Social Security requires 40 work credits before it will pay a retirement check, and a worker can earn no more than four of those credits in any single year

Social Security will not pay a retirement check until a worker has 40 credits on the earnings record, and no worker can earn more than four credits in one year. At four a year, 40 credits adds up to at least ten years of covered work. The Social Security Administration sets both limits.

The credit count is the first test of retirement eligibility, ahead of the benefit amount or the age a worker files. A worker with a long career in jobs that paid into Social Security will pass it without noticing. A worker with gaps, years of part-time pay or years spent raising children or working off the books needs to count.

The question for anyone near retirement age is whether the record adds up to 40 and, if not, how many more are needed. SSA’s retirement planner states the number plainly: a worker needs 40 credits to be eligible for retirement.

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What a credit is worth in 2026

A credit is a measure of covered earnings, not a day or a week on the job. SSA says that in 2026, a worker earns one Social Security and Medicare credit for every $1,890 in covered earnings during the year. The credits are based on total wages and self-employment income for the year.

That puts the full-year mark at $7,560. The planner page says $7,560 in covered earnings gets the maximum four credits for the year. A worker who earns that much by any route, whether in one month of work or twelve, reaches four credits.

The dollar amount rises with wages. The actuaries’ page on quarters of coverage, the technical name for a credit, lists $1,890 for 2026 and $1,970 for 2027. The 2027 figure is based on the 2025 national average wage index. At $1,970 a credit, four credits will take $7,880 of covered earnings in 2027.

Self-employed workers earn credits the same way, since the planner page counts self-employment income alongside wages. A worker who clears the dollar amount from a mix of a paycheck and side income still tops out at four credits for the year.

Four is the ceiling, however high the pay

There is a cap on how fast credits pile up. The planner page says that since 1978, a worker can earn up to a maximum of four credits per year. The actuaries’ page is blunter. No matter how high earnings may be, it says, a worker cannot earn more than four quarters of coverage in one year.

That has two effects. A worker with a very high salary does not reach 40 sooner than a worker who earned $7,560 a year. And a worker with a very low income does not need to earn the full amount in a single burst, because a smaller sum still buys credits in $1,890 pieces.

The arithmetic is the reason for the ten-year floor. Forty credits divided by four a year is ten years. A worker who earns the full four credits every year reaches the mark after a decade, and a worker who earns fewer takes longer.

Disability and survivor benefits use shorter tests

The 40-credit rule is for retirement. SSA’s planner page says disability benefits depend on two tests: a recent work test and a duration work test. For a worker 31 or older, the recent work test generally calls for at least 20 credits in the 10 years before the disability began.

The duration test turns on age. SSA lists an estimate of 1.5 years of work for a worker disabled before 28, 5 years at age 42 and 9.5 years at age 60. The page notes that the table is an estimate.

Survivors have their own rule. The credits required depend on the age at death, and younger workers need fewer. Under a special rule, children and a spouse who is caring for them can receive benefits if the worker earned six credits in the three years before death.

Why the count is worth checking now

Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano announced on Oct. 14 that benefits will rise 3.6 percent for 2027. A raise does not help a worker who has not reached 40 credits, because no retirement check is paid on a record that falls short.

A worker who is a few credits short has a plain path. Each year of covered earnings adds up to four more, so a worker with 36 credits needs one more year at the four-credit maximum. The number to find is the credit total on the worker’s record. SSA’s planner page and the earnings history in a Social Security Statement are the places to start.

The worker whose record falls short by one or two credits is in a different spot from the worker who is short by ten. The first needs a few months of covered pay. The second needs about two and a half years at the four-credit maximum, which is $7,560 a year in 2026, or a longer stretch of part-time work that earns credits in smaller pieces.

Short of 40 credits on the work record?

A worker who falls short of 40 credits, or who reaches them late, loses a retirement check and has to cover the gap from savings. In that case taxes and Medicare charges take a larger share of what is left.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.