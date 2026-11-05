Original Medicare does not cover most dental care, routine eye exams for glasses or hearing aids, leaving those bills to enrollees without other coverage

Original Medicare does not cover most dental care, routine eye exams for glasses or hearing aids, which leaves those bills to enrollees who have no other coverage. Medicare.gov says so on three separate coverage pages. With open enrollment running through Dec. 7, the gap matters now for anyone deciding whether an Advantage plan’s extras are worth the trade.

Three bills that fall on the enrollee

The language is nearly identical on each page. For dental, Medicare.gov says that “in most cases, Medicare doesn’t cover dental services like routine cleanings” and fillings. For hearing, the agency says “Medicare doesn’t cover hearing aids or exams for fitting hearing aids.”

Vision is more specific. Medicare.gov says Medicare “doesn’t cover routine eye exams (sometimes called ‘eye refractions’) for eyeglasses or contact lenses.” Each page adds that enrollees pay all costs for services Medicare does not cover.

Medicare.gov says what an enrollee ends up owing for any of these services depends on other insurance, what the provider charges, whether the provider accepts assignment, the type of facility and where the service is delivered. It advises asking the doctor about cost before a test or service.

The glasses page names one exception: one pair of standard-frame eyeglasses or one set of contact lenses after cataract surgery that implants an intraocular lens. Outside that case, the enrollee pays for the frames, the lenses and the exam that produced the prescription.

The practical question for anyone on Original Medicare is which of the three is a regular expense in their house. A retiree who needs a crown, a new hearing aid and a glasses prescription in the same year faces three separate bills with no Medicare payment toward any of them. That is the list to bring to a plan comparison before the Dec. 7 window closes.

The premium side of that bargain is not small. The standard Part B premium is $202.90 a month in 2026, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. None of that buys a routine cleaning, a hearing aid or a glasses exam.

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The narrow dental exceptions

The word “most” in the rule is deliberate. Medicare.gov lists dental work that is covered because it is tied to a medical event. That includes some dental services received while admitted as a hospital inpatient for the dental procedure, and an oral exam and dental treatment before a heart valve replacement.

The same page lists dental care before bone marrow, organ and kidney transplants, a procedure such as a tooth extraction to treat a mouth infection before cancer treatment, and dental or oral exams before and during Medicare-covered dialysis. A treatment for a complication during head and neck cancer care also appears.

Even then, the covered dental service is billed like other medical care. Medicare.gov says that for Part B-covered dental services, the enrollee pays 20% of the Medicare-approved amount, plus a copayment to the facility in an outpatient hospital setting. For a hospital stay in 2026, the page lists the $1,736 Part A deductible.

Medicare.gov also tells patients to ask the doctor about the reasons for these dental recommendations. A dentist who says a tooth must come out before cancer treatment is describing a medical need, and the patient can ask whether Medicare will treat the procedure as covered before it is scheduled.

Eye exams and hearing tests are not the same thing

Medicare.gov keeps the routine eye exam rule separate from medical eye care. The routine exam page links to separate pages for diabetes eye exams, glaucoma screenings and macular degeneration tests and treatment, which is where those conditions are covered. A glasses prescription for a person without one of those conditions is not.

Hearing works the same way. The hearing aid page points to a separate listing for hearing and balance exams. The agency’s line draws the boundary at the device and the exam that fits it: neither is covered, and the enrollee pays all costs.

Diagnostic testing is a different matter. Medicare.gov says Part B covers diagnostic hearing and balance exams when a doctor or other provider orders them. After the Part B deductible, the patient pays 20% of the Medicare-approved amount, and a hospital outpatient setting adds a copayment.

Medicare.gov adds one narrow exception to the order requirement. An audiologist visit once every 12 months is allowed without an order, but only for non-acute hearing conditions or for diagnostic services tied to hearing loss treated with surgically implanted hearing devices. A test to find out why hearing has faded can be covered, while the hearing aid that results from it is not.

What Advantage plans add, and where to look

Medicare Advantage is the main route to coverage for these items. Medicare.gov says on each page that some plans offer extra benefits Original Medicare does not, including vision, hearing or dental coverage, and tells enrollees to contact the plan. The 2027 edition of the government’s Medicare handbook says most plans offer extra benefits like vision, hearing and dental.

The handbook also lists the window. Open enrollment runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2026, and the handbook says changes made in that window take effect Jan. 1, 2027. Neither Medicare.gov page says what any given plan covers or how much it charges. That detail sits in each plan’s own documents, and the dental limits, hearing aid allowances and eyewear rules vary.

For an enrollee deciding whether to switch, the open question is not whether dental, vision and hearing are covered in the abstract. It is how much a specific plan pays toward the work already on the calendar, and what it costs in premiums and network limits to get it.

Need dental, vision or hearing coverage for 2027?

Medicare’s open enrollment closes Dec. 7, and a plan picked in a hurry can leave a dentist’s bill or a hearing aid purchase uncovered all year. Extra benefits differ from plan to plan, and what looks generous can come with a higher premium or a narrow network.

Cut Your Medicare Bill is an 11-page guide built around the fall plan check: how to compare plans by total yearly cost for your exact drugs. It also includes 2026 Medicare costs at a glance on one table, with sources from CMS, Medicare.gov and SSA.

Get the Cut Your Medicare Bill guide’s fall plan checklist for dental, vision and hearing costs →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.