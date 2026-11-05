Veterans discharged other than dishonorably can be buried in a VA national cemetery, with the grave, its opening and closing, and a headstone at no cost to the family

Veterans discharged under conditions other than dishonorable can be buried in a VA national cemetery, and the family pays nothing for the grave, for opening and closing it, or for a government headstone. VA’s National Cemetery Administration lists those items, along with perpetual care, a marker or medallion, a burial flag and a Presidential Memorial Certificate, all at no cost to the family. The funeral home is a separate bill.

That split matters for a family planning ahead. A VA national cemetery covers the grave, its care and the stone. What it does not cover is anything bought from a funeral home or cremation office, which VA says is at the family’s expense.

The question for a veteran’s family is whether the veteran is eligible and how to prove it. VA’s burial benefits page says burial in a national cemetery is open to members of the armed forces who met a minimum active duty service requirement and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. The paper that shows both is the discharge record, usually the DD214, and VA asks for a copy of it with its applications.

Retirement deadlines, in your inbox: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief and we’ll send you our Veterans Benefits Starter Checkup as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the veterans checkup →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

What the family does not pay for

The National Cemetery Administration says the benefit includes a gravesite in any VA national cemetery with available space. It covers the opening and closing of the grave and perpetual care of the site. A government headstone, marker or medallion is part of the package.

A veteran does not have to be buried in the cemetery nearest home. The gravesite can be in any VA national cemetery that has room, so the real limit is availability. A family that wants a particular cemetery has to ask whether space remains.

The headstone rule has a wrinkle. If a family buries a veteran in a private cemetery with a private marker, VA may still provide a government headstone when the veteran died on or after Nov. 1, 1990. Families that choose an urn or plaque should read VA’s warning first: choosing one means the veteran cannot later be buried in a VA national cemetery or receive a government headstone, and VA says the law gives no way to restore those benefits.

Which discharges and which service count

VA’s burial eligibility page, last updated Oct. 30, 2026, says veterans who separated under dishonorable conditions are not eligible. It does not put a number of months on the minimum service requirement. National Guard and Reserve members can qualify if they met their legal minimum active-duty service requirements and were called up and completed their full term, and other paths apply, such as retirement pay or a disability or death tied to service.

A discharge that is not honorable but also not dishonorable is not an automatic no. VA says a regional office decides cases involving undesirable or bad conduct discharges, or a record with multiple discharges of different character. Veterans with a non-honorable discharge can also seek a discharge upgrade.

The practical effect is that the type of discharge, not the length of a veteran’s career, is what families should check first. A veteran who left under honorable conditions after a short stretch still has to meet the minimum service rule, and the only place to confirm the exact term is the discharge paper itself.

The extras that come with the grave

Beyond the plot and the stone, the benefit includes a burial flag and a Presidential Memorial Certificate, a paper certificate honoring the veteran’s service that VA issues to the family. Each has its own request, and the family sends the veteran’s discharge documents with it. The cemetery items are free to the family. The funeral home bills for its own services regardless.

Burial allowances are a different VA benefit with their own paperwork. For those, VA’s page says families need copies of supporting documents, without naming a specific form of proof. A family should not assume that approval for a grave in a national cemetery also settles a request for a burial allowance.

Families sometimes assume a national cemetery is reserved for veterans who died in service or in war. VA’s page draws no such line. It names the service requirement and the discharge, and it opens the benefit to members of the armed forces who meet both, with the Guard and Reserve path for those called to active duty.

Booking the burial and settling eligibility early

To schedule a burial, families call the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 800-535-1117. For a green burial, the NCA asks that the family say so on the call. VA’s page also links to a pre-need application, which lets a veteran have eligibility decided before it is needed.

Headstones, medallions, Presidential Memorial Certificates and urns or plaques each have their own application, and VA asks that it be sent with a copy of the veteran’s DD214 or other discharge papers. A family that cannot find those papers would be starting from scratch at a hard time. VA’s eligibility page points to military service record requests for exactly that case.

The open question for most families is not the cost, which VA says is zero for the cemetery items, but whether the discharge papers can be found today. A veteran who cannot locate a DD214 can request service records through the links on VA’s eligibility page, and doing that before a death spares the family a scramble.

Is a veteran’s family ready to ask VA for a burial?

A family that cannot produce the veteran’s DD214 at the hardest moment has to start from scratch, and the cemetery items VA offers at no cost wait on that paper. The funeral home bill arrives either way.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit is a 75-page guide for veterans and surviving spouses that turns from burial to the wider benefits job. It covers the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance and includes worksheets, contacts and a deadline calendar.

Get the 75-page veterans benefits guide and claim tracker for a family’s VA burial paperwork →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.