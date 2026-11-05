Medicare Advantage members who move out of their plan’s service area get two full months after the move to switch plans or return to Original Medicare

Medicare Advantage members who move to an address outside their plan’s service area get a special window to choose new coverage. Medicare.gov says the chance to switch begins when the member moves and continues for two full months after the move. During that time a member can pick another plan or go back to Original Medicare.

What the moving window covers

The rule is listed on Medicare’s special enrollment periods page under one trigger: a move to a new address that is not in the plan’s service area.

Medicare lists three choices inside the window. A member can join a new Medicare Advantage plan, with or without drug coverage. A member can join a Medicare drug plan. And a member already in Advantage can return to Original Medicare.

The question for a member packing boxes is how much time is left to pick one. The answer is the month of the move plus two more full months, and sometimes a month before the move too.

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The window’s start date, and the default if no one acts

Medicare says a member who tells the plan before moving gets a head start. In that case the chance to switch plans begins the month before the month of the move and continues for two full months after the move.

Take a member who tells the plan in April and moves in May. The window would open in April and run through the end of July. A member who moves in May without telling the plan first would have May, June and July. These month counts follow Medicare’s wording, and the plan or 1-800-MEDICARE can confirm the exact dates for a specific move.

Medicare’s page does not say how a member should notify the plan, and it does not set a rule requiring the report. The page only says that telling the plan before the move moves the start of the window earlier.

Doing nothing has a default. Medicare says that if a member does not join a new Medicare Advantage plan during the window, the member is enrolled in Original Medicare when the old Advantage plan drops them.

That matters for the bills. Original Medicare brings Part A and Part B with their own deductibles and coinsurance, and the Advantage plan’s extras go away when the plan ends. Medicare’s moving rule does not list drug coverage as part of the fallback, so a member who needs prescription coverage should check separately whether a drug plan is in place.

Medicare’s special circumstances page adds a second case. People who move within their plan’s service area, but land somewhere with new plan options, also get the same window.

The Medigap door opens too

A member who returns to Original Medicare after a move also gets a shot at a Medigap policy, the private supplement that pays part of what Original Medicare leaves behind. Medicare’s Medigap guide lists moving out of the plan’s service area as one of the situations that creates a guaranteed right to buy.

The guide names the policies that can be bought: Medigap Plan A, B, C, D, F or G sold by an insurance company in the member’s state. Plans C, D, F and G carry asterisks in that row, which point to the guide’s fine print on who can buy them. Medicare also notes that Plans C and F are no longer sold to people who became new to Medicare on or after Jan. 1, 2020.

The timing has two edges. An application can go in 60 days before Medicare Advantage coverage ends, if the member is choosing to leave, or by the date in the plan’s termination notice. It can also go in no more than 63 days after the coverage ends. The guide adds that a Medigap policy cannot start until the Advantage coverage ends, and that the right applies only to a member who switches to Original Medicare.

Where the moving rule sits next to open enrollment

This window is separate from Medicare’s yearly open enrollment, which runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. A move that happens in the fall does not take away either one. The moving window follows the date of the move, while open enrollment follows the calendar.

Medicare’s general special enrollment periods listing states the two-month rule in the same words and gives the same help line, 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). Callers who use a TTY can reach it at 1-877-486-2048.

The overlap matters for anyone who moved this fall. Counting the way Medicare words it, a member who moved on Oct. 20 would have November and December as the two full months after the move, which carries the window past the Dec. 7 close of open enrollment and through the end of the year. A member who moved in August or September is likely already outside the window, and the plan or 1-800-MEDICARE can say whether any time is left.

Members who are about to move have one date to work from, the move date, and one question to settle before it: which plan, if any, serves the new address. The plan’s own service area list, or Medicare’s plan finder, shows which plans cover the new ZIP code.

Moving soon and not sure which plan covers the new address?

The stake is the two months. Once the window closes, a member who moved without choosing a plan is on Original Medicare by default.

The Medicare Money Bundle puts eight Medicare guides in one download, 102 pages in all, in large print. It includes Open Enrollment in an Afternoon: Plan Finder in one sitting, and a keep-or-switch answer, plus Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage: your Medigap rights, state rules, and both paths priced.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.