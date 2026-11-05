Credit card issuers must apply any payment above the monthly minimum to the highest-interest balance first

Credit card companies have to send any part of a payment that goes beyond the monthly minimum to the balance with the highest interest rate first. Whatever is left after that goes to the next-highest rate, and so on down the line. The rule is part of Regulation Z, the federal truth-in-lending regulation, and it applies to ordinary credit card accounts.

The rule matters most to cardholders whose statement shows more than one rate, such as a cash advance or a transferred balance sitting beside regular purchases. Anyone in that spot who pays more than the minimum should look at the rate breakdown on the statement, because the extra dollars are supposed to chase the most expensive balance first.

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What the rule says about the extra dollars

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau posts the text of section 1026.53 of Regulation Z. When a cardholder pays more than the required minimum, it says, the card issuer must allocate the excess amount first to the balance with the highest annual percentage rate. Any remaining portion goes to the other balances in descending order of rate.

The rule covers credit card accounts that are not secured by a home. It does not tell issuers how to handle the minimum payment itself. The bureau’s commentary on the section says the rule does not limit the issuer’s ability to decide how the minimum is applied, so the lowest slice of every payment still follows the issuer’s own method.

A worked example from the bureau’s own commentary

The commentary gives a plain case. A cardholder owes $500 on a cash advance at 20 percent and $1,500 on purchases at 15 percent. The cardholder sends $800 more than the minimum.

The first $500 of that excess pays off the cash advance in full, because it carries the higher rate. The remaining $300 goes to the purchase balance. The cheaper purchase balance is paid down only after the cash advance is gone.

The math is simple. On $500, a 20 percent annual rate works out to about $8.33 a month in interest, against about $6.25 a month on the same $500 at 15 percent. Clearing the higher-rate balance first removes the more expensive charge from the next statement.

That order saves interest every month. Each dollar that retires a 20 percent balance stops costing 20 percent a year, instead of 15. The gap is small on one payment and larger across a year of payments on a card that carries several rates.

Where a payment does not follow the highest-rate order

The same section lists a few exceptions. Near the end of a deferred-interest promotion, the rule changes: in the last two billing cycles before that period expires, excess payments go first to the deferred-interest balance. The bureau’s commentary treats a deferred-interest balance as carrying a zero rate during the promotion, so it would otherwise be last in line.

Two other options belong to the issuer, not the cardholder. An issuer may, if it chooses, apply excess payments the way the cardholder asks. It may also put them on a secured balance at the cardholder’s request. Neither is required, so a cardholder who wants a specific allocation has to ask the issuer.

A pending billing dispute also changes the order. When a cardholder has an open claim about a charge under section 1026.12(c), the commentary says the issuer must apply payments in a way that avoids or minimizes any reduction in the disputed amount.

How a cardholder can tell what happened

The CFPB’s consumer page explains why cards carry several rates in the first place. Card issuers often charge different rates for different types of transactions, it says, such as purchases, cash advances and checks written against the account. A statement lists each rate and the share of the balance that falls under it, which is the list the allocation rule works from.

The statement is the first place to look. The CFPB’s consumer help page on statements that show different APRs says the issuer must list each rate and the portion of the balance subject to it. It adds that the amount paid above the minimum generally goes to the balance with the highest interest rate.

The cardholder agreement spells out which transactions and fees fall into which category and what rate each carries. The bureau says to find it on the issuer’s website or request a copy. Comparing the balance by rate on two consecutive statements shows whether the highest-rate balance shrank by the amount of the extra payment.

Anyone who finds the money went elsewhere can start with the issuer, then file a complaint on the CFPB complaint page. The bureau says most companies respond within 15 days, and some give a final answer within 60 days. Its page advises including statements, dates and amounts in one filing, because a second complaint about the same problem generally is not accepted.

Is the extra money paying the right balance?

A card with a cash advance, a balance transfer and regular purchases can hide the one balance that costs the most. If the extra payments keep landing somewhere cheaper, or a collector starts calling about an account that went unpaid, the dates and amounts are easy to lose.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit is a 75-page guide that includes the debt-validation steps, plus a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker. It gives a place to list each balance and its rate, record each call and keep the dates in one spot.

Get the card-balance debt inventory and call log tracker →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.