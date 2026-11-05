Payable-on-death bank accounts transfer to the beneficiaries named in the bank’s records when the owner dies, and there is no FDIC grace period if a beneficiary dies first

A payable-on-death bank account passes to the people named in the bank’s own records when the owner dies. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation also says there is no grace period when a beneficiary dies first, which can cut the account’s insurance coverage right away.

Those two points come from the FDIC’s consumer brochure on insured deposits. They matter most to people who set up a payable-on-death account years ago and never looked at the names again.

How the account hands off the money

The FDIC describes these accounts as ones where the owner signs a deposit account agreement “directing the bank to transfer the funds in the account to one or more named beneficiaries upon the owner’s death.” The bank follows that instruction.

The FDIC also says the beneficiaries must be named in the deposit account records of the bank. That requirement appears in the brochure’s passage on informal revocable trusts, the category that includes payable-on-death accounts.

Because the bank’s records control, the form at the branch or in the online profile is what decides who is paid. The FDIC brochure does not tell owners how often to review it, but its rules show why both the names and the number of names matter.

Each named beneficiary adds its own layer of insurance. With two eligible beneficiaries, the $250,000-per-beneficiary rule works out to $500,000 in coverage for the owner at that bank. With four, it is $1,000,000. When one name drops off the list, the total drops with it.

The reader question is a plain one: who is listed on each bank account right now, and what happens if one of them dies before the owner? The answer sits in the deposit account records, so the bank is the place to confirm it for each savings account, certificate of deposit or checking account marked payable on death.

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No grace period when a beneficiary dies

The brochure states it directly: “There is no grace period if the beneficiary of a POD account dies.” In most cases, the FDIC says, coverage would be reduced immediately. The reason is that FDIC insurance on these accounts is counted per beneficiary.

The FDIC insures a payable-on-death account for $250,000 for each eligible beneficiary. The ceiling is $1,250,000 per owner at one bank when five or more eligible beneficiaries are named. The agency says that limit took effect April 1, 2024, and applies to new and existing trust accounts, including certificates of deposit. A balance that was fully covered with three beneficiaries can end up partly uninsured if one of them dies.

Here is how the arithmetic can play out. An owner with $600,000 in payable-on-death accounts at one bank and three eligible beneficiaries has $750,000 in coverage, so every dollar is insured. If one beneficiary dies and the owner does not replace the name, two remain, coverage falls to $500,000, and $100,000 sits above the limit. That example is arithmetic from the FDIC’s per-beneficiary rule, not a case the agency describes.

For balances under $250,000 at one bank, a single eligible beneficiary still covers the full amount, so the loss of coverage mostly affects larger balances. The inheritance question is separate and applies to every balance, large or small.

The owner’s death works differently. The FDIC’s guide for bank employees, updated May 29, 2024, says the agency insures a deceased owner’s accounts as if the owner were still alive for six months after death. The guide says that grace period does not apply if it would reduce coverage, and that coverage stays the same during the six months unless someone authorized restructures the accounts. It then adds that there is no grace period upon the death of a beneficiary of a deposit account.

Checking the coverage on an account

The FDIC runs a free online calculator, the Electronic Deposit Insurance Estimator, that works out coverage for a set of accounts at one bank. Owners with large balances and several beneficiaries can run it after any change in the family. The brochure also lists a toll-free line, 1-877-ASK-FDIC (1-877-275-3342).

Anyone unsure a bank is FDIC-insured can look it up with the agency’s BankFind tool, which the brochure lists. Since Jan. 1, 2025, the brochure says, banks are expected to show an official FDIC digital sign on their websites, apps and certain ATMs.

Insurance is only half of the question. The other half is who receives the money, and that comes from the same bank file. An owner who named a spouse as the only beneficiary and has since lost that spouse has an account with no living payee unless the form was changed.

What the open question comes down to

The FDIC’s rules do not say what a bank does when every named beneficiary has died or no one is named. That answer depends on the bank’s account agreement and on state law, and the brochure does not cover it. The one firm point on the page is that the bank’s records are where beneficiaries must appear.

For an owner, the fix is the same at every bank: confirm the names on file, add a backup where the bank allows one, and re-run the coverage estimate if a beneficiary has died.

Who is named on each of the bank accounts?

A beneficiary who dies first, or a name nobody updated after a divorce, leaves the bank’s file pointing at the wrong person. The money then goes where the form says, not where the owner meant.

The Pass It On Checklist covers every beneficiary form checked, with a primary and a backup named, and it includes payable-on-death names on bank accounts, in a few minutes. It is an 11-page guide with a worksheet that audits each form in one sitting.

Get the payable-on-death beneficiary audit checklist →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.