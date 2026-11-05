Social Security mails a paper Statement about three months before their birthday to workers 60 and older who are not collecting benefits and have no online account

Social Security sends a paper Statement in the mail about three months before the birthday of a worker who is 60 or older, is not collecting benefits and has not signed up for an online account. The Statement lays out what the worker has earned and what benefits could be worth. People in that group do not have to ask for it.

The mailing is meant for workers who never opened a my Social Security account. Those who did open one get their Statement online instead, and those already drawing a check are left off the list. The details of who is in and who is out are spelled out in SSA’s operations manual.

The question for a worker in the early 60s is whether a Statement is on its way before the next birthday, and what to do if it is not. SSA says the practice can change, which is why its Statement page says it “currently” mails them on that schedule. The conditions are below.

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Who is on the mailing list

SSA’s Statement page puts the rule in a single sentence. For workers age 60 and older who do not have an online my Social Security account, the agency says it “currently” mails Social Security Statements three months before the birthday.

The agency’s Program Operations Manual adds the part about benefits. It says SSA mails the Statement automatically to people age 60 and older who have not registered for a my Social Security account, who are not receiving benefits and who do not have an application for benefits pending. A worker who has already filed is not in the group.

A separate SSA help page describes the first mailing. It says a person who has not created an account and does not receive Social Security benefits is sent a paper Statement three months before the 60th birthday. The Statement page extends the same three-month timing to workers 60 and older who have no online account.

On that schedule, a worker with a Feb. 15 birthday would look for the envelope around mid-November. A worker with an August birthday would look for it in May. Anyone in the group who has not moved or changed an address with SSA should expect it at the mailing address on file.

Who is left off the list

The operations manual lists several reasons a worker does not get the automatic mailing. A worker must be 18 or older, have a Social Security number and have earnings on record. SSA also needs a current mailing address it can determine.

The manual excludes workers who asked for a Statement in the 11 months before they were picked to receive one. It excludes anyone with a pending claim for Social Security or Medicare benefits, anyone already receiving Social Security benefits on their own number and anyone with a processing limitation on the record.

It also excludes people age 62 or older who receive dependent’s or survivor’s benefits on someone else’s number. And creating a my Social Security account counts as opting out of paper mailings, so a worker who signs up online stops receiving the automatic Statement.

The mailing is also not the only way to get a Statement. SSA’s help page says anyone who wants theirs sooner than the scheduled mailing can request one. That route matters for workers who are close to a decision about when to file and do not want to wait for a birthday to roll around.

What happens when funding is tight

The three-month timing is not a promise. The same operations manual section says SSA sends Statements about three months before the birth month, and then adds: “However, this depends on funding.” It says the agency may forward fund Statements and mail them earlier or later than three months before a birthday.

In practice, that means a worker can reasonably expect the Statement around the date SSA describes and should not be alarmed if it comes a few weeks early or late. A worker who has not seen one well after the birthday has a better option than waiting. SSA’s help page says a worker can request one, and that it then arrives by mail in roughly four to six weeks.

What the Statement shows

The redesigned Statement has a bar graph of the worker’s personalized retirement benefit estimates at nine different ages. It also lists the earnings SSA has on record year by year and explains how to report an error.

The earnings history is the line that deserves attention. SSA figures a retirement benefit from the earnings on that record, so a missing year or a wage reported too low can mean a smaller check later. The Statement tells the worker how to report an error, and a correction made before filing for benefits keeps the estimate on the page honest.

The nine ages on the bar graph are where the Statement turns into a decision. A benefit started at an early age is smaller than one started later, and the graph shows that gap in dollars. The estimates are the part worth keeping next to the household budget.

Will a paper Statement arrive before the next birthday?

The Statement shows the benefit estimates, but it says nothing about what shrinks the check after it starts. Taxes on benefits, Medicare charges and house costs all take a share, and a worker who only reads the bar graph misses them.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.