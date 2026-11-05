Social Security disability beneficiaries ages 18 through 64 can get free job help through Ticket to Work

Social Security runs a free job-help program for people on disability, and it is open to adults from 18 through 64. The Ticket to Work program, as the agency’s work page puts it, supports “people ages 18 through 64 who receive Social Security disability benefits and want to work.” Joining costs nothing and is voluntary.

The program matters most to beneficiaries who have been told to stay away from paid work for fear of losing the monthly check. Anyone on Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income because of a disability, and between those ages, can call Social Security or visit its ChooseWork site to find a provider and start a plan. The paper Ticket is not needed to begin.

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Who counts as a Ticket holder

Social Security’s Ticket to Work page says the program is “free and voluntary” and aims to help people with disabilities reach financial independence. It connects them with services and support for work.

The agency’s frequently asked questions explain how a person gets in. Most beneficiaries “become eligible for the Ticket to Work Program when they start to receive SSDI or SSI benefits based on disability.” The FAQ also says a beneficiary does not have to pay for any service received under the program, and that taking part carries no penalty.

Age is the other test. The work page names ages 18 through 64 as the group the program is built for, so a beneficiary outside that range should ask Social Security before counting on a Ticket.

Who provides the help, and who pays them

The help comes from two kinds of providers. One is an Employment Network, an approved provider that Social Security pays when a Ticket holder succeeds at work. The other is a State Vocational Rehabilitation agency, which the FAQ says provides “a wide variety of services and supports to help people with disabilities return to work.”

The money flows to the provider, not the beneficiary. Social Security pays approved Employment Networks, the FAQ says, when a Ticket holder goes to work and reaches set work and earnings levels. A beneficiary can use a Ticket with the state agency, but only one Employment Network, a state agency included, can serve a person at a time.

Social Security’s ChooseWork site says providers offer training, help with the job search and protection of rights. The site also describes career development help for people who want to raise their earnings. The Find Help tool lists providers by location.

How to start without the paper Ticket

The FAQ says a beneficiary can contact any Employment Network to see whether its services fit, and does not need the paper Ticket to start. Both sides must agree to work together and write a plan that names the employment goal and the services the provider will give. Social Security offers a worksheet on finding an Employment Network and assigning the Ticket to organize the search.

Social Security’s Ticket to Work Help Line is 1-866-968-7842, or 1-866-833-2967 for TTY users. It answers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern. The agency also sends program updates by text to people who send the word TICKET to 1-571-489-5292, and standard messaging rates may apply.

Social Security also hosts free monthly Work Incentives Seminar Events, called WISE webinars. The ChooseWork site lists a session on finding work that fits, on November 18 at 3 p.m. Eastern, and recordings of earlier sessions are available on demand.

What a Ticket protects, and what it does not

Working does not have to mean losing health coverage. The ChooseWork site says its work incentives “offer protections that help individuals receiving Social Security disability benefits” keep their health care coverage, and it links to a fact sheet on Medicare and Medicaid employment supports.

The same site stresses one habit for people on either program. Whether a person receives SSI or SSDI, keeping Social Security informed about wages is important, the site says. A Ticket provider can help with the job, but the report on earnings still goes to the agency.

Another protection is easy to miss. The FAQ says Social Security cannot perform a medical Continuing Disability Review while a beneficiary takes part in the Ticket Program and makes progress toward an employment goal. That review is the periodic check on whether a person still meets the definition of disability.

The protection can lapse. If a Ticket is placed in inactive status, it does not apply for those months, and the FAQ advises re-assigning the Ticket within 90 days to keep it. A beneficiary who changes providers should watch that 90-day window, because the review protection lapses for every month a Ticket sits inactive. Social Security also says the paper Ticket is not required, so a beneficiary who lost the original can still sign up with a provider and write a plan.

The open question for most people is what the paycheck itself will do to the monthly check. The Ticket supplies the help finding and keeping work. The earnings limits that decide the check are a separate set of rules, and the beneficiary has to track them.

Taking a job through Ticket to Work?

A beneficiary who starts working through a Ticket can still run into the earnings rules, and a missed report to Social Security can turn into a stopped check or an overpayment bill. The job help does not track those numbers.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit is a 74-page guide with the rules for working without losing benefits. It also covers review and reporting steps and includes an income and resource organizer for logging each month’s pay.

Get the work-rules guide and income organizer to use alongside a Ticket to Work plan →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.