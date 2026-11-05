Food stamp households must complete an eligibility interview with their state at least once every 12 months to keep receiving SNAP benefits

Households that receive food stamps, formally the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, have to complete an eligibility interview with their state at least once every 12 months to keep getting benefits. The rule is federal, and every state agency that runs SNAP follows it. For most households the interview happens at recertification, the point when the state decides whether benefits continue.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, which oversees SNAP, wrote the standard into its interview toolkit for state agencies. States “must interview a member of a household applying for recertification at least once every 12 months,” the agency says. The toolkit cites two federal rules as the source, 7 CFR 273.14(b)(3) and 7 CFR 273.2(e)(1).

A full interview at least once a year

The wording comes from the Food and Nutrition Service’s regulatory section on recertification interviews. It speaks to states, not to families, but the effect lands on households. A state that follows the rule cannot simply renew a case on paper once a year. A person from the household has to be interviewed.

That matters most for people who have gotten used to renewing by mail or by phone message. Anyone on SNAP who cannot remember the last time a caseworker talked with the household should look at the most recent notice from the state and find the interview date, since the 12-month clock is the outer limit. The agency does not set a calendar date for any given household. The date comes from the state’s own certification period.

Anyone on SNAP who is unsure when the certification period ends can ask the state agency. That end date drives when the interview is due, and only the state holds it.

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Who the state talks to

The interview does not have to be with the person whose name is on the case. In its core requirements for the interview, the agency says eligibility workers must interview “the head of the SNAP household, spouse, any other responsible member of the household,” or an authorized representative. A household that names someone to act for it can send that person.

The same page says the worker must let the applicant bring any person they choose to the interview. That can be a relative, a friend or someone from a community group. The agency also says states have room to decide how long the interview runs and what it focuses on, as long as the required parts are completed.

The agency also says interviews must be conducted by state agency merit system personnel, the state’s own civil service staff, so the person asking the questions works for the state.

Older and disabled households run on a different clock

The 12-month rule is the standard, but it is not the only schedule. The Food and Nutrition Service says elderly and disabled households placed on longer certification periods are interviewed at the end of that period instead. In other words, the interview follows the certification period. The 12-month rule covers households certified for 12 months or less.

That is why two neighbors on SNAP can have different dates. One household may be interviewed every year, while an elderly or disabled household with a longer certification period may go longer between interviews. The agency page does not say how long those longer periods can run in each state, so the notice from the state is the place to confirm it. A household cannot assume it is on the longer schedule just because a member is over 60 or has a disability.

The toolkit’s section on timing and context for interviews repeats the basic standard, that states must conduct an interview at least once every 12 months for recertification. It adds that if a household applying for other programs leaves questions unanswered for those programs, that cannot negatively affect its SNAP eligibility. For SNAP, the interviewer is supposed to consider only the factors that affect SNAP eligibility and benefits.

What happens when the certification period runs out

The consequence is written into the federal rule on recertification. Under 7 CFR 273.14, “No household may participate beyond the expiration of the certification period” unless it has been recertified. A household that never completes the interview, or never finishes the rest of the renewal, is not carried forward on its old approval.

The practical result is a gap. Without recertification, the household cannot keep receiving benefits past the end date, and it has to finish the renewal or reapply to start again. The federal pages do not describe a grace period, and any state option for a late renewal would come from that state’s own SNAP office.

The steps for a household are short. Find the end date of the current certification period on the state notice. Note the interview date or the window for scheduling one. Decide who from the household will attend, and have the papers the state asked for in one place. For a household with an elderly or disabled member, confirm on the notice whether the longer schedule applies.

The Food and Nutrition Service’s interview rules are a standing requirement, not a new one, and they were last updated in the agency’s June 2025 toolkit. The open question for any one household is simply when its own interview falls, since only the state agency holds that date.

Is a SNAP interview coming up on the calendar?

The risk is a small one that turns expensive: an interview date goes by, the certification period ends, and the household is cut off until it reapplies. The state agency, not the household, decides when the interview is due, so the date has to be tracked from the notice.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is a 20-page guide that includes a renewal document checklist and a renewal and reporting calendar, built to keep SNAP and Medicaid dates in one place. It also has packs for all 51 states, so the household can see its own state’s pages.

Get the SNAP interview checklist and renewal calendar →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.