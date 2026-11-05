Social Security disability beneficiaries who go back to work keep premium-free Medicare Part A for at least 93 months after their nine-month trial work period

A disability check can stop because of work, and the hospital coverage that came with it does not have to stop too. Social Security says people whose cash benefits end because of their earnings, and who still have a disability, keep free Medicare Part A for at least 93 months after the nine-month trial work period. That is seven years and nine months of hospital coverage with no premium.

The rule matters because many disability beneficiaries hold off on going back to work out of fear that one good paycheck will cost them their health coverage. Anyone on Social Security disability who is weighing a job, or whose check has already stopped after taking one, should find the month the trial work period ended and count 93 months forward from it. Social Security’s own publication on work incentives answers the fear in a single sentence.

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What the 93 months cover

Social Security’s July 2026 booklet on Medicare and work incentives says Medicare Part A coverage “will continue for at least 93 months after the nine-month trial work period.” The booklet describes the person as someone whose disability benefits stop because of earnings and who still has a disability.

Part A is hospital insurance. It pays for inpatient hospital stays, and for most people who get it through a work record it carries no monthly premium. The booklet calls the continuing coverage “free Medicare Part A.”

The agency’s Red Book, its guide to employment supports, uses the same figure. It says people who work can continue to receive Medicare coverage for at least 93 consecutive months and that Hospital Insurance, Part A, has no premium.

Does a paycheck end Medicare?

A disability beneficiary who takes a job is the reader this rule was written for. The trial work period lets a person test work for nine months while the disability check keeps coming. The Medicare clock runs after those nine months, not before them.

That gives a beneficiary a long runway. A person whose cash benefit stops in the first year back at work still has Part A for the 93 months that follow, as long as the disability continues. No new application is needed. Social Security’s booklet says that no new application or disability decision is needed to receive a disability benefit during the 36 months after the trial work period, when checks are paid in any month earnings fall below the substantial level.

The two clocks run side by side. The 36-month period during which work is allowed and checks are paid in months of non-substantial earnings, and the 93 months of Part A, both start when the trial work period ends. The 36 months end first. The Medicare coverage lasts about five and a half years longer, which is the gap between 36 and 93 months.

Social Security lists the Medicare or Medicaid benefits that continue while a person works as one of its work incentives, next to the trial work period itself. The agency presents the 93 months as part of the same package, so a beneficiary who reads only about checks and earnings can miss it.

What still costs money during those months

Only Part A is free. Social Security’s booklet says that anyone with Medicare Part B, which covers doctor visits and outpatient care, “must continue to pay the premium.” The standard Part B premium is $202.90 a month in 2026, and the Part B deductible is $283, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

A beneficiary who wants to drop Part B has to ask in writing, the booklet says. Social Security’s research pages on work incentives and Medicare describe the extended coverage as hospital and medical insurance after the trial work period, which is why Part B is part of the picture for anyone who signed up for it.

The inpatient hospital deductible under Part A is $1,736 for each benefit period in 2026, the same CMS fact sheet says. Free in this case means no monthly premium, not no cost at the hospital door.

What happens when month 93 passes

The free coverage has an end date. After the 93 months, Social Security’s booklet says, a person “can buy Medicare Part A coverage by paying a monthly premium.” The 2026 premium is $311 a month for someone with 30 to 39 work credits and $565 a month for someone with fewer than 30, according to CMS.

Anyone with 40 or more credits earned over a working life does not face that bill, because premium-free Part A is based on the work record. The 93-month rule is aimed at those with shorter records or work histories that were cut short by a disability.

A beneficiary who goes back to work should keep two dates. One is the month the nine-month trial work period ended. The other is the month 93 months later. Social Security’s booklet and its Red Book both give the 93-month figure, and those two dates are the starting point for any plan to keep health coverage through a return to work.

The open question for each worker is what happens to the cash benefit, not the hospital coverage. Medicare carries on for at least 93 months. Whether checks keep coming depends on earnings month by month, and that is the part a worker has to track.

Worried the next paycheck costs Medicare?

A beneficiary who misjudges the work rules can lose a check without knowing why, and a lost check can lead to the premium bills that come with it. The Medicare clock helps only if the earnings side is tracked month by month.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit is a 74-page guide with the rules for working without losing benefits. It also has review and reporting steps and an income and resource organizer for writing down each month’s pay.

Get the work-rules guide and monthly earnings organizer for a return to work on disability →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.