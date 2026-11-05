Bank accounts left with no owner activity for several years are turned over to the state as unclaimed property, where owners can still claim the money for free

A savings or checking account that nobody touches for several years does not stay at the bank forever. State law requires the bank to hand the balance to the state as unclaimed property, and the owner or the owner’s heirs can still get it back at no cost through the state’s program.

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, the group that links every state program, says about 1 in 7 people have unclaimed property waiting for them. Bank accounts are on its list of common types, along with certificates of deposit.

When a quiet account becomes the state’s to hold

The association defines unclaimed property as money with no activity, and no contact with the owner, for one year or longer. After a “designated period of time,” called the dormancy period, the holder must turn the property over to the state. That is a legal requirement, not something a bank can choose to skip.

For banks the clock is usually longer than a year. The association’s table of savings-account rules shows most states using 3 or 5 years. Alabama lists 3 years for savings, and Alaska lists 5. Indiana counts three years from the date of the owner’s last indication of interest, or three years after maturity, whichever comes first.

The clock depends on the state and the account type

The association’s table is organized state by state, and each entry is a number of years. That means two people with identical accounts can face different deadlines depending on where the bank sent the money. Indiana’s footnote shows how specific the rules get: the rule covers demand accounts, savings accounts and matured time deposits, and it runs from the earlier of the two start points.

The reader question is a practical one: is an old account sitting in a state office, and which state? Anyone who ever lived in more than one state, or whose parents or late spouse did, has more than one office to check. The association tells people to contact each state’s unclaimed property agency to verify anything that looks off.

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Searching and claiming costs nothing

The association says plainly that there is no fee to search for and claim unclaimed property if the owner goes through the official state program. Each state treasury or comptroller usually runs its own, and the association’s search page points to all of them. MissingMoney.com, which the group calls an official website of the association, searches several states at once and links to the state program on any match.

The association walks through a Tennessee example. A landlord owed a renter a $500 security deposit after 60 days and never reached the tenant. After the one-year dormancy period passed with no contact, the landlord had to turn the money over to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, which runs the state’s ClaimItTN.gov site. The renter later filed through the state’s claims process and got the $500 back at no cost.

A bank balance follows the same path with a longer clock. The bank is the holder, the dormancy period is the waiting time, and the state treasury becomes the keeper until the owner shows up. The association’s page does not say every claim is as quick as the Tennessee one, and it gives no timeline for how long a state takes to pay.

It also does not claim the state’s list is complete on any given day. The association says the property totals reach billions of dollars nationwide but publishes no exact figure on that page, so the 1-in-7 number is the best guide to how common a match is.

Paid finders and look-alike sites

Companies that offer to find unclaimed property for a share of it are generally legal, but they are not required to get the money back, according to the association’s page on free searching. They usually charge a percentage of what they find, and some states cap that fee. Many states require finders to register or regulate their business in some way.

The association adds that all of the information a finder uses is available free from each state’s database, from MissingMoney.com or from the state unclaimed property office. Owners who hire a finder pay a percentage for a search the association says is free.

The same page warns that there are many unclaimed property scams across the country. Its advice is to contact the state unclaimed property office before signing any finder’s contract.

One year of silence is the floor in the association’s definition, and bank accounts commonly wait longer before they move. The 3-year and 5-year entries in the savings table show how much longer.

The rule itself is settled: a long-quiet account moves to the state, and the state keeps the owner’s claim open. What remains unknown for any one reader is whether a balance exists, and in which state. Only a name search in each state of past addresses answers that.

Families settling an estate face the same question. The association’s table is organized by state, so a relative who lived in two states can have balances waiting in two separate offices, each with its own search and its own claims process.

The search takes minutes, and a hit may be a small balance or a larger one. Either way, the official route is the same free state program the association describes.

Old account that never turned up on a statement?

Searching one state and stopping is how a forgotten account stays forgotten. People who moved between states can have balances in several offices, each with its own claim form.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System includes a 5-tab Excel tracker pre-filled with all 51 state unclaimed-property offices, so each search and each claim is logged in one place. It also has the source vault of 12 official places money sits, and a step-by-step filing walkthrough.

Get the 51-office dormant-bank-account search tracker →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.