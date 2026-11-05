Credit card issuers cannot charge a late fee larger than the minimum payment that was due under federal rules

Credit card issuers cannot charge a late fee that is larger than the minimum payment that was due. Under Regulation Z, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s credit card rule, a penalty fee has to be tied to the dollar amount of the violation, and for a late payment that amount is the required minimum payment. A cardholder who owed $15 and missed the date can be charged no more than $15, whatever the card’s fee schedule says.

This is a cap, not a fee amount. The rule sets a second, separate limit through safe-harbor amounts that the Bureau adjusts for inflation, and both limits apply at once. The smaller of the two controls, which matters most to cardholders who owe small minimums on small balances.

Anyone who finds a late fee on a statement should compare it with the minimum payment shown on the statement that was missed. The regulation’s commentary at 1026.52 uses a $15 minimum due Sept. 25 as its example and concludes that the fee “cannot exceed $15,” even if a higher fee would be allowed under the safe harbor. A $30 late fee on a $15 minimum is the mismatch to question.

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How the late-fee cap is calculated

The rule is in section 1026.52(b)(2). A card issuer must not impose a fee that exceeds the dollar amount associated with the violation. For a late payment, the commentary says that amount is the required minimum periodic payment due immediately before the fee is assessed.

The number to use is the minimum on the statement that was missed, not the balance and not the following month’s minimum. On a $25 minimum, a $25 late fee is the most the rule allows. On a $10 minimum, the most is $10, even when the cardholder agreement lists a larger late fee.

The same section also bars an issuer from imposing more than one such fee for a single violation. One missed payment can produce one late fee, not a late fee plus a second charge for the same event.

The safe-harbor amounts and the vacated $8 rule

The second limit is the safe harbor. The regulation prints base amounts of $27 for a first violation and $38 for a repeat violation of the same type within the same billing cycle or the next six. Its commentary says the Bureau adjusts the amounts each year for inflation and publishes the changes on its annual threshold adjustments page.

That is where the 2024 late-fee rule came in. The Bureau issued it on March 5, 2024, and it would have cut the safe harbor to $8 for issuers with 1 million or more open accounts. A federal judge in the Northern District of Texas, Mark T. Pittman, vacated the rule in 2025 after the parties agreed the Bureau had violated the CARD Act in writing it, according to a report on the ruling by Consumer Finance Monitor.

So the $8 figure is not the law, and it does not replace the cap. The dollar-amount limit in section 1026.52(b)(2) is the one printed on the Bureau’s current regulation page, and the minimum-payment ceiling is the part a cardholder can check with a statement and a calculator.

When a late fee should not be charged at all

The Bureau’s page on late fees says a cardholder cannot be charged a late fee after paying at least the minimum amount due, as long as the payment arrives by 5 p.m. on the due date. A cardholder who paid less than the minimum may be charged one.

Anyone who paid the minimum on time and still sees a fee should call the issuer to ask why it was charged and whether it can be excused, which is the step the Bureau’s page recommends. A written note of the date, the representative’s name and what was said turns a phone call into a record.

Statement timing is a separate protection. When the issuer mailed the bill with fewer than 21 days before the due date, a payment received within 21 days after the mailing cannot be treated as late, and no late fee can follow from it.

Checking a fee against the statement

The check takes three steps. Find the minimum payment due on the statement that was missed. Find the late fee on the next statement. Then compare the two: a fee above the minimum is over the cap, and the issuer has to explain it or reverse it.

A cardholder who finds a gap can ask the issuer in writing to reduce the fee to the minimum payment that was due, naming section 1026.52 of Regulation Z and attaching both statement pages. If the answer does not fix it, the CFPB takes complaints about credit card fees.

The open question for any one card is which safe-harbor figure the issuer is working from this year, since the printed base amounts are adjusted annually. The cap on the minimum payment does not change with it, and it is the number a cardholder can check first.

Late fee bigger than the minimum due?

A late fee above the minimum payment is money the rule does not allow, and it stays on the account until someone raises it with dates and amounts in hand. The statement pages, the call and the issuer’s answer are easy to lose track of.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit is a 75-page guide with the debt-validation steps for the day an unpaid card balance reaches a collector, plus a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker for the fee, the call and the issuer’s reply. Its Part 8 collects the letters and worksheets.

Keep the late-fee call log in the Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit tracker →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.