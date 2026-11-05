Medicare covers a Welcome to Medicare preventive visit only once, within the first 12 months of Part B

New Medicare enrollees get one free preventive visit, and the window to use it is 12 months. Medicare Part B covers a single “Welcome to Medicare” visit, available once within the first 12 months a person has Part B, Medicare.gov says. A person who lets the year pass without booking it does not get a second chance at that visit, and the 12 months run from the start of Part B, not from the day of the first doctor call.

The price is $0 for the visit itself, as long as the doctor or other provider accepts assignment. Anyone who signed up for Part B this year, or is about to, should put the appointment on the calendar early, because the 12 months start counting on the day Part B starts, not the day a person gets around to it.

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What the one visit includes

The Medicare.gov page on the visit lists what the provider covers. It starts with a review of the person’s medical and social history related to health, and information on preventive services such as screenings and vaccines.

The provider also reviews risk factors for substance use disorder, with referrals for treatment if needed, and calculates body mass index. The visit includes a simple vision test, a look at the person’s risk of depression and an offer to discuss advance directives. The patient leaves with a written plan, such as a checklist, of the screenings, vaccines and other preventive services needed.

None of this is a lab workup. Medicare.gov does not list blood work or an EKG among the items, so the visit is a planning conversation and a set of basic checks, not a diagnostic exam.

A person with a current opioid prescription gets one more item. The provider reviews the risk factors for opioid use disorder and the patient’s pain and treatment plan.

When a free visit turns into a bill

The word free has a limit. Medicare.gov says the Part B deductible does not apply to the visit, but a person may owe coinsurance, and the deductible may apply, if the provider performs additional tests or services during the same visit that the preventive benefit does not cover.

The page is also plain that the appointment “isn’t a comprehensive physical exam.” A patient who expects blood work or a full exam can be surprised by a separate charge. The 2026 Part B deductible is $283, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the standard Part B premium is $202.90 a month.

The assignment condition matters just as much. A provider who does not accept assignment can charge more than the Medicare-approved amount, so the $0 price applies only when the office takes assignment. Medicare.gov’s Care Compare tool lists providers that take Medicare.

How the visit connects to the yearly wellness visit

The Welcome visit and the yearly wellness visit are separate benefits. Medicare.gov’s page on yearly wellness visits says a person’s first wellness visit must fall at least 12 months after Part B enrollment.

That timing creates a clean handoff. The Welcome visit is the one to use in the first year. The yearly wellness visit “can’t take place within 12 months” of Part B enrollment, Medicare.gov says, and after that it is covered once every 12 months. Both cost nothing when the provider accepts assignment.

Skipping the Welcome visit does not block the later one. The wellness page states that a person does not need to have had a Welcome to Medicare visit to qualify for a yearly wellness visit. What the person loses is the Welcome visit itself, which cannot be recovered once the first 12 months pass.

The two visits differ in purpose. The yearly visit is meant to develop or update a personalized plan to prevent disease or disability, and it adds a health risk assessment and a cognitive assessment. Medicare.gov says it “isn’t a routine physical exam,” and services Medicare does not cover can be billed in full.

Medicare.gov also tells patients what to bring: medical records, including immunizations, a family health history, and a list of all medications, supplements and vitamins. A provider can build the written prevention plan far faster with those papers in hand. Other covered screenings appear on the site’s preventive and screening services page.

Questions to settle when booking

Three questions at the front desk head off most surprises. Does the provider accept assignment? Is the appointment being booked as the Welcome to Medicare visit and not as a regular office visit? Will any tests or services be added that the preventive benefit does not cover?

Medicare.gov says extra services during the same visit can bring coinsurance, and the Part B deductible can apply to them. Asking in advance lets the patient decline an add-on or schedule it separately, so the preventive visit stays at $0.

The open question for each new enrollee is the date. Part B started on a specific day, and the Welcome visit has to land inside the 12 months that follow. Counting that out and calling the office early, before the calendar fills up, is the whole task.

First year on Part B and watching the bills?

A new Part B enrollee who lets the 12 months run out loses the one Welcome visit Medicare covers, and a visit that runs past its scope can add a coinsurance bill on top of the $283 deductible.

Cut Your Medicare Bill is an 11-page guide that puts 2026 Medicare costs at a glance on one table, with the premium, deductible and drug-cap figures in one place. It also walks through ten moves to pay less for the same care, including the fall plan check.

Get the Cut Your Medicare Bill guide’s 2026 cost table for a first year on Part B →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.