Medicare does not pay for long-term custodial care in a nursing home unless medical care is needed, and covers skilled nursing only on a short-term basis

Medicare does not pay for long-term custodial care in a nursing home unless the person also needs medical care, and its skilled nursing coverage runs only for a short stretch. Medicare.gov labels long-term care “Not Covered” and tells enrollees they pay all costs. For families weighing a nursing home for a parent or spouse, that rule decides who writes the monthly check.

Custodial care is the help Medicare leaves out

Medicare.gov defines long-term care, also called custodial care, as non-medical help with daily tasks. That help can be delivered at home, in the community, in an assisted living facility or in a nursing home. The agency says Medicare and most health insurance, including Medigap supplement policies, generally do not pay for it.

The government’s handbook says the same in plainer words. “Medicare doesn’t cover non-medical, long-term care,” states the 2027 edition of the government’s Medicare handbook. A nursing home bed alone does not change that. What changes the answer is whether the person needs skilled care from nurses or therapists.

The agency builds the distinction into its own wording. Long-term care, Medicare.gov says, is different from skilled nursing facility care. The same building can host either kind of care, which is why the label on the bill matters more than the address on the door.

That leaves one question for a family with a parent headed to a nursing home: what will Medicare actually pay, and for how long? Medicare pays for skilled care after a qualifying hospital stay, and only for a limited number of days. Once the care turns into help with daily tasks, the bill moves to the family. Anyone in that spot needs to find out which kind of care the facility is billing before the first month runs out.

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What Medicare pays in a skilled nursing facility

The skilled benefit is real but short. Medicare.gov says skilled nursing facility care covers certain daily services on a short-term basis, including a semi-private room, meals, skilled nursing care and therapy services.

Coverage starts only after a hospital stay of at least three days in a row. Medicare.gov says time spent under observation or in the emergency room does not count toward those three days. A patient who spends two nights as an inpatient and a third under observation may not qualify.

The cost sharing is set by the calendar year. For 2026, Medicare.gov lists $0 a day for days 1 through 20 once the $1,736 deductible is paid. Days 21 through 100 cost $217 a day, a figure the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services published in its 2026 fact sheet. From day 101 on, the patient pays all costs.

Those numbers add up quickly. A patient who uses all 80 of the coinsurance days owes $17,360 at $217 a day, on top of the deductible, and then faces the full price from day 101. That is the ceiling on what Medicare offers a nursing home resident, and it applies only while the care stays skilled.

Run the whole benefit and the total is plain. A patient who pays the $1,736 deductible and uses all 100 covered days owes $19,096 in 2026, counting the $17,360 in daily coinsurance. Every custodial day after that, and every day Medicare refuses to call skilled, is billed at the facility’s full price.

That $1,736 is the 2026 Part A inpatient hospital deductible, which the CMS fact sheet lists next to the $217 figure. A patient arriving from a hospital stay may already have paid it for the stay that qualified them, so the daily charges are the number to watch.

Where the money comes from when Medicare stops

Medicare.gov names two other routes. A person “may be eligible” for long-term care through Medicaid if the state’s eligibility requirements are met, the agency says on its long-term care page. The other route is private long-term care insurance, which a person chooses to buy ahead of time. The page sets no price or terms for either one.

The page is blunt about the rest. The page says enrollees pay all costs for non-covered services, including most long-term care. What a family owes depends on other insurance, what the provider charges, the type of facility and where the care is delivered.

Medicaid is run state by state, so the answer in one state can differ from the answer next door. A family sorting through a nursing home admission is dealing with a federal health program that stops paying and a state program with its own income and asset rules. The Medicare page does not describe those state rules, and the family has to ask the state Medicaid office what applies.

Two questions to settle before a stay begins

The first is the hospital status question. Whether a patient was admitted as an inpatient or placed under observation determines whether the three-day count starts. The hospital can say which one applies, and the answer belongs in writing before discharge planning is finished.

The second is the nursing home’s own label for the care. A facility that bills Medicare for skilled days will know when it expects those days to end. Asking for that date early gives a family weeks, not hours, to line up Medicaid paperwork or private funds. The open question for most families is not whether Medicare will stop paying. It is when, and what replaces it.

Is a parent’s nursing-home stay skilled care or custodial care?

The cost surprise usually arrives mid-crisis. A hospital discharge turns into a nursing-home bed, the skilled-care days run out, and the family learns the custodial bill is theirs, with no plan for where the money comes from.

Protect Your Savings From Care Costs is a 10-page guide that covers what Medicare pays for nursing care, and what it won’t, and Medicaid’s 5-year look-back before anyone gives anything away. It also lays out how the at-home spouse is protected, with the 2026 numbers.

Get the nursing-home payment plan guide for custodial care costs →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.