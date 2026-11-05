The IRS generally has 10 years from the date a tax is assessed to collect it, and after that window closes the unpaid balance generally cannot be collected

Old tax debt does not follow a person forever. The IRS says it generally has 10 years, counted from the date a tax was assessed, to collect what is owed. Once that period ends, the agency says it can no longer assess or collect additional tax, though several events can stop the clock and push the end date back.

How the 10 years are counted

The IRS spells out the rule in Topic No. 202, its page on payment plans. The collection period is generally 10 years from the date the tax was assessed. The count starts on the assessment date, and it runs whether or not the IRS is actively pursuing the account.

Federal law sets the same limit. Section 6502 of the tax code allows collection by levy or by a court case only if it is started within 10 years after the assessment, according to the text of the statute. The Internal Revenue Manual repeats it: the collection period after assessment of a tax liability is 10 years.

The rule matters most to people who carry an old balance and wonder how long the IRS can keep pursuing it. The question for each of them is the same: when was the tax assessed, and has anything paused the clock since then? The IRS page on the time it can collect tax gives the end date a name, the collection statute expiration date, or CSED.

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What can pause or extend the clock

The 10 years are not a fixed calendar. The IRS lists events that suspend the CSED, and each one adds time. Bankruptcy is the largest. From the date a person files the petition until the court discharges, dismisses or closes the case, the clock is suspended, and the IRS says six more months are added after the case concludes.

A pending offer in compromise also stops the clock. That is the IRS program that lets some taxpayers settle a debt for less than the full amount. The IRS says that while it reviews an application, the review suspends the CSED. A collection due process hearing works the same way, from the day the IRS receives the request until it is withdrawn or a final determination is made, including any appeal.

Installment agreements add smaller pauses. When a requested agreement is rejected, the collection period is suspended for 30 days. The same 30-day pause applies when a person stops paying and the IRS proposes to end the agreement. Topic No. 202 adds that the period is also suspended while the IRS considers a timely appeal of a decision to terminate one.

Living abroad can lengthen the count. The IRS says a person who lives outside the United States continuously for six months or more generally suspends the CSED for that time. The same page lists installment agreement requests, innocent spouse relief requests, combat zone service and certain other military service among the events that can suspend the clock.

A payment plan does not stop the 10 years

Topic No. 202 makes a point that surprises many people on a plan: the collection period is not suspended while an installment agreement is in effect. Monthly payments reduce the balance, but the 10-year count keeps running the whole time the agreement is active.

A pending request is different. The same page says that, with certain exceptions, the collection period is suspended or extended, and the IRS is barred from levying, while a person waits for an installment agreement to be approved or appeals a decision to terminate one. The IRS describes levying as seizing property.

The result is that the end date on an old account is rarely 10 years to the day. A taxpayer who requested a hearing in one year, filed an offer in another and went through bankruptcy in a third has added all of those periods to the original count. The IRS describes the limit only as generally 10 years, so the exact date depends on each account’s history.

What happens when the time runs out

The IRS states the consequence directly. When the statutory period expires, the agency can no longer assess or collect additional tax. The word generally in the rule carries real weight, because every suspension above can move the date.

The IRS page also covers money paid late. A person who pays a tax debt after the CSED has passed may ask for a refund of the overpayment, but only before the Refund Statute Expiration Date, which is a separate deadline. That makes the end date worth pinning down before anyone sends a large payment toward a very old balance.

The IRS pages describe the rules but give no single formula that covers every case. A taxpayer with several pauses in the account history has to add each one to the assessment date. A taxpayer with no pauses can simply count 10 years forward from the assessment, and the IRS says the clock stops mattering to collection once that period is over.

Is an old IRS balance still on the clock?

A balance that looks old may still be collectible, and one that looks collectible may be near its end date. The collection clock is the money question here, and the related job is reading the IRS letters, because each notice carries the dates that decide where the account stands.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit is a 20-page guide that includes a notice decoder explaining what each IRS letter means and a refund status tracker spreadsheet for logging notice dates. Part 4, Why It Stalled: The Notice Decoder, walks through the letters one by one.

Sort old IRS collection letters with the notice decoder and tracker spreadsheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.