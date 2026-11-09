The Labor Department says new jobless claims fell to 189,000 in the week ending Oct. 31, while 1,718,000 people were collecting state benefits a week earlier

First-time claims for unemployment benefits fell to 189,000 in the week ending Oct. 31, the Labor Department reported Thursday, Nov. 5. That is 6,000 fewer than the week before. The same report counted 1,718,000 people collecting regular state benefits in the week ending Oct. 24, up 23,000.

Two numbers, two jobs. One counts people who just lost work and filed. The other counts people who are still drawing checks, and it is the one that shows how long laid-off workers stay out of work.

What 189,000 new claims means

The Labor Department’s weekly claims report calls 189,000 an advance figure, adjusted for the season. Last week’s number was revised to 195,000. The four-week average, which smooths out one-off spikes, came in at 194,750, down 2,250.

Before the seasonal adjustment, states took 176,698 new claims, down 2,951 from the week before. A year earlier the count for the same week was 216,026. The report adds that the seasonal factors had expected an increase of 2,539 that week, so the raw count fell instead.

For a household, the practical point is simple. A paycheck that stops, or hours that are cut sharply, can mean a claim is possible. The Labor Department says to file with the unemployment program in the state where the work was done, and to do it as soon as possible after the job ends. People who worked in more than one state, or live in a different state from the employer, can ask their current state agency how to file. The Labor Department points to CareerOneStop’s state benefits finder for the right office.

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Where the claims are rising and falling

The state numbers are for the week ending Oct. 24, one week behind the national headline. New York had the biggest increase, up 2,609, and its unemployment agency pointed to layoffs in construction, accommodation and food services, and health care and social assistance. Texas added 1,564 and California 1,043. Pennsylvania rose 818 and Ohio 784. Texas and California both told the Labor Department they had no comment on the cause.

Michigan had the biggest drop, down 1,813, which the state attributed to fewer layoffs in manufacturing. Tennessee fell 977, South Carolina 763, Kentucky 496 and Oklahoma 227.

The insured unemployment rate is highest in a few places. For the week ending Oct. 17, New Jersey led at 2.0 percent, followed by Washington at 1.8, California and Massachusetts at 1.7 each, and Puerto Rico at 1.6. Nationally, the insured unemployment rate held at 1.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, or 1.0 percent before adjustment.

The 1,718,000 figure counts people who have filed a claim, been found eligible and are still claiming weekly payments. It does not count people whose benefits ran out, and it does not count people who never filed. It moved up 23,000 in the same report in which new claims moved down.

Claims from former federal employees stood at 552 for the week ending Oct. 24, up 110 from 442 a week earlier. The Labor Department reports them separately from the state counts.

How the benefit works once a claim is filed

The Labor Department’s unemployment insurance fact sheet explains the basics. Most states pay for up to 26 weeks. The weekly amount is a percentage of earnings over a recent 52-week stretch, capped at a state maximum, and the formula differs from state to state.

To qualify, a worker has to meet the state’s wage or work requirements during a base period, usually the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters before the claim. The job loss also has to be through no fault of the worker, as the state defines it. Claimants keep filing weekly or every two weeks and report any work, earnings or job offers.

Money does not arrive right away. The fact sheet says the first payment usually comes two to three weeks after filing, and some states add a one-week waiting period. Anyone planning around a layoff should budget for that gap. The Labor Department also says Extended Benefits may be available to workers who have used up regular benefits during periods of high unemployment.

Benefits are taxable. They count as income on the federal return, and a claimant can ask the state agency to withhold tax from each payment so the bill does not arrive all at once in April. Most states fund the benefit entirely through taxes on employers, and three states require small contributions from employees.

What a falling claims count does not tell a household

A drop to 189,000 is a national average. It says nothing about the worker whose plant, store or office just announced cuts, and it can sit alongside a rising count in one state, as New York’s 2,609 increase shows. The four-week average of 194,750 smooths out the weekly swings.

Whether the 1,718,000 still drawing benefits keeps climbing is the number to watch in the weekly reports ahead. Anyone laid off in the meantime has the same job to do: file with the state where the work was done, and keep filing every week.

Paycheck stopped, and the bills have not?

An unemployment check replaces only part of a paycheck, takes two to three weeks to start, and is taxable. A household in that position is watching every other leak, from tax withholding to Medicare costs to house costs.

That is the job The Keep-It Starter Bundle takes on. It packs nine guides in one download, one per money leak, and the tax guide covers the senior deduction, RMDs, QCDs and the Roth window. It is 95 pages of moves a household can make in an afternoon each, and it is not a benefits filing service.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.