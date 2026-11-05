New York City veterans and surviving spouses must apply by March 15 for the veterans property tax exemption, and benefits begin with the tax year starting July 1

New York City veterans, and the spouses and widow(er)s of veterans, have until March 15 to apply for the city’s veterans property tax exemption. An approved exemption starts with the tax year that begins July 1. The city Department of Finance has been taking online applications since September 28, and Gold Star parents are on its list of eligible groups too.

Who the city says can apply

The exemption is aimed at people who served during a set list of conflict periods. The Department of Finance lists Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan service from August 2, 1990 to the present, Vietnam from November 1, 1955 to May 7, 1975, Korea from June 27, 1950 to January 31, 1955, and World War II from December 7, 1941 to December 31, 1946. World War I service and Cold War service from September 2, 1945 to December 26, 1991 are covered as well.

For a veteran, a spouse or a widow or widower, the first question is simple: does the home serve as the owner’s primary residence, and is there paper to prove service? The city asks for a Form DD-214, other separation papers, or a letter from the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services. The state letter, which confirms the character of a veteran’s discharge, is issued under New York’s Restoration of Honor Act.

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What the exemption takes off the bill

The exemption does not cut the tax bill by a flat amount. It reduces the home’s assessed value before the tax is figured, and the city caps how much value can come off. Service during one of the listed periods earns a 15 percent reduction, with a maximum of $2,880 of assessed value for a class 1 home and $21,600 for classes 2 and 4.

Veterans who served in a combat zone get an extra 10 percent, capped at $1,920 for class 1 and $14,400 for classes 2 and 4. Disabled veterans get a reduction equal to half their VA disability rating, up to $9,600 for class 1 and $72,000 for classes 2 and 4. Cold War veterans receive the same 15 percent and the same maximums.

The city’s own dollar example is dated. Its page shows a fiscal 2018 estimate for a typical class 1 home of $649 in total savings for the Alternative Veterans Exemption, made up of a $329 base benefit and an estimated $320 more. Actual savings depend on the home’s value and the current tax rate, so the 2018 figure is a yardstick, not a promise.

Why March 15 and July 1 both matter

The Department of Finance says online applications are accepted from September 28 to March 15, and that a filing made by the deadline counts toward the tax year that begins July 1. If March 15 falls on a weekend or holiday, the deadline moves to the next business day. The city urges early filing so there is time to fix mistakes.

The FAQ page adds a detail for paper filers: the application must be postmarked on or before March 15. A buyer of a new home is told to file within 30 days of the purchase, and the exemption on that property is prorated. Applicants approved by the deadline get the credit retroactive to July 1.

One timing trap is spelled out on the FAQ page. Anyone who filed but has no approval notice by January 5 will not see the benefit on the Notice of Property Value, which is the document the city mails each year showing a home’s assessed value.

How to file, and what happens after approval

The city recommends the online initial application, with a separate version for co-op units. A paper form is available, and the application has been translated into languages including Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Haitian Creole, Korean, Bengali and Urdu. Questions go to 311 or to the Department of Finance exemptions inquiry form.

Once approved, the exemption stays in place. The city’s 311 knowledge base says the Veterans Exemption does not need to be renewed. The Department of Finance does have separate forms for reporting a change in a service-connected disability rating and for removing an exemption.

A veteran who moves within the city can file a new application for the new home to get a prorated exemption there. The city does not allow two Veterans Exemptions at once. For property held in a trust, only the qualifying beneficiary or the trustee can apply, and a person with a life estate is the one who applies. Business-owned property is not eligible.

There is also an older Eligible Funds version for veterans who bought their homes with pensions, bonuses, insurance or mustering-out pay. It does not require the home to be a primary residence. The Department of Finance warns that a veteran approved for the Alternative Exemption loses the Eligible Funds Exemption permanently, so anyone who has the older one should compare the two before switching.

Property tax relief is one piece of what wartime veterans and widows may be due. Veterans with limited income and a wartime record may also qualify for a VA pension, which is filed with the Department of Veterans Affairs, not the city, and which has its own forms and its own rules.

Is the March 15 filing on the calendar yet?

A missed March 15 postmark means waiting for the following year’s tax cycle, and the same gap can happen with VA benefits that nobody has looked into. The city exemption and the VA pension are separate programs run by separate agencies, and a veteran or widow who handled one may never have checked the other.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit is a 75-page guide that covers the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, and how to file for free (VA Form 21P-527EZ). It also includes the pension-poacher warning signs and a claim tracker, so a veteran or surviving spouse can keep dates and papers in one place.

Get the VA pension and Aid & Attendance guide with a claim tracker for New York veterans and widows →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.