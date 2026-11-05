The IRS owes interest on an on-time return’s refund if it is not issued within 45 days of the filing deadline

The IRS owes interest on a refund from a tax return filed on time if it does not issue the money within 45 days of the filing deadline. The agency says it has “administrative time (typically 45 days)” to send a refund without paying interest. After that, the government is paying the taxpayer for holding the money.

The 45-day window

The IRS explains the rule on its interest page. If a taxpayer pays more tax than owed, the agency pays interest on the overpayment, and the 45 days are the time it gets to issue the refund before interest is due.

The rule comes from Section 6611 of the tax code. The law says no interest is allowed if a refund is made within 45 days after the last day prescribed for filing the return. For a return filed after that date, the 45 days run from the day the return is filed, according to the statute text.

Filing deadlines are counted without regard to extensions. A taxpayer who asks for a six-month extension but files a return in February is still measured against the original April date, not the extended one. The IRS page makes a related point: an extension to file does not extend the date for paying the tax.

What the window looks like for a 2025 return

For a 2025 return filed by the April 15, 2026 deadline, counting 45 days lands on May 30. That date is simple arithmetic, not a figure the IRS publishes. A refund issued by then carries no interest under the statute. A refund issued later does.

People who file early are in a different spot. The IRS page says interest starts from the later of several dates: the filing due date, the date the agency receives a late-filed return, the date it receives a return in a form it can process, or the date the payment was made. A return filed in February does not start the interest clock in February.

The question for a taxpayer waiting on a refund is plain. When did the return reach the IRS in a processable form, and has the 45-day window since the deadline passed? If it has, the refund should come with interest, and the amount should show up in the payment or in an IRS notice.

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How much a late refund pays

Interest on a refund is set by rates the IRS announces each quarter. The IRS says rates vary and may change quarterly, and that a change does not alter the rate for earlier quarters. Its quarterly interest rate table lists the 2026 overpayment rate for individuals at 7 percent in the first quarter, 6 percent in the second and 7 percent in both the third and fourth.

At 7 percent, a $2,000 refund would earn about $140 over a full year, or roughly 38 cents a day, before any compounding. That is back-of-the-envelope math, not an IRS calculation. The longer a refund sits past the window, the more interest it earns, but the daily amount stays small.

The interest stops on a set day. The IRS says it stops paying interest on an overpayment on the date it refunds the overpayment, along with the interest. The same page describes interest on offsets: when a refund is used to pay another debt, the interest stops there too.

If the interest looks too small

A taxpayer who thinks the agency paid too little interest has a way to ask. The IRS says a person can file an informal claim or Form 843, a claim for refund and request for abatement. The request must be received within six years of the date of the scheduled overpayment.

That six-year window gives people time, but it is easy to lose track of. A taxpayer who files every year and sees refunds arrive in different weeks may not remember which return was late. Keeping the filing date, the date the refund arrived and the interest line in one place makes the math checkable.

The IRS interest page lists a phone number, 800-829-1040, for questions. Interest on a refund is paid on top of the refund itself, so a check that looks larger than expected may include it. Any paper that arrives with the refund is worth keeping until the interest is checked.

The 45-day rule decides when interest is owed, and nothing more. It does not promise that a refund will come in 45 days, and it does not cover refunds held for identity checks or reduced by other debts. The rule sets only the point where the government starts paying for the delay.

The IRS does not say here how many refunds run past the window each year, and the interest page gives no timeline for when a late refund will be issued. What it does give is the start dates for interest, the stop date and the claim route, which together let a taxpayer check the math. For a taxpayer already past that point, the open question is what the IRS is waiting on and whether the interest line is on the notice or payment that finally arrives.

Refund still not here after 45 days?

A refund that runs past the 45-day window usually has a reason behind it: a letter, a verification step, an offset. A taxpayer who cannot tell which one applies cannot answer the IRS, and the interest line is easy to miss.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit shows why a refund is late and how to read the IRS letters. It includes a notice decoder and a refund status tracker spreadsheet, plus the refund-trace steps that use Form 3911, all in a 20-page guide.

Get the late-refund notice decoder and status tracker spreadsheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.