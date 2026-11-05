Medicaid expansion adults who care for a child 13 or younger are exempt from the new 80-hour monthly work rule that states must generally start by Jan. 1, 2027

Parents and other caregivers of a child 13 or younger do not have to meet the new 80-hour monthly work requirement in Medicaid. The federal exemption covers adults in the Medicaid expansion group, and it comes with a deadline attached to the rule itself: states must generally start the requirement by Jan. 1, 2027. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services published the details in June.

The rule is a big change for adults who gained coverage through expansion. Under it, many of them will have to show they work, volunteer, study or take part in a work program for 80 hours a month, or show they qualify for an exemption. Caregivers of young children are among the groups the federal government carved out.

Who has to meet the 80-hour rule

The requirement applies to non-pregnant adults between the ages of 19 and 64 who are not entitled to or enrolled in Medicare, according to a CMS fact sheet dated June 1, 2026. The agency ties it to people eligible for or enrolled in the Medicaid adult group, which is the expansion population, and to certain section 1115 demonstrations. People already on Medicare are outside it.

Qualifying activity has to add up to 80 hours a month. CMS lists work, community service and participation in a work program as ways to get there. It also sets an income alternative: earnings equal to 80 times the federal hourly minimum wage, which CMS puts at $580 a month in 2026.

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The caregiver exemption

The fact sheet exempts “parents, guardians, caretaker relatives, or family caregivers of a dependent child 13 years of age and under.” A grandparent raising a grandchild, an aunt who has taken in a nephew and a father with custody of a young son all fit that description on its face. The fact sheet’s body text describes the cutoff as under 14, which is the same age line.

The exemption is tied to the child’s age, not to how many hours the adult works. An expansion adult who cares for a 12-year-old does not have to log 80 hours. One whose youngest dependent child turns 14 loses that particular exemption and would have to meet the rule or find another one that fits.

A summary of the rule from the law firm Foley Hoag adds that the caregiver exemption also reaches people who care for a disabled individual, and that some people who qualify may still have to prove it to the state. CMS has not said in the fact sheet how each state will collect that proof, so the details will come from state Medicaid agencies.

Other groups the rule leaves out

Caregivers are not the only exempt group. CMS also lists former foster care youth, American Indians and Alaska Natives, certain veterans, medically frail individuals, pregnant or postpartum individuals, people in substance use treatment and people in public institutions. The fact sheet calls its own list partial, and the full set of exemptions is in the interim final rule that CMS filed in the Federal Register on June 3, 2026.

An adult who fits more than one group does not need to pick one. The point of the exemption list is that anyone who fits at least one is outside the 80-hour requirement. What changes is who has to show it, because states are expected to check.

What Jan. 1, 2027 means

CMS says states “must generally implement this requirement no later than January 1, 2027,” and states may start earlier. The word generally matters. According to Foley Hoag, a state that cannot meet the date can ask CMS for a good faith effort exemption, and any such exemption expires no later than Dec. 31, 2028 and cannot be renewed. CMS will look for a detailed work plan and demonstrable progress through 2026.

Governors have pushed the federal government to delay the requirement, but CMS has not announced a change to the Jan. 1, 2027 date. A caregiver’s own start date therefore depends on the state. Some states may begin on Jan. 1. Others may seek extra time.

States also have to check compliance. CMS says they “must verify compliance of applicable individuals at application, at renewal,” and may do it more often. A new applicant must have met the requirement for at least one month before the month of applying. Someone already enrolled must meet it for one or more months between renewals. If the state cannot verify compliance, the person gets 30 calendar days to demonstrate compliance or to show that an exemption applies.

That 30-day window is where a caregiver can lose coverage by accident, with the exemption sitting unreported on the case. The fact sheet does not say how states will find out a household has a young child beyond the records they already hold. The practical question for a parent or caregiver is whether the state’s file shows the child and the relationship, and what proof the state wants if it does not.

Does the child-care exemption cover the household?

The risk is a paperwork one. A caregiver with a young child is exempt on paper, but if the state cannot verify it, the 30-day window to show an exemption can run out and coverage can be dropped.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is a 20-page guide that covers the new Medicaid work requirement and who is exempt, and it includes a renewal document checklist and state packs for all 51 states. It also covers the 90-day window after coverage is dropped.

Get the Medicaid work-rule exemption guide and state packs →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.