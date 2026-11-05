Medicare Part A charges its hospital deductible again in each new benefit period, and a period ends only after 60 days in a row without hospital or nursing-facility care

Medicare Part A does not charge its hospital deductible once a year. It charges it again every time a new benefit period begins, and a benefit period ends only after 60 days in a row without hospital or skilled nursing facility care. In 2026 the Part A deductible is $1,736, according to Medicare.gov.

Why a second hospital stay can cost another $1,736

A benefit period is how Original Medicare counts a hospital spell. Wisconsin’s Board on Aging and Long Term Care explains on its Part A page that Part A benefits are subject to a deductible per benefit period. The period starts the day someone is admitted as an inpatient and ends only after 60 days in a row with no inpatient hospital care or skilled care in a nursing facility.

The question for a patient who has just been discharged is whether the next admission lands inside that 60-day stretch. If it does, it belongs to the same benefit period and no new deductible applies. If it falls after the stretch, a new period begins and the deductible comes due again.

Wisconsin’s page spells out the restart. If a beneficiary enters a hospital or a skilled nursing facility after one benefit period has ended, a new benefit period begins. Each new period carries its own deductible.

Stay ahead of Medicare premium news: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief and we’ll send you our Medicare Premium Help & IRMAA Route Finder as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the premium help guide →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

What the 60 days look like on a calendar

The Medicare Rights Center, a nonprofit that answers Medicare questions, gives a plain example on its benefit period explainer. A hospital stay from May 1 to May 15, followed by a return on June 30 for three days, stays in one benefit period because fewer than 60 days passed outside a hospital or nursing facility. No new deductible applies to the return.

Here is a gap that restarts the clock. Take a patient whose last day of hospital care is Jan. 10 and who goes back in on March 20. That is 69 days in between, more than the 60 needed, so March 20 opens a new benefit period and the deductible applies again. A return on Feb. 20 would have fallen inside the 60 days and stayed in the old period.

Stretch the gap and the result flips. A patient who goes 60 days in a row with no inpatient hospital care and no Medicare-covered skilled nursing care starts fresh. The next admission opens a new benefit period and brings a new deductible.

The Rights Center page says the deductible must be met at the beginning of each benefit period. Its own dollar figures are old, a 2016 deductible of $1,288, so the current amounts come from Medicare.gov.

What 2026 hospital stays cost

Medicare’s inpatient hospital care page lists the 2026 amounts. After the $1,736 deductible, a patient pays $0 a day for the first 60 days of a stay in a benefit period. For days 61 through 90, the charge is $434 each day. After day 90, a patient draws on lifetime reserve days at $868 each day.

Medicare gives each person a total of 60 lifetime reserve days, and they can be used once during a lifetime. Once they are gone, they are gone.

The page also says that what a patient pays for each benefit period in 2026 depends on how long the person is getting care. It lists 2026 amounts only, so the numbers here are the 2026 ones.

Simple arithmetic shows the stakes. One 75-day stay in a single benefit period costs the $1,736 deductible plus 15 days at $434, or $8,246 in all. A 100-day stay costs more: the $1,736 deductible, 30 days at $434 for days 61 through 90 ($13,020), and 10 lifetime reserve days at $868 ($8,680), for $23,436. Two shorter stays spaced more than 60 days apart cost two deductibles, which is $3,472 before any other charge.

The reserve days make the first long stay different from later ones. Because the 60 reserve days can be used only once in a lifetime, a patient who burns 10 of them in one stay has 50 left for every future benefit period combined. The deductible, by contrast, comes back each time a new period starts.

Checking the second bill

The practical check is a date count. Medicare Summary Notices and hospital statements show admission and discharge dates. A reader can count the days between the last day of care, hospital or skilled nursing, and the next admission, and compare the count with 60.

Fewer than 60 days between care should mean no second Part A deductible. A charge for one anyway is worth a call to the hospital billing office or to 1-800-MEDICARE before the bill is paid.

Not every case is that tidy. Skilled nursing facility stays count toward keeping a period open only when Medicare covers the skilled care, in the Rights Center’s wording, so a stay in a care home that is not Medicare-covered does not hold the period open.

Charged a second hospital deductible and unsure it is right?

The stake is a bill that looks routine. A second $1,736 deductible charged inside the same benefit period is a wrong charge, and statements do not always make that obvious.

The Medicare Money Bundle holds eight Medicare guides in one 102-page download, with large print. One of them is Medicare Billing Errors: read your statements, fix wrong charges, appeal in time, along with a guide on cutting the Medicare bill.

Get the hospital-statement guide bundle for checking a repeat Part A deductible →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.