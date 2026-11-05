The IRS must send a final notice at least 30 days before it levies wages or bank accounts, and taxpayers have those 30 days to request a hearing

The IRS cannot start taking money from a paycheck or bank account without first sending a final warning, with a few exceptions. Federal law requires the notice to come at least 30 days before the first levy, and the IRS says those same 30 days are the window to ask its Independent Office of Appeals for a hearing. The 30 days are counted from the date on the notice itself.

What the 30 days are

Section 6330 of the tax code says notice must be given not less than 30 days before the day of the first levy. The law lets the IRS deliver it in person, leave it at a home or business, or send it by certified or registered mail to the last known address. A levy is the legal term for the IRS seizing wages, bank funds or other property.

IRS Publication 1660 lists it as the final notice of intent to levy, which also gives notice of the right to a hearing. It is one of the notices that open collection due process rights. During the 30-day period from the date of the notice, the publication says, a taxpayer may request a hearing with Appeals.

The IRS list of letters offering an appeal names two that fit. Letter 1058 is titled Final Notice, Reply Within 30 Days, and the IRS says it tells a person about unpaid taxes and that the agency intends to levy. Letter 11 is titled Final Notice of Intent to Levy and carries notice of the same right to a hearing.

Anyone holding a letter with either title has a clock running. The step is to find the date printed on the notice, count 30 days from it, and decide before then whether to ask Appeals for a hearing. The IRS says to file within 30 days from the date of the letter, so mailing time comes out of the window rather than being added to it.

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How to ask for a hearing

Publication 1660 says to complete Form 12153, Request for a Collection Due Process or Equivalent Hearing. The form goes to the address shown on the lien or levy notice. The request has to state the taxpayer’s reasons for disagreeing with the action or the alternatives the taxpayer wants considered.

The publication names what Appeals can weigh. One is a collection alternative such as an installment agreement or an offer in compromise. Another is a claim that collection is causing or will cause an economic or other hardship. A third is the existence or amount of the tax, but only if the person did not receive a notice of deficiency.

There is a limit. A person may not raise an issue that was already raised and considered at an earlier hearing in which the person meaningfully participated. A taxpayer who has already been through a hearing on the same liability should expect Appeals to apply that rule.

When a levy can come without that notice

The 30-day notice is the rule for most levies, but Publication 1660 lists four situations where no levy notice is issued first. They are when collection of the tax is in jeopardy, when the IRS levies a state tax refund, when the criteria for a Disqualified Employment Tax Levy are met, and when the IRS serves a federal contractor levy.

In those cases the publication says a taxpayer may request a hearing after the levy action. The right to a hearing does not disappear, but it arrives later, and the money may already be gone by then. A state refund is the case most ordinary filers are likely to meet.

An earlier reminder can look similar. The IRS page on the CP504 notice tells recipients that, if the balance is not resolved, the agency may send a notice giving a right to a hearing before the Independent Office of Appeals. The follow-up notice is the one that carries the hearing window.

What Appeals can and cannot do for a taxpayer

The two alternatives the IRS names in Publication 1660 are an installment agreement and an offer in compromise. A taxpayer who asks for a hearing is asking Appeals to look at one of those instead of a levy, or at a hardship claim. The publication does not promise a result, only the chance to be heard before the first levy.

The deadline is the part with no flexibility in the IRS wording. The hearing request has to come during the 30-day period from the date of the notice. A taxpayer who lets that period pass loses the right to this hearing before the levy, and the publication points only to the hearing after the levy for the exception cases.

That leaves a short list for anyone with a final notice. Find the date on the letter, work out what the 30 days allow, and decide whether Form 12153 or a payment arrangement fits the situation. The IRS says the request goes to the address on the notice, which is the place to start.

Final levy notice in hand with a bank account at risk?

A final levy notice starts a 30-day clock, and a levy that reaches a bank account can freeze money quickly. Letting the hearing window pass means giving up the chance to put a payment plan or an offer in front of Appeals before the first levy.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit is a 75-page guide for people who live on federal benefits. It lays out the 2-month bank protection rule and the frozen-account response, and it includes a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker. The hearing request itself is a separate IRS form.

Track the 30-day levy notice deadline with the frozen-account response and debt tracker →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.