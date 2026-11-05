Bank customers can stop a recurring automatic debit by telling their bank at least three business days before it is scheduled, and the bank may ask for written confirmation

Customers who want to stop a recurring automatic debit from a bank account have to tell the bank at least three business days before the payment is scheduled. The notice can be spoken or written, and the bank is allowed to ask for written confirmation afterward. The rule is part of Regulation E, the federal rulebook for electronic transfers, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau publishes the text.

It applies to preauthorized electronic fund transfers, the kind that pull the same or a varying amount from a checking account on a schedule, such as a gym membership, a subscription or a loan payment.

The question for most readers is simple: a payment is coming out of the account that should not be, so what has to happen, and by when? The notice goes to the bank, not just to the company taking the money, and the clock is three business days.

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The three-business-day rule

Section 1005.10(c) says a consumer may stop payment of a preauthorized electronic fund transfer by notifying the financial institution “orally or in writing at least three business days before the scheduled date” of the transfer. The CFPB’s official commentary adds that the bank “must honor an oral stop-payment order made at least three business days before a scheduled debit.”

The timing is the whole test. The rule is written around the scheduled date of the debit, so a customer who learns of a debit only a day or two before it posts is likely too late. Notice that arrives less than three business days ahead does not require the bank to block that payment under this rule.

The CFPB’s text also treats an oral request as a full stop order. Nothing in section 1005.10(c) says the customer must send a letter first. The written confirmation is a follow-up the bank can ask for within 14 days, not a condition for the first call to count.

When the bank can demand it in writing

The same section says the bank “may require the consumer to give written confirmation of a stop-payment order within 14 days of an oral notification.” If it does, it must tell the customer about the requirement and give the address where the confirmation should be sent.

There is a catch for people who call and then forget. An oral stop-payment order “ceases to be binding after 14 days” if the customer does not provide the written confirmation the bank asked for. After that point, the bank is no longer bound to block the payment.

What the bank has to do after a stop order

The CFPB’s official interpretation says a stop order does not cover only the next payment. If the company resubmits the debit, the bank must keep honoring the order, for example by suspending all later payments to that company until the customer says payments should resume.

A related comment covers a customer who tells the bank the authorization is no longer valid. Once the bank has that notice, it must block future payments for that particular debit from that payee. It cannot wait for the company to stop sending them.

The bank may check that the customer also told the company. The interpretation gives one example: requiring a copy of the customer’s revocation as written confirmation. If that confirmation does not arrive within 14 days of an oral notice, the bank may honor later debits.

Section 1005.10 contains two other rules that bear on automatic payments. Under 1005.10(b), a recurring transfer from a consumer’s account may be authorized only by a writing signed or similarly authenticated by the consumer. That is the paper trail behind any dispute over whether a payment was approved.

Under 1005.10(d), when the amount of a recurring transfer varies, written notice of the amount and date must go to the consumer at least 10 days before the transfer. That notice gives the account holder time to spot a charge that is higher than expected and use the three-day window to stop it.

Not every debit is blocked the same way. The interpretation says that if a bank cannot block a particular debit, such as one that runs through a debit card network, it may use a third party to block it, as long as the customer’s account is not debited for the payment.

If the bank ignores the order

A customer whose bank keeps paying after a timely stop order can send a complaint to the CFPB. The bureau’s complaint page lists checking and savings accounts among the products it takes complaints on, says submitting online usually takes less than 10 minutes, and says companies generally respond in 15 days. In some cases a company can take up to 60 days for a final answer.

The complaint page adds that after a company responds, the customer has 60 days to give feedback on the response. A complaint does not replace the three-business-day notice. The notice has to reach the bank first, and a complaint is the next step when the bank does not honor it.

The bureau also runs Ask CFPB, a library of plain-language answers on banking questions. Anyone who is unsure whether a particular payment counts as a preauthorized electronic transfer can start there.

Need to stop an automatic payment before the next debit?

A debit that goes through after the three-business-day window closes can leave the account short for rent, food and medicine. For people whose Social Security or pension lands in that account, an overdrawn balance can turn into a bigger fight with the bank or a collector.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit is a 75-page guide for that next problem. It explains the 2-month bank protection rule, the frozen-account response and the debt-validation steps, with a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker.

Get the bank-account protection kit with the frozen-account response and call log →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.