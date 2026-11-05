Veterans should file VA travel pay claims within 30 days of each appointment, since later claims are usually denied

Veterans who want VA to repay what they spend getting to a medical appointment have 30 days to file, and VA says claims filed after that are usually denied. The department pays 41.5 cents a mile for approved health-related travel, minus a deductible of $3 each way. A separate claim is needed for every appointment, so the 30-day clock starts over with each visit.

VA’s travel pay page puts it in one line: “Plan to file within 30 days.” The page adds that a veteran can still file after 30 days, but claims filed past the limit are usually denied. Late filing is not barred. It is simply a bad bet.

The practical question for a veteran who drives to a VA clinic every few weeks is whether each trip is worth a claim. The arithmetic says yes. A 60-mile round trip at 41.5 cents a mile comes to $24.90, and after the $6 round-trip deductible VA would repay $18.90. Anyone with a standing run of appointments has to file after each one, within 30 days of that visit, or that trip’s money is probably gone.

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One claim per appointment, 30 days each

VA’s filing page says a veteran has to file a new claim for each appointment. There is no way to bundle a month of visits into one claim and have the oldest ones protected. The 30 days run from the appointment itself.

A veteran with physical therapy twice a week therefore has a rolling set of deadlines. A claim for the first visit of the month can lapse while the veteran is still driving to the fourth. VA does not describe a grace period for that situation.

A claim sent by mail is dated by its postmark, according to the same page. That matters for anyone who mails a paper form near the end of the window. Dropping the form at the VA facility where the care was received is the other paper route.

What VA pays and what it keeps back

According to VA’s mileage and travel expense page, the current rate is 41.5 cents a mile, figured door to door. The deductible is $3 one way or $6 round trip for each appointment, up to $18 in total each month. Once a veteran has paid $18 in a month, VA covers the full cost of approved travel for the rest of that month.

VA may waive the deductible. The page lists the cases: a veteran who receives a VA pension, one traveling to a scheduled VA claim exam, and non-service-connected veterans whose income last year or expected income this year is below the maximum annual VA pension rate. Service-connected veterans qualify if their income falls below the VA national income limit for health care and prescriptions. VA says it applies the waiver automatically for those who meet the test, and a veteran can also ask for one in person or in writing.

Mileage, parking and tolls do not need approval ahead of time. Regular transportation such as a bus, taxi or rideshare, along with meals and lodging, does. Meals and lodging reimbursement can run up to 50 percent of the local government employee rate, and VA requires receipts. Travel to non-VA care is repaid only when VA approved it in advance, except in certain emergencies.

The dollars add up quickly over a month. Four visits at 60 miles round trip come to $99.60 in mileage at 41.5 cents a mile. The deductible stops at $18 for the month, so VA would repay $81.60. A veteran who files only two of those four claims in time leaves roughly half of that on the table.

Travel to a VA claim exam is one of the trips where the deductible may be waived, according to VA’s mileage page. A veteran driving to a scheduled exam should still file within 30 days, because the waiver changes how much is repaid, not when the claim is due.

Some trips need a step before the drive. Anyone planning to take a bus, taxi or rideshare, or to claim a meal or a hotel night, has to get approval from the local VA health facility first. Mileage, parking and tolls are the costs VA treats as routine.

Where to file

The paper route is VA Form 10-3542, the Veteran/Beneficiary Claim for Reimbursement of Travel Expenses. VA’s form page lists a downloadable PDF and an online submission tool as alternatives to mailing it. The form’s revision date is May 2025.

VA’s travel pay filing page adds a faster option for some trips. A veteran who drove a personal vehicle, left from home and is claiming mileage only may be able to file during smartphone check-in at the appointment. That puts the claim in on the day of the visit, well inside the window.

Caregivers file through VA’s Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System. Veterans who prefer paper can bring the signed form to the facility where they received care, which gets a date on the claim without waiting on the mail.

What a late claim faces

VA’s filing page does not describe a denial letter, an appeal route or a deadline to contest a decision. All it says is that claims filed after 30 days are usually denied. Anyone whose late claim is turned down would have to ask the local VA travel office what, if anything, can be reconsidered.

That leaves one open question for veterans who already have a stack of unfiled trips: which of them are still inside 30 days. The most recent visits are the ones worth filing first, since those are the claims VA is most likely to pay.

Driving to VA appointments this month?

A veteran who drives to a clinic every week and files late loses the mileage for that trip, because VA says claims filed after 30 days are usually denied. The loss repeats with every appointment, and each one is its own claim.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit is a 75-page guide for veterans and surviving spouses. It does not cover travel pay line by line, but it is the wider benefits job that follows: the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, plus a claim tracker for keeping dates and filings straight.

Get the 75-page veterans benefits guide and claim tracker for VA travel pay and other benefits →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.