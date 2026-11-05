Former disability beneficiaries whose checks stopped because of work can ask Social Security to restart them within five years, with up to six months of temporary pay

Social Security lets former disability beneficiaries whose checks ended because of work ask to have them restarted within five years, without filing a new application. The agency says some people also get benefits for up to six months while it reviews the request. The program is called expedited reinstatement, and it exists for people who tried to work, earned too much for too long, and then could not keep going.

What expedited reinstatement is

Social Security’s restart page says a person whose Disability benefit ended because of a return to work, with earnings above the limits for too long, might be able to restart it later. If the request comes within five years of the benefits ending, no new application is needed. After five years, the person must file a new claim from scratch.

Benefits that ended for any other reason do not qualify. A person whose check stopped for a medical improvement finding, for example, has to apply again. The restart route is only for checks that ended because of work and earnings.

The agency’s Red Book, its guide to work incentives, covers both Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). SSI recipients qualify if their eligibility ended because of earned income, or a mix of earned and unearned income.

The conditions Social Security sets

The Red Book lists conditions that all have to be met. The person must be unable to do substantial gainful activity, the agency’s term for work above a set monthly earnings level, in the month of the request. The medical condition must be what stops that work. And the current impairment must be the same as, or related to, the original disabling one.

That last point is where many would-be applicants stumble. A new, unrelated illness does not fit the restart route. This is the question readers who left disability for a job will ask first: has the old condition returned, or is it something new? Only the first can use expedited reinstatement.

The five-year count runs, in the Red Book’s words, from the month the benefits stopped. A person whose checks ended in November 2022 is therefore near the end of the window now. Waiting until a job ends and savings run out can use up months that cannot be recovered.

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Six months of temporary pay

While Social Security decides whether the person’s condition meets the rules, the Red Book says up to six months of temporary cash benefits may be paid. The restart page words it more carefully: a person “might” receive benefits for up to six months during the review. The six months is a ceiling, not a promise.

The Red Book adds that a person may also be eligible for Medicare or Medicaid during this temporary period. Neither page states a dollar amount for the temporary payments, and neither says whether they must be repaid. The agency has not published a figure, so anyone asking should raise both points on the call.

The temporary period is separate from what follows. Once reinstated, a person enters what the agency calls an initial reinstatement period of up to 24 months, which need not be consecutive. For SSDI, payment is made for any month in which earnings are not substantial gainful activity.

Substantial gainful activity is a dollar line that Social Security resets each year. The agency’s earnings guideline page lists $1,690 a month for 2026 for people who are not blind, and $2,830 for people who are blind. For 2027, the amounts rise to $1,770 and $2,950.

Those numbers matter twice. They decide whether earnings kept benefits from being paid, and they decide whether a person is unable to work at that level when the restart request is made. Anyone who left the rolls because of a job should have the earnings records and the date the last check was paid on hand before calling.

What comes after reinstatement

For SSDI, the Red Book says that after the initial reinstatement period, the person gets a new nine-month trial work period and a new 36-month extended period of eligibility. A new 60-month window also opens to ask for reinstatement again if the benefits stop later because of work. Extended Medicare coverage restarts as well.

In other words, a restart resets many of the work-incentive clocks. That makes a second attempt at working less risky than the first one, though the Red Book does not state what SSI recipients receive after the initial reinstatement period ends.

The restart page says to call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213, or TTY 1-800-325-0778, and ask to file for expedited reinstatement. Lines are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in most U.S. time zones. A new application is not needed, but the representative will ask a series of questions.

Callers should say the exact words “expedited reinstatement,” give the month the benefits stopped, and be ready to describe the medical condition and recent earnings. Because the five-year clock is counted from the month benefits stopped, that date is the first fact to find in old Social Security letters.

Did the checks end because of a job?

The risk for former beneficiaries is quiet: the five-year window to restart without a new application keeps running while a person is working, and a job that ends late can leave the window shut. The rules about earnings, trial work months and reporting are easy to get wrong the first time.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit is a 74-page guide that includes the rules for working without losing benefits, with Part 4, “Working Without Losing Benefits,” and worksheets in Part 8 for tracking earnings and key dates. It is a plain-language guide and does not file a request or decide eligibility.

Get the work-and-benefits guide and earnings tracker for restarting disability checks →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.