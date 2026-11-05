Spouses of eligible veterans can be buried in a VA national cemetery even if they die first, at no cost to the family

A spouse of an eligible veteran can be buried in a VA national cemetery even if the spouse dies first, and the family pays nothing for the grave, its opening and closing, or a government headstone. The National Cemetery Administration says eligible spouses and dependents may be buried even if they predecease the veteran. VA lists the items as being at no cost to the family.

The rule answers a worry that keeps many couples from planning: whether a wife or husband has to wait for the veteran to die before the family can use the benefit. VA’s burial benefits page says no. The spouse’s eligibility rests on the veteran’s, but it does not wait on the veteran’s death.

The question for a couple is how a spouse’s burial gets arranged when the veteran is still living. The family calls the National Cemetery Scheduling Office, and the veteran’s discharge papers are what VA looks to. Anyone who is unsure of the veteran’s own eligibility has a pre-need application to settle that ahead of time, which the same VA page links.

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What VA says about a spouse who dies first

The National Cemetery Administration says burial in a VA national cemetery is open to a veteran’s spouse, widow or widower, and minor dependent children. Spouses and children, it says, may be buried even if they predecease the veteran. The benefit includes the gravesite, the opening and closing of the grave, perpetual care and a government headstone, marker or medallion, all at no cost to the family.

VA’s page does not spell out whether the spouse and veteran share a single gravesite. A couple who wants to be buried together should put that question to the scheduling office when planning.

Who counts as a spouse

VA’s burial eligibility page, last updated Oct. 30, 2026, says a spouse or surviving spouse of an eligible veteran may qualify, even if the survivor remarried after the veteran’s death. A minor child may qualify even if the veteran died first. In some cases an unmarried adult dependent child may qualify as well.

The line falls at divorce. A former spouse who is not also a veteran is not eligible if the marriage ended by divorce or annulment. That matters for second marriages, because the benefit follows the marriage that exists when the burial is needed.

All of this depends on the veteran being eligible. The eligibility page says the veteran must have met a minimum active-duty service requirement and must not have been dishonorably discharged. National Guard and Reserve members have their own path.

The benefit is not limited to a couple. A minor child may qualify even if the veteran died first, and an unmarried adult dependent child may qualify in some cases. That makes the veteran’s eligibility the anchor for the whole family.

A surviving spouse who remarries does not lose the right, VA says. A spouse widowed at 58 who marries again at 63 can still be buried in a national cemetery on the first spouse’s service, provided the veteran was eligible. The page makes no exception for the second marriage.

What the family still pays

Cemetery items are free to the family, but VA says any item or service obtained from a funeral home or cremation office is at the family’s expense. Families comparing costs should treat the VA list as covering the cemetery side only.

The same page warns that choosing an urn or plaque for a veteran means the veteran cannot later be buried in a VA national cemetery or receive a government headstone. The law, VA says, provides no method to restore those benefits. A couple weighing cremation for a spouse who dies first would want to understand how the veteran’s own plans fit that warning before deciding.

Dependent children follow the same logic as spouses, and VA treats both groups as covered through the veteran. That means one eligibility decision on the veteran can settle burial rights for the household. A family with a veteran, a spouse and an unmarried adult child who qualifies would be working from a single set of discharge papers.

Booking a burial and settling the paperwork

A pre-need application is the step that takes the guesswork out. VA’s burial benefits page links to it, and the point is to have the veteran’s eligibility decided before a death forces a family to prove it in a hurry. Once the veteran is approved, a spouse’s right to burial rests on that decision.

Timing is the practical risk. Families who wait for a death to start usually have days, not months, to find service papers, call the scheduling office and choose a cemetery with space. VA says the gravesite can be in any VA national cemetery with available space, so the choice is wider than the nearest one but not unlimited.

To schedule a burial, families call the National Cemetery Scheduling Office toll-free at 800-535-1117. Applications for headstones, medallions and Presidential Memorial Certificates are sent with a copy of the veteran’s DD214 or other discharge documents. A couple that has lost track of that paper has a reason to look for it now.

The open question for a living veteran with a spouse in failing health is whether the discharge record is in the house, and whether anyone knows where.

Planning a spouse’s burial before the veteran’s?

A couple who assumes the spouse has to wait until the veteran dies may skip planning, then face the decision in days. VA says eligible spouses may be buried even if they die first, at no cost to the family for the cemetery items.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit turns from burial to what a surviving spouse or family needs next. It includes Part 5, Survivors: What Continues, the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, and a claim tracker.

Get the 75-page survivor benefits guide and claim tracker for a veteran’s spouse →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.