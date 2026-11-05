Seniors who joined Medicare Advantage at 65 and switch back to Original Medicare within the first year can buy a Medigap policy up to 63 days after leaving

People who joined a Medicare Advantage plan the moment they became eligible for Medicare at 65 get a one-time way out. If they decide within the first year to go back to Original Medicare, they can buy a Medigap policy as late as 63 days after the Advantage coverage ends. Medicare calls it the “trial right.”

Who the trial right covers

Medicare’s Medigap guide, March 2026 edition, describes the rule in a single sentence. It applies to someone who joined a Medicare Advantage plan or a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) when first eligible for Medicare Part A at 65, and who decides within the first year of joining to switch to Original Medicare.

That is a narrow group. A person who joined Medicare Advantage later than 65, or who is past the first year, does not fit this particular rule. Those readers should ask their State Insurance Department what the state allows, since Medigap rules differ by state. Anyone who joined Advantage the day Part A started, and is now unhappy with the doctors, the referrals or the bills, is the reader this rule was written for.

The practical question for that person is simple: can the Medigap door still be opened after leaving? Under the trial right, the answer is yes, as long as the application lands inside the window.

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How the 63 days work

The clock starts on the day the Medicare Advantage coverage ends, not the day the member decides to leave. Medicare’s guide says a person can apply 60 days before the coverage ends, or no more than 63 days after it ends. Medicare’s page on when to buy a Medigap policy repeats the same limit: no more than 63 days after the Advantage plan coverage ends.

The window opens before the exit date as well. That gives a member time to line up the new policy so that it starts the day the Advantage plan stops. Indiana’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, one of the free counseling programs found in every state, puts the risk plainly in its Medigap rights sheet: the 63-day window does not extend current coverage, so people should apply early enough to avoid a gap.

The same Indiana sheet says that during the window, companies cannot turn an applicant down, delay processing, charge more or put pre-existing limits on the policy. It does not say whether a waiting period is allowed under this right, and it tells readers to ask the insurer or their SHIP counselor.

Here is how the dates line up for a member whose Medicare Advantage coverage ends Dec. 31, 2026. Counting calendar days, as the Indiana sheet does, the application could go in as early as Nov. 1 and no later than March 4, 2027. A member whose coverage ends on another date would count the same 60 days back and 63 days forward from that date.

Applying early matters more than the late edge of the window. A policy that starts the day the Advantage plan ends leaves no stretch of time with no supplement behind Original Medicare and keeps the buyer well inside the 63-day limit.

Which Medigap policies are open

This right is wider than most other Medigap guarantees. The guide lists it as covering any Medigap policy sold by an insurance company in the person’s state. The other guaranteed-issue rows in the same guide list only Plans A, B, C, D, F and G.

Two limits still apply. Plans C and F are no longer available to people who became new to Medicare on or after Jan. 1, 2020, and those buyers can choose Plan D or Plan G instead. Plans K and L cost less but pay only part of the Part B coinsurance, 50 percent for K and 75 percent for L, so they cover less than the others.

Plans E, H, I and J are no longer sold, the guide adds, though anyone who already holds one can generally keep it. Nobody leaving Advantage will be shopping for those four, so the practical menu is the plans an insurer in the state still sells.

Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wisconsin use their own standardized Medigap plans, which the guide lays out separately. A person in one of those states should read that section before comparing prices.

The guide also notes that rights may last an extra 12 months under certain circumstances. Medicare does not spell those circumstances out in the guide and sends readers to their State Insurance Department.

Where to get an answer before leaving

Medicare says 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) can answer questions about special enrollment periods, and the State Insurance Department handles Medigap rules. A SHIP counselor can walk through the dates for free. The key facts to bring to any of those calls are the date the Medicare Advantage plan joined, the month of the 65th birthday, and the date coverage will end.

Those three dates decide the question. If the plan was joined at 65 and the exit falls inside the first year, the 63-day window is open. If either date is off, the rule may not apply and the state’s own protections become the next thing to check.

Weighing a switch back to Original Medicare?

The risk is in the dates. Miss the 63-day window after the Advantage plan ends, and a Medigap insurer may be free to turn a person down or charge more for health history.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit has a section on Medigap guaranteed-issue rights when a Medicare Advantage plan leaves or you return to Original Medicare, with a call script to use with insurers. It runs 55 pages and includes a cost calculator spreadsheet that compares plans on cost, drugs and doctors.

Get the trial-right Medigap call script and decision kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.