Credit card issuers cannot charge an over-the-limit fee unless the cardholder has opted in to such charges

A credit card company cannot charge an over-the-limit fee unless the cardholder has agreed to it ahead of time. Federal rules call that agreement an opt-in, and without one the issuer may still approve a purchase that pushes the balance past the limit, but it cannot add a fee for doing so.

The rule is in Regulation Z, section 1026.56, published by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Cardholders who see an over-the-limit fee on a statement should first find out whether they ever opted in, because without that consent the issuer generally has no right to charge it.

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What an issuer has to do before it can charge

Under section 1026.56, an issuer must give notice, offer a reasonable chance to opt in, and get the cardholder’s affirmative consent. It must then confirm that consent in writing, or electronically if the cardholder agrees, and tell the cardholder about the right to revoke.

The first notice has to state the dollar amount of any over-the-limit fee and any higher rate that could apply. It also has to explain how to opt in. The notice must come before any fee is charged, and for consent given by phone or online it must come immediately before the consent. The confirmation can follow as late as the first statement after the opt-in.

The bureau’s commentary says consent has to be obtained separately from other consents, so it cannot be buried in a general agreement. An issuer chooses how people can opt in, and its examples include the application, a mailed form, a phone line and an online checkbox.

Everyday cases the bureau uses

The commentary uses ordinary purchases. A $3 coffee that exceeds the limit without being sent for authorization cannot trigger a fee for a cardholder who has not opted in. Neither can a $50 pay-at-the-pump purchase that follows a $1 authorization hold and pushes the account past the limit.

Another case involves the issuer’s own charges. With a $500 limit and a $525 balance caused solely by December fees and interest, no over-the-limit fee may be charged for that cycle. The rule bars a fee when the limit is exceeded only because of plan fees or interest.

A cardholder who never opted in should see no over-the-limit fee on the statement at all. Anyone who finds one can compare the date of the charge with the date of any opt-in confirmation the issuer sent. The issuer is required to send that confirmation, so a missing one is worth raising. Cardholders who did opt in can look in the original notice for the fee amount and for any higher rate that could apply.

Limits that apply even after someone opts in

Opting in does not open the door to unlimited charges. An issuer may charge only one over-the-limit fee per billing cycle, and only if the limit was actually exceeded in that cycle. It cannot charge fees for more than three cycles for the same over-the-limit transaction, unless another over-the-limit transaction happens in one of the last two cycles.

The bureau gives a case where a December transaction stays over the limit for four cycles, and the fees are capped at three. An issuer also cannot charge a fee caused only by its own failure to restore available credit promptly after a payment. It cannot tie the size of a credit limit to whether a cardholder opts in.

The CFPB’s consumer page on overlimit fees adds one more limit. A fee can never be more than the amount by which the cardholder exceeded the limit, so going $10 over cannot produce a $25 fee.

How to withdraw consent or challenge a fee

The rule exists because a purchase that goes over the limit is not always the cardholder’s decision. Small charges that never go through authorization, and gas pumps that place a hold smaller than the final bill, can tip an account over without any warning at the register. The opt-in requirement puts the choice in the cardholder’s hands first.

Cardholders can opt in or revoke at any time. The bureau’s consumer page says the right to change that choice is available by notifying the issuer, and the change does not reach transactions made before the issuer was told. Any way the issuer allows someone to opt in must also allow them to revoke. Consent lasts until it is revoked or until the issuer stops paying over-the-limit transactions.

The regulation also requires that any statement showing an over-the-limit fee carry a notice of the right to revoke on its front. Fees charged before a revocation do not have to be reversed, so the date of the call matters.

A cardholder who never opted in and was charged anyway can raise it with the issuer and, if that fails, file on the CFPB complaint page. The bureau says most companies respond within 15 days, and some take up to 60 days to give a final response. Its page asks for dates, amounts and statements in one submission.

Was that over-the-limit fee ever agreed to?

A fee that should never have been charged is easy to lose track of. The date of the charge, the amount and what the issuer said on the phone all matter if the cardholder later asks for it back.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit is a 75-page guide that includes the debt-validation steps, plus a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker. It gives a place to list each fee, note each call and keep the dates together.

Get the card-fee call log and debt inventory tracker →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.