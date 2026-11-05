Social Security bases retirement checks on a worker’s highest 35 years of earnings, and every year short of 35 goes into the formula as a zero

Social Security figures a retirement check from a worker’s highest 35 years of earnings. A worker with fewer than 35 years of pay does not get a smaller average. The agency fills every empty year with a zero and averages anyway, and that pulls the monthly check down for the rest of the person’s life.

How the 35-year average works

Social Security’s retirement planner page puts it in two plain sentences. The agency bases the benefit on the highest 35 years of earnings, and it uses a zero for each year without earnings when it calculates what a retiree is due.

Before the agency picks those years, it adjusts past pay for the growth in general wage levels. Its benefit-calculation page says it first “indexes” earnings so that a paycheck from 1990 is counted in today’s wage terms. It then chooses the years with the highest indexed earnings.

The chosen years are added up and divided by the number of months in 35 years, which is 420. The result, rounded down to the next dollar, is the average indexed monthly earnings. Social Security uses that figure to work out the basic benefit, called the primary insurance amount.

Who has zeros on the record

Anyone with fewer than 35 years of covered work has at least one. That includes people who stayed home to raise children, cared for a parent, spent years in a job that did not pay into Social Security, or stopped working early because of health. The agency does not treat those years differently. A year with no earnings is a year with a zero.

The question for people in their late 50s and 60s is a simple count: how many years show earnings on the record, and how many of the 35 slots are still empty? A person with 31 years has four zeros. A person with 35 strong years and a few weak ones may find that new work replaces a low year instead of a zero.

The agency’s free online account lists the earnings it has on file for every year. Anyone planning to retire can review that list through Social Security’s personal record page and ask the agency to correct a missing year before claiming.

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What a zero costs in dollars

The size of the hit depends on the formula. For workers first eligible in 2027, Social Security’s published formula pays 90 percent of the first $1,340 of average indexed monthly earnings, 32 percent of the amount from $1,340 through $8,077, and 15 percent of anything above that.

Here is simple arithmetic using that formula, not a figure from the agency. Take a worker whose indexed earnings average $5,000 a month over 35 full years. The basic benefit works out to about $2,377 a month. A worker with the same pay but only 30 years has five zeros. The total is spread over the same 420 months, so the average falls to about $4,285 and the basic benefit to about $2,148, roughly $229 a month less.

That gap repeats every month, and the annual cost-of-living adjustment is a percentage of the starting check. A lower starting point means every later raise is built on a smaller base. Retirement benefits are also reduced for claiming before full retirement age, so a zero-heavy record combined with an early claim stacks two cuts.

Extra years of work are the usual way to fix a short record. A new year of earnings helps only if it is larger, in indexed terms, than the lowest year already in the top 35. For someone with a zero on the record, any year with real pay beats it. For someone with 35 full years, a late-career raise can push out an old low-paying year from the 1980s or 1990s.

The agency’s own explanation of the calculation notes that years with low earnings are averaged in and produce a smaller benefit. That is the reason Social Security’s retirement benefits publication describes how it adjusts, or indexes, the highest 35 years before the formula is applied.

Waiting past full retirement age adds a separate increase, which Social Security explains on its delayed retirement page. It does not fix a zero year, though. It raises whatever benefit the 35-year average produced.

The count that decides the check

Nothing about the 35-year rule is new. It is how the retirement formula has worked, and Social Security’s pages describe it the same way today. What changes from person to person is the count of zeros, and that is a number a worker can find before claiming.

A short record is only one of the places retirement money slips away. Taxes on benefits, Medicare surcharges, house costs and savings that earn nothing each take a share, and most of them are as quiet as a zero year. The open question for anyone short of 35 years is how many zeros are on the record, and what else is draining the budget at the same time.

Short of 35 years on the record?

A zero year is one leak, and it is one of several that cost real money: tax on Social Security, a Medicare income surcharge, a drug bill. Each one shrinks the check a retiree actually keeps, and each has a deadline or a form that is easy to miss.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.