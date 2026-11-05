Medicare enrollees owe no Part B deductible and pay nothing for a yearly wellness visit when doctors accept assignment

Medicare enrollees owe no Part B deductible and pay nothing for a yearly wellness visit when the doctor accepts assignment. Medicare.gov says Part B covers the visit once every 12 months. The catch sits in the fine print: extra tests or treatment added to the same appointment can bring a bill.

What the visit is, and what it is not

The yearly “Wellness” visit is a conversation about prevention, not a routine physical. Medicare.gov says the visit includes a health risk assessment, routine measurements, a review of medical and family history and a review of prescriptions. The doctor also does a cognitive assessment, evaluates substance use risk and gives the patient a written plan, like a checklist, of preventive services that are due.

The agency’s cost line is short. The page says the patient pays nothing if the doctor or other provider accepts assignment, adding that other costs may apply. It states separately that “the Part B deductible doesn’t apply.”

It is also not a physical. The 2027 edition of the government’s Medicare handbook lists routine physical exams among the services Original Medicare does not cover. A patient who books the wellness visit expecting blood work, a full head-to-toe exam and a stack of lab tests may leave with a prevention plan and a bill for whatever else got done.

That leaves the question every enrollee should ask before booking: will the doctor take assignment, and will anything else be done during the visit? Assignment means the provider agrees to accept Medicare’s approved payment as full payment. A doctor who does not take assignment can change the math, and the office can say which it is on the phone.

Medicare.gov’s preventive services page repeats the pattern for most screenings and vaccines. it says patients pay nothing for most preventive services from a provider who accepts assignment, listing mammograms, colonoscopies, lung and prostate cancer screenings, and flu, pneumococcal, COVID-19 and hepatitis B vaccines as examples.

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When the first visit is allowed

New enrollees do not get this visit right away. Medicare.gov says the first yearly wellness visit cannot take place within 12 months of Part B enrollment. During that first year, the program covers a different appointment, the “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit.

Medicare.gov also says an enrollee does not need the Welcome visit to qualify for the yearly one. Someone who skipped it can still book the wellness visit once the 12 months have passed. After that, the benefit comes around once every 12 months.

The Welcome visit is a one-time appointment in the first 12 months of Part B. Medicare.gov says it also costs nothing when the provider accepts assignment, and it is not a comprehensive physical exam. It covers a review of medical and social history, a body mass index calculation, a basic vision test, a depression risk review, a discussion of advance directives and a written checklist of needed screenings and vaccines.

The 2027 edition of the government’s Medicare handbook lists yearly Wellness visits among the preventive services covered under Part B, next to screenings and vaccines.

Where a covered visit turns into a bill

The risk is what happens after the checklist. Medicare.gov says that if the doctor performs additional tests or services Medicare does not cover, the patient may pay the full amount. For extras Medicare does cover, coinsurance or the Part B deductible may apply.

For 2026 the Part B deductible is $283, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ 2026 fact sheet. A patient who raises a new problem during the visit, such as a sore knee or a rash, can see that part of the appointment billed separately from the wellness portion.

The same logic holds for tests that are not on the preventive list. A doctor who orders one during the appointment is not billing it as part of the wellness benefit. The patient can ask whether a service falls under the wellness visit or is billed separately before agreeing to it.

The preventive services page carries its own warning on this point. it warns that a doctor may recommend services Medicare does not cover or offers too frequently, and it advises asking the doctor why a service is recommended and what Medicare will cover. That question is the cheapest protection in the visit, and it costs nothing to ask.

Reading the statement afterward

After the visit, the claim shows up on the patient’s Medicare statement, and the wellness line should show nothing owed. A charge on that line is worth a call to the doctor’s billing office. An office that billed an extra service together with the visit may have coded something wrong, and the bill can be corrected.

A second look is also worth it when two dates sit close together. Since the wellness visit comes only once every 12 months, a repeat visit booked too soon can be denied, and the patient may be billed the full amount for it.

Medicare’s own page leaves out a dollar figure for the extras because it varies by service and provider. What it does say plainly is the one thing a patient controls: the free visit depends on the provider accepting assignment. The open question is whether the practice does, and whether the appointment stays inside the checklist.

Will the doctor take assignment for the wellness visit?

A visit that Medicare covers in full can still produce a bill. If the doctor adds a test or treats a new problem, the Part B deductible and coinsurance can apply to those extras, and a statement that looks wrong may be easy to miss.

The Medicare Money Bundle holds all 8 Medicare guides for $8, including Medicare Billing Errors: read your statements, fix wrong charges, appeal in time. It also carries IRMAA Appeal Basics with Form SSA-44 step by step, with a filled-in sample.

Get the Medicare wrong-charge bundle for wellness-visit bills →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.