Taxpayers with household income up to $39,900 for one person skip the IRS offer-in-compromise application fee and initial payment under its low-income rule

A one-person household with income up to $39,900 can send the IRS an offer in compromise without paying the usual $205 application fee or the first payment. The IRS calls this the low-income certification, and the figure comes from the agency’s Form 656-B booklet, revised in April 2026. The limits are higher for larger households and for people in Alaska and Hawaii.

What an offer in compromise costs

An offer in compromise is a request to settle a tax debt for less than the full amount. The IRS offer in compromise page says every application requires a $205 application fee and a first payment, unless the applicant meets the low-income qualifications.

For those who do, the IRS says they do not have to pay the application fee, the initial payment or periodic payments while the agency reviews the offer. The IRS offer in compromise FAQs put the fee side the same way: no payment of the application fee is required on submission.

For most people the test comes down to one number, household income measured against the chart in the booklet. The form lets an applicant use either adjusted gross income from the most recently filed Form 1040 or the household’s gross monthly income from Form 433-A(OIC) multiplied by 12. The IRS also runs an Offer in Compromise Pre-Qualifier tool for checking whether an offer is worth filing.

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The income chart by household size

Form 656-B lists the limit by size of family unit. A household at or under the line for its size and location qualifies for the certification. The figures for the 48 contiguous states, D.C. and the territories are:

One person: $39,900

Two people: $54,100

Three people: $68,300

Four people: $82,500, with $14,200 added for each additional person

Alaska has higher limits: $49,875 for one person, $67,625 for two, $85,375 for three and $103,125 for four, with $17,750 for each additional person. Hawaii’s are $45,900, $62,225, $78,550 and $94,875, with $16,325 for each additional person.

The monthly math is simple, and the form’s own method uses it. At $39,900 a year, a one-person household in the 48 states and D.C. sits at $3,325 a month in gross income. A two-person household at $54,100 sits at about $4,508 a month. In Alaska the one-person line works out to $4,156 a month, and in Hawaii it is $3,825.

Households over the line for their size are not shut out of the offer program. The booklet tells those applicants to pay the $205 fee and the initial payment when submitting Form 656, the offer application. The certification only changes what has to be paid up front. Anyone near a line should run the household numbers both ways, since the form accepts either measure of income.

Who cannot use the low-income rule

The IRS says only individuals qualify for the low-income qualification. The booklet section is titled for individuals and sole proprietors only, and it states that a business other than a sole proprietorship does not qualify, nor does an offer filed for a deceased individual.

The general offer rules apply on top of the income test. An applicant must have filed all tax returns the law requires, and an applicant in an open bankruptcy proceeding is not eligible to apply for an offer. Income under the line does not override either rule.

Skipping the fee is also not the same as getting an offer accepted. The IRS page describes what applicants may skip while the agency reviews the offer. It does not say the IRS will approve it, and it does not say the balance will shrink.

Because the fee and first payment are the barrier for many people with small incomes, the certification matters most at the very start of the process. An applicant who qualifies sends the form and the financial disclosure, and the IRS starts its review without any money changing hands first. The IRS page makes that point in its own wording: the payments are not required while the offer is under review.

What happens to collection while an offer is pending

The IRS page on the time it can collect tax says that while the agency reviews an offer in compromise application, the review suspends the collection statute expiration date. The IRS generally has 10 years from assessment to collect, and a pending offer pauses that count.

The pause has a cost as well as a benefit. Time spent on a pending offer does not count against the IRS, so a rejected offer leaves the agency with the same remaining period it had before, plus the review time. That affects people with old balances who file late in the 10-year window.

For a low-income applicant, the practical difference is cash. Someone living on a fixed income does not have to find $205 and a first payment just to get the offer looked at, and does not have to make periodic payments while it is reviewed. The certification asks only that household income stay at or under the chart for the family size.

Is household income under the $39,900 line?

An offer needs every required tax return filed and a household income figure that fits the chart, and the IRS letters that follow a filing carry dates that are easy to misread. The fee question is about the offer, and the related job is reading what the IRS sends back.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit is a 20-page guide that includes a notice decoder and a refund status tracker spreadsheet. Part 4, Why It Stalled: The Notice Decoder, explains the letters one at a time. The kit does not prepare or file an offer.

Read IRS offer-in-compromise letters with the notice decoder and tracker spreadsheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.