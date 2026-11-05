Adults 60 and older who may be victims of financial fraud can report losses to the Justice Department’s National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311 for help with next steps

Older Americans who think they have been cheated out of money have a federal number to call. The Justice Department’s National Elder Fraud Hotline, at 1-833-372-8311, takes reports from adults 60 and older who may be victims of financial fraud. Its staff help callers sort out what to do next.

Who the hotline serves

The hotline is run by the Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime. The office’s hotline page says it provides services to “all adults ages 60 and older, who may be victims of financial fraud.” It is open seven days a week, though the page does not list daily hours.

The number is also written as 1-833-FRAUD-11, which spells out the same digits on a phone keypad. The office’s pages describe the service as being for the older adult who may be the victim. They do not say whether a relative can call on a victim’s behalf.

Adults under 60 fall outside the service as the office describes it. They can still file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and, for internet-related crimes, a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, the same two agencies the hotline itself names for its callers.

The practical point for anyone 60 or older who lost money to a caller, a text, a fake website or a romance or investment pitch: the hotline exists for exactly that situation, and the office says the sooner a loss is reported, the better the odds.

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What happens when someone calls

The line is toll free, so the call itself costs nothing. The Office for Victims of Crime says its case managers “provide personalized support to callers” by assessing the victim’s needs and identifying relevant next steps. For one caller that may mean contacting a bank; for another, a federal complaint form.

Callers reach case managers, whom the Office for Victims of Crime describes as experienced. They assess the needs of the person who lost money and identify the relevant next steps. The staff can also pass along resources and referrals to other services as needed.

A case manager also works out which agency should get the report. The office says they identify the appropriate reporting agencies, give callers the information to file, or connect them directly with an agency. A call is a way into the reporting system, not a replacement for it.

For crimes carried out over the internet, the hotline says staff may complete a complaint form with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Where it fits, they may also submit a consumer complaint to the Federal Trade Commission on the caller’s behalf. Callers do not have to know in advance which agency applies. Sorting that out is the case manager’s job, which matters because a fake investment, a stolen card number and a hijacked email account do not all go to the same place.

What the hotline does not do

The Office for Victims of Crime is plain on this point: the hotline “does not serve in an investigatory capacity.” Its staff do not open a criminal case, track down a scammer or order a bank to return a payment.

The frequently asked questions page lists questions on whether the hotline helps people get money back, but the answers are not displayed on the page. The about page does not promise recovery either. What it does say is that reporting a loss “as soon as possible, and within the first 2-3 days, can increase the likelihood of recovering losses.”

That two-to-three-day window is the reason for calling early. A wire, a gift card purchase, a cryptocurrency transfer or a bank payment is easiest to flag while it is fresh, and banks and payment companies are the ones with the power to act on the money itself. The hotline’s case managers point callers toward who to contact and what to report.

For that reason, the hotline works best as the first call, not the only one. The bank or payment company, the FBI complaint and the FTC complaint it names still have to be handled, and a case manager can explain which of those fit a particular loss.

What to do while waiting to make the call

Anyone who has paid a scammer should write down what happened before the details blur. The date, the amount, how the money was sent, the phone number or website used and the name the caller gave all help a case manager and a bank. The Office for Victims of Crime does not publish a required list of documents, so this is a sensible habit, not a rule of the hotline.

It is also reasonable to contact the bank, card company or payment app that moved the money, since only they can freeze or reverse a transfer. Callers who gave out a Social Security number or account login have extra steps to take, which are different from the steps for a one-time payment.

The hotline’s own page does not say whether callers can stay anonymous or whether language help is available. People with those questions can ask when they call 1-833-372-8311.

Already paid a scammer and not sure what to do first?

Reporting a scam late costs more than time. The Office for Victims of Crime says the first two to three days can improve the chance of getting money back, and most people spend that window unsure of the order of steps.

The Senior Fraud Defense & First-Hour Recovery Kit is a 76-page guide that includes the first-hour recovery plan, the free credit-freeze steps and a fraud evidence and report log. The log gives a place to write down each report, who took it and when, so the dates and names are in one spot when a bank or agency asks.

Get the Fraud Defense Kit’s first-hour recovery plan and report log for after a hotline call →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.