is working on a response. Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services describes the waiver the same way, as pending approval. If it is approved, soda, soft drinks and energy drinks come off the eligible list Dec. 1, and candy follows March 1, 2027.

For Nebraskans on SNAP, the question is whether Dec. 1 reaches their household at all. Until USDA publishes a decision, the limit is a proposal, and the card works as it does now. Anyone who buys drinks with benefits should watch for USDA’s decision and a notice from the state before Dec. 1. The department has already posted retailer signs titled “New Nebraska SNAP/EBT Restrictions” and held a retailer webinar Nov. 12, with a second set for Nov. 18.

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Nebraska’s request has changed more than once. USDA’s page lists the original request April 14, 2025, the first-of-its-kind approval May 19, 2025, a modification request April 23, 2026 and a modification approval May 11, 2026. The June 22 order then vacated that approval and said the waiver’s implementation “may not proceed.”

The Sept. 1 request starts the process over, with soda, soft drinks and energy drinks on Dec. 1 and candy March 1, 2027. USDA has not said when it will decide, and neither agency’s page says what happens to the Dec. 1 date if the decision comes later. The state’s page lists “soda,” “soft drinks,” energy drinks and candy and does not mention diet soda, so shoppers who buy diet or zero-sugar drinks have no word yet on how those would be treated.

Wyoming, Kansas and Missouri start in February

Wyoming’s limit begins Feb. 1, 2027 and covers sweetened, carbonated beverages, according to USDA’s waiver table, which the agency updated Nov. 3. Kansas and Missouri both start Feb. 15, 2027. Kansas bars candy and soft drinks. Missouri bars candy, prepared desserts and certain unhealthy beverages.

Kansas has the clearest paper trail. USDA’s Kansas page shows a March 4, 2026 letter to Gov. Laura Kelly saying the agency was “pleased to approve” the request, effective Feb. 15, 2027, for two years. None of the three states was among the five whose approvals the court vacated.

The lists differ, so the same cart can ring up differently in neighboring states. Wyoming’s list stops at drinks, so candy stays eligible there. Kansas adds candy but not prepared desserts, which Missouri’s list includes. Missouri also reaches only “certain” unhealthy beverages, a wording USDA’s table does not spell out further.

Why a start date can still move

Other states show how dates shift after an approval. USDA’s Hawaii page says the waiver was approved to start Aug. 1, 2026, and that on June 15, 2026 the agency approved a change moving it to April 1, 2027. A start date on a waiver letter is a target, and the agency can approve a later one.

USDA’s table lists 23 states, with 19 carrying an implementation date and four, Colorado, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia, vacated by the same court order. The table still shows Dec. 1 beside Nebraska, but the Nebraska page on the same USDA site says a response is pending. A shopper who reads only the table could miss that the request is still open.

What the waivers change at the register

Each approval amends the SNAP definition of food for purchase, according to USDA’s approval letters. The waivers address what a card can buy, and nothing in the letters USDA posted sets a new benefit amount.

Renewal and reporting dates run separately from any purchase waiver, so a household’s recertification date and its income-change reporting still come from its own state. Shoppers in Wyoming, Kansas and Missouri have until February to learn the new item lists. Households in Nebraska can use the next weeks to find out whether Dec. 1 is real. USDA’s waiver table is the page that shows any change to these dates, and it carries its own update date at the top.

Will Nebraska’s Dec. 1 date hold?

Whether a drink or a candy bar rings up on a SNAP card is one question. Whether the benefit is still there next month is another, and it depends on recertification and reporting dates that no purchase waiver changes.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer includes 51 state packs and a renewal and reporting calendar, so a household can set its own state’s dates beside a limit’s start date. It also covers the SNAP work-rule time limit and who is exempt.

Get a SNAP renewal calendar and the Nebraska state pack in one organizer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.