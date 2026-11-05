Veterans who receive VA disability compensation do not pay the VA funding fee on a VA-backed home loan

Veterans on VA disability compensation are exempt from the VA funding fee when they take out a VA-backed home loan, a charge that runs from 0.5 percent to 3.3 percent of the loan for most other borrowers. On a $300,000 purchase with less than 5 percent down, that is the difference between a $6,450 fee and none. VA lists the exemption on its funding fee page, updated Oct. 5, 2026.

The fee is a one-time charge, set as a percentage of the total loan. It exists for every borrower unless an exemption applies, and for first-time users who put down less than 5 percent it is 2.15 percent. For a veteran who has used the benefit before and again puts down less than 5 percent, the rate is 3.3 percent.

The question for a veteran with a disability rating is whether the exemption actually shows up at closing. VA says the exemption applies to anyone receiving VA compensation for a service-connected disability. The Certificate of Eligibility, the document a lender uses to confirm VA home loan entitlement, is where VA has said it notes the waiver, so a veteran in that group should look for that line before the loan estimate is final.

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What the fee costs when it applies

Under VA’s funding fee table, rates for purchase and construction loans depend on the down payment. With less than 5 percent down, the fee is 2.15 percent the first time and 3.3 percent after that. With 5 percent or more it is 1.5 percent, and with 10 percent or more it is 1.25 percent. These rates took effect April 7, 2023.

On a $300,000 loan, that works out to $6,450 at 2.15 percent and $9,900 at 3.3 percent. A cash-out refinance carries the same 2.15 percent or 3.3 percent no matter how much equity is left. An interest rate reduction refinance loan carries 0.5 percent, and a loan assumption does too.

Other loan types carry their own rates on the same VA table. A Native American Direct Loan costs 1.25 percent for a purchase and 0.5 percent for a refinance. A manufactured home loan on a unit that is not permanently affixed costs 1 percent, and a vendee loan to buy a property VA acquired costs 2.25 percent. The table does not say how the five exemptions apply to each of these, so a veteran with one of those loans needs the lender to confirm it.

Only the funding fee can be added to a VA purchase loan. Every other cost is paid at closing. A veteran who owes the fee can roll it into the balance, and a veteran who is exempt simply borrows less.

Who else VA exempts

Receiving compensation is the first of five exemptions VA lists. A veteran who is entitled to compensation but gets retirement or active-duty pay instead is exempt as well. So is a surviving spouse who receives Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, the monthly benefit VA pays survivors of service members who died in service or from a service-connected condition.

Two exemptions apply to people still in uniform. A service member with a proposed or memorandum rating, issued before closing, that finds eligibility for compensation based on a pre-discharge claim does not pay. Neither does an active-duty member who shows evidence of a Purple Heart on or before closing.

For a veteran buying with less than 5 percent down, the exemption is worth the most. A veteran with the benefit already used once would owe $9,900 on a $300,000 loan at 3.3 percent. A veteran putting 5 percent down would owe $4,500 at 1.5 percent, and one putting 10 percent down would owe $3,750 at 1.25 percent. The exemption erases whichever of those numbers would have applied.

Where the letter comes in

In 2019, Military.com reported that VA had begun flagging the waiver directly instead of leaving it to lenders. Writer Jim Absher described a revised home loan welcome letter, new wording in disability compensation award letters, and a more visible notice on the Certificate of Eligibility. He wrote that the certificate states whether a veteran qualifies, though the wording is often overlooked.

His example used a $225,000 purchase with nothing down by a veteran without an exemption. The fee would be $4,837.50 at 2.15 percent. A veteran with a VA disability rating, he noted, pays nothing.

A veteran who qualifies through the retirement or active-duty pay route has a different paperwork path than one with an award letter. VA lists “eligible for compensation but receiving retirement or active-duty pay” as its own exemption, so a retired service member should ask the lender how the Certificate of Eligibility records it. The fee is waived either way, but the lender needs to see it on the document.

What stays on the closing bill

The exemption covers one charge. Everything else is still negotiated or priced: real estate commissions, loan origination fees, discount points, the VA appraisal fee, title insurance, recording fees, hazard insurance and property taxes. VA says the lender’s Loan Estimate itemizes the expected costs.

Sellers or builders can pay some or all of a buyer’s closing costs, capped at 4 percent of the home’s reasonable value as shown on the VA Notice of Value. For a veteran who pays no funding fee, the open question is which of the remaining costs a seller will cover.

Buying a home on a VA loan with a disability rating?

A veteran who receives disability compensation and still pays the funding fee hands over thousands of dollars, a fee VA’s own page says the veteran does not owe. On a $300,000 loan with less than 5 percent down, the fee would be $6,450 the first time.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit turns from the home loan to the wider benefits job. It is a 75-page guide to VA benefits that includes the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, a section on disability compensation, and a claim tracker for filings.

Get the 75-page veterans benefits guide and claim tracker alongside a VA home loan →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.