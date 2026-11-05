Medicare Part B covers one pair of standard-frame eyeglasses after cataract surgery that implants an intraocular lens

Part B of Medicare covers one pair of eyeglasses with standard frames after cataract surgery, as long as the operation implants an intraocular lens, the artificial lens placed in the eye. Medicare.gov says the benefit also covers one set of contact lenses instead. The patient still pays 20% of the Medicare-approved amount once the Part B deductible is met.

The one time Medicare pays for glasses

Glasses are normally on the list of things Medicare skips. The agency’s cataract surgery page says Medicare “doesn’t usually cover glasses or contacts,” with one exception. Part B covers one pair of eyeglasses with standard frames, or one set of contact lenses, after each cataract surgery that implants an intraocular lens.

The words “each surgery” matter for people who have both eyes done. The coverage attaches to each qualifying operation, according to the eyeglasses coverage page, so a second surgery on the other eye can carry its own pair of glasses.

The agency’s wording is “after each cataract surgery that implants an intraocular lens.” It does not say the benefit is limited to the first operation. It also does not say that other eye surgery, or a new prescription years later, brings a new pair of covered glasses. The trigger is the lens implant.

So the question for anyone with a surgery date is concrete: what will the glasses cost after Medicare pays its share? The answer starts with the 20% coinsurance and with whether the optical shop is allowed to bill Medicare. Both are worth settling before the day of surgery, not after the frames are picked out.

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What the 20% covers

Medicare.gov says that after the Part B deductible, the patient pays 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for corrective lenses following a covered surgery. For 2026 the Part B deductible is $283, per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ 2026 fact sheet. A patient who has not yet paid any other Part B bills this year may owe that amount first.

Put simply, for every $100 of Medicare-approved charges after the deductible, the patient owes $20. The deductible is an annual one, so a patient who has the second eye done later in the same year would not owe it a second time.

The surgery itself carries the same split. The cataract page says that in a hospital outpatient setting or an ambulatory surgical center, the patient pays 20% to both the facility and the doctor who performs the surgery. In a doctor’s office, the 20% applies to both the intraocular lens and the surgery to implant it.

The cataract page ties Part B coverage to surgery that implants standard lenses. A patient weighing a different lens type should ask the surgeon’s office what Medicare approves, and what the patient pays on top, before the date is set.

Medicare.gov also says coverage for surgery that implants standard lenses depends on where the patient lives. Actual costs vary with other insurance, the doctor’s charges, whether the doctor accepts assignment, and the type of facility.

That is why the surgeon’s office is the first call. The cataract page splits the bill differently in a hospital outpatient department, an ambulatory surgical center and a doctor’s office. Asking which setting applies, and what each party will bill, gives the patient the total before the date is set.

Upgraded frames and the supplier rule

The glasses benefit is built around the plain version. Medicare.gov says the patient covers “any additional costs for upgraded frames.” The covered item is a pair with standard frames, so designer frames or special features raise the bill by the difference.

There is also a seller rule. “Medicare will only pay for contact lenses or eyeglasses from a supplier that participates in Medicare,” the agency says. A patient who buys from a shop outside the program gets no Medicare payment for the glasses, even though the surgery qualified.

The simplest fix is a phone call. Before ordering, the patient can ask the optical shop whether it is a Medicare-participating supplier and what it charges beyond the standard frame. Medicare.gov names that supplier test as the condition for payment.

The eye exam is a separate bill

The covered glasses come with the surgery, not with a regular vision checkup. Medicare.gov says on its routine eye exam page that Medicare “doesn’t cover routine eye exams (sometimes called ‘eye refractions’) for eyeglasses or contact lenses.” Enrollees pay all costs for those exams.

That can matter in a practical way, because a patient who wants to update a prescription years after surgery is back in uncovered territory. The same pages note that some Medicare Advantage plans offer vision coverage that Original Medicare does not, so a plan’s own rules apply for people enrolled in one.

Medicare Advantage changes the picture. The 2027 edition of the government’s Medicare handbook says most plans offer extra benefits Original Medicare does not, such as vision. A plan member may have a separate eyewear allowance, and the plan’s own rules decide whether surgery-related glasses are billed under Part B terms or the plan’s.

The open question for a patient with a surgery on the calendar is simple. Does the optical shop take Medicare, and how much of the frame price is above the standard that Medicare pays for?

Scheduled for cataract surgery?

A cataract patient can plan on one pair of covered glasses and still get a bill. The Part B deductible, the 20% coinsurance on the surgery, the lens and the glasses, and any upgraded frames all land on the patient, and a supplier that does not participate in Medicare means no coverage at all.

Cut Your Medicare Bill is an 11-page guide that includes 2026 Medicare costs at a glance on one table, so the Part B deductible and coinsurance sit in one place. It also covers the hospital observation trap, and the question to ask every day.

Get the cataract-surgery cost table and Medicare bill-cutting guide →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.